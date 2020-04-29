 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Swedish city of Lund to see if a game of "What's that smell?" can replace a lockdown   (theguardian.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*cough* What smell? *cough*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone with patchouli but what do I know?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom went to Sweden?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surstromming?
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America: They dumped sand in the skater park? THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!

Sweden: Åh. There is å pile øf chicken månure in the pårk. Whåt å shåme.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that is a stupid idea. That will be an absolute mess to clean up. They would be better off just laying a minefield.

:-D
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't covid kill smell anyway?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What kind of chicken shiat outfit thought this up?  (RTFA) Oh.  Right.  Carry on then.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: Well, that is a stupid idea. That will be an absolute mess to clean up. They would be better off just laying a minefield.


Is that what people have been doing there?? Discouraging the use of public spaces?
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Speaking as a native Swede, I think it will take more than just one lousy tonne of chicken poop to deter the drunken students who carouse during Valborg.

It's alright though. The booze fumes alone will probably kill any virus foolish enough to waft through there.
 
