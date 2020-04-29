 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Clear evidence remdesivir works   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Followup, Clinical trial, Placebo, Food and Drug Administration, large study, Physician, Dr. Anthony Fauci, The Lancet, experimental drug  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I don't trust Fauci anymore.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Just curious why?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because he's quoting a bad study with no control group that's being put out there by the drug manufacturer.
I expected better from him.
He's still part of the Trump administration.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It's not a surprise anymore. It's a real life tragedy.

This happened in 1918, too. They raced for a cure and FOUND ONE* and immediately produced enough .... for just the troops in the military. So men were saved so they could go die for ... I have no idea why the US went into WW1. "Unrestricted Submarine Warfare"? "The Zimmerman Telegram"? Doesn't matter. Anyways, the 'cure' wasn't. Then the second wave hit.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.


He has also been part of multiple administrations, of both parties.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys?  You trust these guys?
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare​/​444145-republicans-defend-drug-company​-for-profiting-off-hiv-medication
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.


Nowhere in that article does it say the study is double blind.
ANd actually, here is the sentence that says it's not "Beyond the finding that the two treatment durations produced similar results, conclusions from Gilead's study are limited by its design. Since there was no control arm, it's difficult to determine just from this data whether remdesivir helped patients."

Second to last sentence.

Then there's the last sentence.
"For instance, the trial found that slightly more than half of the enrolled patients left the hospital within two weeks of starting treatment - but it's difficult to know how meaningful that finding is in a disease where most patients recover on their own anyway. "
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The politics around this can go piss up a rope. If true, this would be good news for very sick people.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.

Nowhere in that article does it say the study is double blind.
ANd actually, here is the sentence that says it's not "Beyond the finding that the two treatment durations produced similar results, conclusions from Gilead's study are limited by its design. Since there was no control arm, it's difficult to determine just from this data whether remdesivir helped patients."

Second to last sentence.

Then there's the last sentence.
"For instance, the trial found that slightly more than half of the enrolled patients left the hospital within two weeks of starting treatment - but it's difficult to know how meaningful that finding is in a disease where most patients recover on their own anyway. "


From my link.
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) released preliminary results Wednesday from its study testing remdesivir. The data includes just over 1,000 hospitalized patients, who were randomly assigned to take either Gilead's antiviral drug or a placebo.
Patients taking remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those on placebo, the NIH found - knocking four days off the typical recovery time.
Eight percent of patients taking remdesivir died compared to 11.6% of those on placebo, though the difference wasn't statistically significant.

Pretty sure there is a control arm if you have got a placebo.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: The politics around this can go piss up a rope. If true, this would be good news for very sick people.


Too bad the pandemic was made political by the President. His solutions are political. His rants on TV are political. His 'help' has been political. Why do you expect his approach to a cure to be anything less? If it isn't hydroxochloroquine or bleach or lysol or ramitupyourassvir, it'll be some other political fix. I'm not entirely sure the US will be the country that finds it. If it does, it would slap a patent and a billion dollar price tag on it and those who can't afford it will be priced out.

Which is also a political choice.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.

Nowhere in that article does it say the study is double blind.
ANd actually, here is the sentence that says it's not "Beyond the finding that the two treatment durations produced similar results, conclusions from Gilead's study are limited by its design. Since there was no control arm, it's difficult to determine just from this data whether remdesivir helped patients."

Second to last sentence.

Then there's the last sentence.
"For instance, the trial found that slightly more than half of the enrolled patients left the hospital within two weeks of starting treatment - but it's difficult to know how meaningful that finding is in a disease where most patients recover on their own anyway. "

From my link.
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) released preliminary results Wednesday from its study testing remdesivir. The data includes just over 1,000 hospitalized patients, who were randomly assigned to take either Gilead's antiviral drug or a placebo.
Patients taking remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those on placebo, the NIH found - knocking four days off the typical recovery time.
Eight percent of patients taking remdesivir died compared to 11.6% of those on placebo, though the difference wasn't statistically significant.

Pretty sure there is a control arm if you have got a placebo.


Yeah, see. The article conflicts itself. It's garbage. It shows weak evidence that some small benefit is might possibly be gained.

It's hardly a breakthrough.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's not a "bad study" just because it isn't the best possible type of study.
The study was haulted by the ethics review board because they were obligated to halt the study. There was a placebo group and the placebo group needed to be alerted to the fact that the people on remdesivir were having a decisively better outcome in terms of being discharged from the hospital sooner.

Nobody wants to stay longer in an isolation ward.

The study demonstrates a positive effect. It becomes the new standard of care. This is effectively dogma.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait a little longer for better science to catch up.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I'll wait a little longer for better science to catch up.


