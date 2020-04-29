 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Martin Shkreli exhibits "The same kind of delusional self-aggrandizing behavior that got him a lengthy sentence in the first place." Federal judge not amused   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Drug discovery, Prison, Pharmacology, fraudster Martin Shkreli's request, Pharmaceutical industry, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Federal Bureau of Investigation, federal prosecutors  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only imagine his babble if he'd been set free, and put back to work. Mind you, he doesn't have actual experience in medicine, and has a bachelor's in business administration. So...no actual skills beyond numbers and asking for stuff from actual scientists.

"Well, we DID find a cure, but I'm afraid it's going to cost $25,000 per dose, and that doesn't include the $4500 injector or the $7200 capsule delivery module! Oh, and it doesn't work on 82% of the population. But, hey, peace of mind, right?"
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For reasons even I can't explain, I read a long article about him, written by someone who talked to him a lot. He came across as pretty seriously mentally unstable--some weird combination of mania and narcissism. (Much like Elizabeth Holmes.) I don't feel sorry for him; I just think we have a culture that glorifies that sort of person until they end up crashing the train--as they always do.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For all the harm this bastard has done, execute him.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He continued, "Your Honor, my client feels that he would be able to concentrate better on vaccine research outside of prison. And without twelve dicks in his ass."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: For reasons even I can't explain, I read a long article about him, written by someone who talked to him a lot. He came across as pretty seriously mentally unstable--some weird combination of mania and narcissism. (Much like Elizabeth Holmes.) I don't feel sorry for him; I just think we have a culture that glorifies that sort of person until they end up crashing the train--as they always do.


I determined that I worked for a monomaniacal megalomaniac for a brief time.  Thank you, 2nd ed. Dungeon Master's Guide.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some people are just rotten to the core and shouldn't be allowed to live on the planet.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dude is like a bad penny.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How does he afford so many appeals and lawyers?  Dude should have been wiped out.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, come on.  Shkreli might be a dick, but he's a misunderstood dick.

\ I felt dirty typing that
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think he should be allowed to work on a cure. Provided they infect him first.

/ and livestream it for the duration
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
C'mon guys, he wants to help and his assistance should be welcomed.

That doesn't mean he should be set loose, of course. Keeping him in a controlled environment is important if he's going to be used as a guinea pig for new vaccines and treatments.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He can volunteer for a clinical trial.  It is about the only thing he is qualified to do in the development of a vaccine.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dbaggins: How does he afford so many appeals and lawyers?  Dude should have been wiped out.


Aholes like this never seem to run out of money for some reason and if he is broke he is probably stringing his lawyers along until they go after him for payment.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: For all the harm this bastard has done, execute him.


People like Pharma bro and Madoff are the reason I feel there should be an exception to the "no cruel and unusual punishment" clause.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Oh, come on.  Shkreli might be a dick, but he's a misunderstood dick.

\ I felt dirty typing that


Pretty sure he's an asshole.

/Film Actors Guild are pussies
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a shame that he doesn't have a few more grifters in there for company.
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: For all the harm this bastard has done, execute him.


That would be letting him off easy. I think he should be held in prison for life and he should be punched in the face hourly 24/7.

I would volunteer to do the face punching. No charge. My pleasure.
 
rcain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am all for his proposal... albeit with a few minor modifications. He would be given an explosive collar that would be securely locked around his neck with a timer that would trigger a detonation exactly 2,160 hours from it's start
If he succeeded in producing anything that represented meaningful progress that could result in a vaccine, or treatment of COVID-19 before the time ran out, then the collar remove and his sentence considered served.
If not, well then... BOOM
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's a young Trump. Same kind of malignant narcissism.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whats sad is that this guy is the only one who went to jail for his BS because he pissed off the wrong people. Thousands in the big pharma cartels should go to prison just like him.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why hasn't Trump pardoned his and put him on the Task Force already?
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JonBuck: He's a young Trump. Same kind of malignant narcissism.


Actually, he's much smarter than Trump and unlike Trump achieved profits for the businesses he ran
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: dbaggins: How does he afford so many appeals and lawyers?  Dude should have been wiped out.

Aholes like this never seem to run out of money for some reason and if he is broke he is probably stringing his lawyers along until they go after him for payment.


Doubtful. Brafman doesn't work for free.
 
