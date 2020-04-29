 Skip to content
(WHNS Fox 21)   Only one state has earned a grade of 'F' in terms of social distancing activity. Only one Southern state, just one state, Wait, it's not Florida? The hell?   (foxcarolina.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Nevada was the only state to score a "B" or higher? What are the odds on that happening?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
According to Unacast's Social Distancing Scoreboard

Are they affiliated with the Scammers Fishing for Data scoreboard?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And because of their cavalier attitude they are projecting.... 350 people will die!!!!!

350!!! AHHAHAAHHHHHHHH!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I just licked a urinal"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's SC. That's not failing. That's WINNING!!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here in Alabama, about 50%, mostly women, attempt social distancing in grocery stores. The other 50%, mostly men, do not. The majority do not wear masks or face coverings.

That's why I stick at the Redstone Arsenal commissary for food as masks/face coverings are mandatory there.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My county gets a D+.. oddly a high percentage of employees are essential workers.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Nevada was the only state to score a "B" or higher? What are the odds on that happening?


Well, they did  closed the casinos and whorehouses,
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm curious where this study gets its numbers. How do they know how many human encounters I'm having? How many non-essential trips I'm taking?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm curious where this study gets its numbers. How do they know how many human encounters I'm having? How many non-essential trips I'm taking?


Spoiler alert: you'd better shoot the toaster.
 
LessO2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm curious where this study gets its numbers


Probably the same place that told Donnie in February we'd be at zero cases in a couple of weeks.
 
avian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Headline fails for both Fox and Fark. That website shows 9 states with an F. Pretty much the whole South, plus Oklahoma.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm curious where this study gets its numbers. How do they know how many human encounters I'm having? How many non-essential trips I'm taking?

Spoiler alert: you'd better shoot the toaster.


Alexa, shoot the toaster.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: And because of their cavalier attitude they are projecting.... 350 people will die!!!!!

350!!! AHHAHAAHHHHHHHH!!!


Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Pro-Life party
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm curious where this study gets its numbers. How do they know how many human encounters I'm having? How many non-essential trips I'm taking?


Digging through the links, it says the data comes from John Hopkins Center for Science and Engineering, and comes from a large variety of sources.
https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COV​I​D-19
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bullshiat article is bullshiat. According the the site they pulled their data from, 9 states received an F grade. Link
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nevada with the highest grade? Are you kidding me?

Well that place has no credibility.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My county got a D-, and I'll bet that's because there are a lot of rich farks here who can't be bothered, consider themselves too important, or have bought the FOX bullshiat for 20+ years, and they're going about business as usually griping about how this whole thing is just to inconvenience them.  Yes, Johnson County, KS is the birthplace of Karen.
 