Desperate to live up to your nym. I don'mt mind some criticism of Fauci, but it should be well reasoned.
You haven't measured up on that in this thread.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.

Then there's the last sentence.
"For instance, the trial found that slightly more than half of the enrolled patients left the hospital within two weeks of starting treatment - but it's difficult to know how meaningful that finding is in a disease where most patients recover on their own anyway. "


There are 3 studies - the one in China that didn't find success, the one you're quoting here from the company that WAS NOT placebo-controlled, and the one from NIAID that WAS placebo-controlled. Remdesivir gets you out of the hospital faster is the clear takeaway from a placebo-controlled study.

"The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery," Fauci said at the White House on Wednesday. The data he referred to is from a large studyof more than 1,000 patients from multiple sites around the world. Patients either received the drug, called remdesivir, or a placebo.

I wouldn't want to take it b/c of the horrible side affects, but if you think you're going to die anyway then all bets are off.

Second paragraph of TFA.
 
JMcDub [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: iToad: The politics around this can go piss up a rope. If true, this would be good news for very sick people.

Too bad the pandemic was made political by the President. His solutions are political. His rants on TV are political. His 'help' has been political. Why do you expect his approach to a cure to be anything less? If it isn't hydroxochloroquine or bleach or lysol or ramitupyourassvir, it'll be some other political fix. I'm not entirely sure the US will be the country that finds it. If it does, it would slap a patent and a billion dollar price tag on it and those who can't afford it will be priced out.

Which is also a political choice.


I LOL'd
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's not a "bad study" just because it isn't the best possible type of study.
The study was haulted by the ethics review board because they were obligated to halt the study. There was a placebo group and the placebo group needed to be alerted to the fact that the people on remdesivir were having a decisively better outcome in terms of being discharged from the hospital sooner.

Nobody wants to stay longer in an isolation ward.

The study demonstrates a positive effect. It becomes the new standard of care. This is effectively dogma.


Not to mention with a big part of problem being bed space get people out four days earlier on average frees up a lot of bed space.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah this might save a few lives but it will make billions for Gilead and thats all that matters right?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Just curious why?


Because he thinks he's smarter than the nation's pre-eminent virologist.

I sold my shares last week on the poor news from the chinese study.  I had already made a substantial percentage.  I bought my shares back as soon as this story broke.  Lost out on about 2 dollars per share.  Not bad.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Concerned but hopeful.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This study had a control group that took placebos. Fauci is quoted as saying that the results from this trial were so good that the researchers had "an ethical obligation to immediately let the placebo group know" so they could be taken off the placebo and given access to the drug. He couldn't say that unless there were a placebo group in the first place.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.

He has also been part of multiple administrations, of both parties.


That doesn't matter, because Trump.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.

Nowhere in that article does it say the study is double blind.
ANd actually, here is the sentence that says it's not "Beyond the finding that the two treatment durations produced similar results, conclusions from Gilead's study are limited by its design. Since there was no control arm, it's difficult to determine just from this data whether remdesivir helped patients."

Second to last sentence.

Then there's the last sentence.
"For instance, the trial found that slightly more than half of the enrolled patients left the hospital within two weeks of starting treatment - but it's difficult to know how meaningful that finding is in a disease where most patients recover on their own anyway. "

From my link.
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) released preliminary results Wednesday from its study testing remdesivir. The data includes just over 1,000 hospitalized patients, who were randomly assigned to take either Gilead's antiviral drug or a placebo.
Patients taking remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those on placebo, the NIH found - knocking four days off the typical recovery time.
Eight percent of patients taking remdesivir died compared to 11.6% of those on placebo, though the difference wasn't statistically significant.

Pretty sure there is a control arm if you have got a placebo.


Proper studies don't compare to a placebo, they compare to the next best treatment.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.

Nowhere in that article does it say the study is double blind.
ANd actually, here is the sentence that says it's not "Beyond the finding that the two treatment durations produced similar results, conclusions from Gilead's study are limited by its design. Since there was no control arm, it's difficult to determine just from this data whether remdesivir helped patients."

Second to last sentence.

Then there's the last sentence.
"For instance, the trial found that slightly more than half of the enrolled patients left the hospital within two weeks of starting treatment - but it's difficult to know how meaningful that finding is in a disease where most patients recover on their own anyway. "

From my link.
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) released preliminary results Wednesday from its study testing remdesivir. The data includes just over 1,000 hospitalized patients, who were randomly assigned to take either Gilead's antiviral drug or a placebo.
Patients taking remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those on placebo, the NIH found - knocking four days off the typical recovery time.
Eight percent of patients taking remdesivir died compared to 11.6% of those on placebo, though the difference wasn't statistically significant.

