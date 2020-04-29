 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Think you know what's going on with Covid-19? Here's a handy-dandy chart that just may change your mind. Or not. Or maybe just melt it. Hell, I dunno what's going on here, either   (twitter.com) divider line
51
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

1367 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 3:47 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ta da!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have you ever seen your data... ON ACID?!?!

Seriously kids, don't give acid to your data.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
From the comments:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What in tarnation...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's someone being cute with coronavirus "spinning out of control"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do not believe anything on twitter or facebook. In fact, delete your account.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Go home, Chart. You're drunk.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I love a good data visualization. Hell, it's been a part of my career for the past 10 years or so.
This... this is NOT good data visualization.
 
thecatfish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like something my kids would make if they were given a box of markers!
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I actually kind of like it, now that I see what's going on with it. It certainly doesn't paint the US in a good light, though, but that's the data...

Would probably work better spread out as several graphs with only one or two countries represented at a time.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CleanforJeanGenie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If Edward Tufte saw this, it would kill him.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
-_-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
needs more sharks
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So we now think COVID-19 was transmitted by tasmanian devils?
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Surrender Dorothy
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ok, I got it, after like 2 minutes of staring and laughing, 1 minute of trying to figure out if it was a joke, and then 2 minutes of staring in bafflement.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like a standard Log jam.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Murica!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ClicheRinpoche: I actually kind of like it, now that I see what's going on with it. It certainly doesn't paint the US in a good light, though, but that's the data...

Would probably work better spread out as several graphs with only one or two countries represented at a time.


Is the intent to show just how badly things have spun out of control in each country? That would make... some sense.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ It looks like one of those storm thingies that Trump wanted to nuke
 
NobleHam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ClicheRinpoche: I actually kind of like it, now that I see what's going on with it. It certainly doesn't paint the US in a good light, though, but that's the data...

Would probably work better spread out as several graphs with only one or two countries represented at a time.


Yeah, if there weren't so many countries represented it would look less like a children's placemat and actually be informative.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where's Jim Cantore?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I understood it, but I agree with Aezetyr. It's not good data visualization.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: ClicheRinpoche: I actually kind of like it, now that I see what's going on with it. It certainly doesn't paint the US in a good light, though, but that's the data...

Would probably work better spread out as several graphs with only one or two countries represented at a time.

Is the intent to show just how badly things have spun out of control in each country? That would make... some sense.


The loops are for the countries that are doing a good job. If the lines goes over the left and down, they're getting fewer deaths per day. The only really bad thing is if it keeps shooting up to the right like one country.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ClicheRinpoche: I actually kind of like it, now that I see what's going on with it. It certainly doesn't paint the US in a good light, though, but that's the data...

Would probably work better spread out as several graphs with only one or two countries represented at a time.


I like it too. It does a good job of showing the cyclic nature of catching vs dying.It's a bit noisy, but it really has a lot of data on that page to show.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think they're trying to show that deaths by country generally peak two weeks after a lockdown is announced, but they should have used a better "graph".  Visuals are supposed to make it easier to understand data.  Not harder.
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"It's OK, Stewardess, I speak Mastercam"

Seriously though, if I'm reading it correctly, it is a plotting of the running average of deaths per day as time goes on, against the daily increase or decrease of deaths that day. Not sure what USE the data may end up being. Seems to me more of a visual expression of how numbers affect their averages. I guess maybe to illustrate how a trend of improving day to day results can eventually bring the averages down? Maybe? But it seems kind of common sense to me - the concept, not the graph. The graph is terrible.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That certainly is a lot of colorful squiggly lines to say "Everyone on earth will be dead from the 'rona by the end of the year".
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is there an excel template for this type of chart? So I can go in and delete it.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slaur
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's the take-away on this........this November?  Yeah, ALL hands BLUE please.  Signed, The Rest of the Planet.
codex99.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dammit, we've gone helical! Fall back!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: I love a good data visualization. Hell, it's been a part of my career for the past 10 years or so.
This... this is NOT good data visualization.


Nope, but it is an interesting approach.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Complex graphs need to convey information effortlessly to mean anything.  For example, here is a graph of Napoleon's army during the Russia campaign, that is often taught as exemplary:


media.nationalgeographic.orgView Full Size


The graph in the picture looks more like a tornado that was painfully refitted to fit some data and is more art than information.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's from this article:

https://theconversation.com/amp/three​-​charts-that-show-where-the-coronavirus​-death-rate-is-heading-137103

From the article:

"The method of showing change used in the graph above was developed for my book, Slowdown, which I worked on with illustrator Kirsten McClure who turned my crude Excel graphs into the clearer visual shown above."

The guy who made it a professor of Geography from the UK. Explains a lot.

/friends don't let friends trust covid modeling
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Where's Jim Cantore?


He's not in my cul-de-sac. And that's a good thing.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought maybe it was a flattened three dimensional graph with date as the z index.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"the graph maker is too damn high.jpg"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, I like to start my power points with an org chart. Not an org chart from my company, just a complex org chart.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Emma Wager is my new secret crush.

How can it be a secret crush if I'm telling the whole internet about it?

Calm down, I'm just telling Fark.

But that IS the internet!

"Good to know that "requiring workers who exhibit signs of illness to not report to work or to seek medical attention" is a special policy just for these challenging times." - Emma Wager

"Just remembered the time my sorority standards chair made me take down an Instagram post"

And just like that I fell out of love again.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have little problem with this chart.  But then I'm an engineer.

Good:
- The spirals make sense mathematically, and reflect a validated relationship between the differential and proportional cases
- Easy to see where countries may be fudging the numbers: the trends will depart from a spiral (like China's... and USA's)
- They managed to mostly make the curves easy to distinguish and identify.  Mostly.

Bad:
- It aparently takes an understanding of calculus to see its value.
(Not a dig at those who don't take college level math, just a that the appropriate audience is limited.)
- All countries crammed onto one chart.  Should be broken up and scaled to present sets like China's and France's better
and
- Waaay too easy to make fun of.

This really is a very good book if you consume or present quantitative data for any reason:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Holy crap! That graph just launched a cow...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sensualstrwbry [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Since data viz has become the main focus of my job lemme day - WTAF?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think they're trying to show that deaths by country generally peak two weeks after a lockdown is announced, but they should have used a better "graph".  Visuals are supposed to make it easier to understand data.  Not harder.


Here's a simpler chart:
visualcapitalist.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.