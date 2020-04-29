 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Colorado man wins two $1 million dollar lotteries on the same day. He and the four chicks he recently met are unavailable for comment   (wral.com) divider line
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him, hope he ends up ahead after throwing money away for the last 30 years.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: Good for him, hope he ends up ahead after throwing money away for the last 30 years.


Agreed, he'll end up a head.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: Good for him, hope he ends up ahead after throwing money away for the last 30 years.


Well, not knowing how many tickets he bought per drawing makes it a bit tough. However, assuming he normally bought one ticket per drawing (and it is now done twice per week), over 30 years it would be only $9,360 invested. (figured he would go for the multiplier option on this as it gives you better "win" amounts than without it) Pretty sure he couldn't have really picked a stock at random that would have done better....maybe Apple when it was about $3 a share or Nintendo when it was trading close to the same (or Armor Holdings but that was a "penny stock" that blew up & the company got bought out by BAE for $4.2 Billion. Know a few people that did well with it locally). In any case, he could take the lump sum on one jackpot & the installments with the other, that way he has play money and a nice set income with the rest of his winnings.

/"Thank you for calling J.G. Wentworth. How may we assist you today?"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, folks, hookers first, THEN blow.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take your +1 Subby and get outta here.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he die the next day?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

Yeah...Fat chance I'm putting a piece of paper worth a million dollars in the farking mail.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I always play the same number twice.  Gonna win?  Gonna win big!
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That's why I always play the same number twice.  Gonna win?  Gonna win big!


Had a couple of guys in Canada a few years past who were partners in the lottery, they won big on a rollover when they ended up buying 2 tickets because one guy didn't think the other guy had gotten around to buying it so they ended up with 2 tickets with the same number.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Remember, folks, hookers first, THEN blow.


Well yeah, you can't really do blow off you don't have a hooker's ass to do it off of.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Madman drummers bummers: Remember, folks, hookers first, THEN blow.

Well yeah, you can't really do blow off you don't have a hooker's ass to do it off of.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

Yeah...Fat chance I'm putting a piece of paper worth a million dollars in the farking mail.


Actually, if you sent it certified mail, it's pretty safe to do. Registered mail is tracked far more closely than regular mail. Kinda like how TSA tracks any luggage with a firearm in it much more closely than normal airline baggage.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x232][Fark user image 425x232][Fark user image 425x232][Fark user image 425x232]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
listernine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

isamudyson: abhorrent1: Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

Yeah...Fat chance I'm putting a piece of paper worth a million dollars in the farking mail.

Actually, if you sent it certified mail, it's pretty safe to do. Registered mail is tracked far more closely than regular mail. Kinda like how TSA tracks any luggage with a firearm in it much more closely than normal airline baggage.


So, not at all.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Four?

/amateur
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Take your +1 Subby and get outta here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The person behind the drive thru window takes the tickets and runs.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: MythDragon: Madman drummers bummers: Remember, folks, hookers first, THEN blow.

Well yeah, you can't really do blow off you don't have a hooker's ass to do it off of.

[Fark user image image 301x530]


Look, I don't make the rules. But I do respect them.
 
mdarius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What Joe B. might look like

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