Pretty sure there is a control arm if you have got a placebo.

Proper studies don't compare to a placebo, they compare to the next best treatment.


What's the next best treatment for COVID-19? Death?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.

Nowhere in that article does it say the study is double blind.
ANd actually, here is the sentence that says it's not "Beyond the finding that the two treatment durations produced similar results, conclusions from Gilead's study are limited by its design. Since there was no control arm, it's difficult to determine just from this data whether remdesivir helped patients."

Second to last sentence.

Then there's the last sentence.
"For instance, the trial found that slightly more than half of the enrolled patients left the hospital within two weeks of starting treatment - but it's difficult to know how meaningful that finding is in a disease where most patients recover on their own anyway. "

From my link.
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) released preliminary results Wednesday from its study testing remdesivir. The data includes just over 1,000 hospitalized patients, who were randomly assigned to take either Gilead's antiviral drug or a placebo.
Patients taking remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those on placebo, the NIH found - knocking four days off the typical recovery time.

Pretty sure there is a control arm if you have got a placebo.

Proper studies don't compare to a placebo, they compare to the next best treatment.


Which currently is supportive care. We don't have anything that works so a placebo has to be used to remove bias. All studies going forward will be judged against remdesivir.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was an announcement really necessary?  I mean, many many people will interpret this as "a cure has been found so I demand to be allowed to go to the local neighborhood bar", etc.

Gilead has ended its "compassionate use" program, so this will just be another rich man's problem anyhow.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, I don't trust Fauci anymore.


Well he's no trump, that's for sure.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

No he did not. That study also got released today what he quoted from was a double blind study from the NIAID from multiple sites in multiple countries. Here is a different link.

Link about the study.

Nowhere in that article does it say the study is double blind.
ANd actually, here is the sentence that says it's not "Beyond the finding that the two treatment durations produced similar results, conclusions from Gilead's study are limited by its design. Since there was no control arm, it's difficult to determine just from this data whether remdesivir helped patients."

Second to last sentence.

Then there's the last sentence.
"For instance, the trial found that slightly more than half of the enrolled patients left the hospital within two weeks of starting treatment - but it's difficult to know how meaningful that finding is in a disease where most patients recover on their own anyway. "

From my link.
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) released preliminary results Wednesday from its study testing remdesivir. The data includes just over 1,000 hospitalized patients, who were randomly assigned to take either Gilead's antiviral drug or a placebo.
Patients taking remdesivir recovered 31% faster than those on placebo, the NIH found - knocking four days off the typical recovery time.
Eight percent of patients taking remdesivir died compared to 11.6% of those on placebo, though the difference wasn't statistically significant.

Pretty sure there is a control arm if you have got a placebo.

Proper studies don't compare to a placebo, they compare to the next best treatment.



In this case, the "next best" treatment is either nothing or main-lining Lysol.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And the price will be in the five digit range in 5...4...3...2...1...
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All I want to know is am I still okay to huff bleach?
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good, succinct take by @CarlosdelRio7. Evolutionary, not revolutionary. Remdesivir appears active, may help some patients. A beginning. We'll need better drugs and ultimately a vaccine. But this could help if used appropriately, especially if we also have antibody drugs by Fall.
@ScottGottliebMD
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, just how big was the severed horse head that Fauci found in his bed this morning?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remdesivir is one crazy molecule. Looks expensive.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm gonna step in here and point out that having a placebo in a study (or next best treatment) doesn't make it double blind.

Double blind means neither the participant nor the person giving the treatment know who is getting the placebo, so they can control for the well-known placebo effect.

Just so that it's clear what's being argued over.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Proper studies don't compare to a placebo, they compare to the next best treatment.


By your  logic there would be no trials ever since a real trial would REQUIRE a prior treatment which itself would require a trial.

U R SMRT
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My healthcare-science background tells me that this, like many antivirals will have a limited use due to the Jekyll Hyde nature of viruses themselves. Where the drugs work for some, or at least ease symptoms, they will not be a panacea by any stretch.
As to Dr. Fauci, he is trying to put the best positivity he can on so as to remain a valued member of the corona virus task force. I would have certainly told trump to shove his limited intellect up his ass long ago.
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cretinbob:
Yeah, see. The article conflicts itself. It's garbage. It shows weak evidence that some small benefit is might possibly be gained.

It's hardly a breakthrough.

If you're looking for any credibility, you can't be so openly biased.  I'll bet you were all over "uncontrolled study unable to confirm effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine" as proof it didn't work and Trump was wrong, but now here is properly done study showing a likely benefit of another drug that's been in the spotlight and you crap all over it.

My strong suspicion is you don't want and are actually offended by potential good news about the virus if it has the possibility of helping Trump.

This is good news and a mentally healthy person would take it as such.  You probably don't need to worry about COVID-19 as much as your Trump Derangement Syndrome.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's good. It's not a cure or vaccine, but any level of treatment is a good start.

cretinbob: Yeah, see. The article conflicts itself. It's garbage. It shows weak evidence that some small benefit is might possibly be gained.


No it doesn't, you're just having reading comprehension trouble. The article refers to two studies, one by Gilead, one by NIH. The Gilead one did not have a control group, the NIH one did. The Gilead one compared dosages, the NIH compared remdesivir vs. placebo groups.

Russ1642: Proper studies don't compare to a placebo, they compare to the next best treatment.


In this case, the next best treatment is nothing, so a placebo will do.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This study had a control group that took placebos. Fauci is quoted as saying that the results from this trial were so good that the researchers had "an ethical obligation to immediately let the placebo group know" so they could be taken off the placebo and given access to the drug. He couldn't say that unless there were a placebo group in the first place.


In serious drug trials, this isn't something that is done lightly or often. It suggests that some sort of immediate  and obvious benefit was shown, during a trial for a medication to be used in treating a life-threatening disease.

OK, enough reality for today. Back to the political screaming and thundering...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Study details: https://clinicaltrials.gov/c​t2/show/NC​T04280705

News Release from NIH: https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-e​vents/​nih-clinical-trial-shows-remdesivir-ac​celerates-recovery-advanced-covid-19

Note that results haven't posted yet, so Fauci must have a preprint. Not surprising given that he's the NIH director.

The stated benefit is good but not a game changer. Without, average hospital stay was 15 days, with, 11 days, 31% improvement (p<0.001). Mortality on study group was 8.0%, control 11.6% (p=0.059). Nothing about dosing amount, but dosing regimen was IV infusion daily for 10 days.

Unknown: What effect this would have on earlier stage patients (provided we have enough testing to find them.) One issue would be dosing if this needs to be administered only by IV - I don't know if there are other dosing options, but IV only is harder to manage. Easiest is oral, the subcutaneous injection, then intramuscular (can farking HURT) than intravenous only. You don't need to set up a full IV rig to to that, but you do need enough training to be able to get the medicine into the vein. (Or, I guess, be a junkie.)

Overall good news. I'd like to see the actual paper, of course, but a 3.6% reduction in mortality and a four day reduction in hospital stay is a good thing. Not the game-over treatment we need but every bit helps.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gilead?  Really?
( . _.)
 
Stibium
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can I just take the ivermectin already and call it a day?
 
fark account name
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Works" has a very narrow meaning in this context.  Patients recover in 11 vs 15 days.  That is better, but nowhere near a cure and certainly won't change any policy.

They also state that 8% of Remdesivir patients died vs. 11.4% on the placebo.  Put the proof is in the "P" which was 0.059. That means the data is not statistically significant.  Run 10 more trials and see if this holds up.

The other questions you have to ask is whether there were other treatments given to patients or whether the control group only had Remdesivir.  It's not clear in the summary, but the full trial would detail that.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Still no cure for cancer.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah this might save a few lives but it will make billions for Gilead and thats all that matters right?


I imagine they'll find a way to make some money off of it but I expect they'll avoid extreme pricing and make sure that they donate millions of doses.

It will cost them about a billion to design, enroll, and conduct some very large phase 3/4 clinical trials of remdesivir with a few of the more obvious combinations, and they'll also be doing multiple trials with less obvious combinations seeking even greater efficacy. And in doing so, they may fall flat on their face if some sort of idiosyncratic toxicities show up. So it still remains a significant business risk.

If you like you can calculate the value of reducing hospital stays in infectious disease wards by an average of 3 days from 14 to 11. Figure it per 100,000 hospitalizations and then we can model home many times to multiply that for the US and then for the rest of the world (where the hospital stay isn't as expensive up front).

It's pretty easy to get to numbers where it will save billions in health care expenses. And that doesn't factor in the benefit to people who generally would really really like to get home sooner.

So tell me, from your expert perspective, how much is a drug like this worth? Do the math for us.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where people root hard against a treatment because Orange Man Bad?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Peki: I'm gonna step in here and point out that having a placebo in a study (or next best treatment) doesn't make it double blind.

Double blind means neither the participant nor the person giving the treatment know who is getting the placebo, so they can control for the well-known placebo effect.

Just so that it's clear what's being argued over.


Fair enough Fauci actually talked about it being double blind in the fark article. It was stopped by the review board though because the benefit was clear.
 
