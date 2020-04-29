 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "Traveling through hyperspace ain't like dusting crops, farm boy. Without precise calculations we could fly right through a star or bounce too close to a supernova, and that'd end your trip real quick, wouldn't it?"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's got his own style. I can recall at least one other incident from the early 90s.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the joke about his leaving the plane's blinker on.
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
 
maxx2112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was distracted . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he wasn't Harrison Ford he would lose his license.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, to be fair he did say he misheard it, and on a radio headset while behind a running engine "Traffic on the runway" might sound quite a bit like "Taxi to the runway". Helps if you're 77 too, I suppose. That's probably why he missed the first part of the message also, and then he misheard the second part, and then it happened.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It's time to hang up your wings

You had a crash into a golf course.

You accidentally landed on a taxiway, clearing an awaiting 737 by about 100 vertical feet.

And now this.

Retire from flying, you're getting dangerous at it.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Get off his plane!
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: It's time to hang up your wings

You had a crash into a golf course.

You accidentally landed on a taxiway, clearing an awaiting 737 by about 100 vertical feet.

And now this.

Retire from flying, you're getting dangerous at it.


This.
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Silver Mullet: You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.


In fairness, it is hilariously unlikely for you to randomly jump into a star or supernova. There's a reason why "the odds are astronomically low" is an expression
 
Eravior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Indiana Jones and the massive fireball of death.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Since this is the Daily Mail I now doubt the existence of hyperspace.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A touch and blow landing.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: IRestoreFurniture: It's time to hang up your wings

You had a crash into a golf course.

You accidentally landed on a taxiway, clearing an awaiting 737 by about 100 vertical feet.

And now this.

Retire from flying, you're getting dangerous at it.

This.


Seconded
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Silver Mullet: You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.


***sigh**

JJ is a piece of shiat
smh
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: It's time to hang up your wings

You had a crash into a golf course.

You accidentally landed on a taxiway, clearing an awaiting 737 by about 100 vertical feet.

And now this.

Retire from flying, you're getting dangerous at it.


Aaannnd we're done here.
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

New Farkin User Name: The Silver Mullet: You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In fairness, it is hilariously unlikely for you to randomly jump into a star or supernova. There's a reason why "the odds are astronomically low" is an expression


The odds are astronomically even lower that you would randomly jump into a planet's atmosphere or 2 different nebulae, yet here we are...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Silver Mullet: You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.


Also, because of math. Space is so vast compared to the teeny tiny things scattered through it that if you actually run the numbers it's almost impossible to pick a random direction and actually hit something other than the random charged particles and photos everywhere. It actually works the opposite way from what Solo described.

Is Han Solo Wrong about Hyperspace?
Youtube bf4AB-JYTWU
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Somehow I don't think "my bad" is something the FAA will accept.

Although he is insanely rich and famous, so they probably will. I hope he doesn't end up killing anyone.
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to hang up the wings, Harry. I know it's hard to give up something you enjoy, but it's not like collecting stamps--you keep getting pretty close to killing people, including yourself. That's not because other people are screwing up. Once, sure. Twice? Um, maybe? Three times (that we know about)? Yeah, we all know what the common denominator is here.

It's surely better for everyone if maybe you keep it on the ground from now on, eh?
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Silver Mullet: You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.


and before that, Rogue One. "I haven't finished my calculations!" - "I'll make them for you.." (throws lever).
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mjbok: If he wasn't Harrison Ford he would lose his license.


I am not a pilot...
Would the FAA take his license or would they suspend it and force him to take remedial flying lessons to get it back, kind of like states do with drivers licenses?
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Farm boy?
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Silver Mullet: You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.


Still trying to determine who raped my childhood more:
Lucas (1-3)
JJ Abrams (7/8)
Rian Johnson (9)

At least Rebels was damn fine.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
farm boy?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Would the FAA take his license or would they suspend it and force him to take remedial flying lessons to get it back, kind of like states do with drivers licenses?


When do states do that? They might raise your rates and put points on your license but it takes a lot to get a driver's license suspended.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Time to hang-up the stick grandpa, and I ain't talking about your wife.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was there snekes?
Because snek on your plane very distracting.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The Silver Mullet: You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Also, because of math. Space is so vast compared to the teeny tiny things scattered through it that if you actually run the numbers it's almost impossible to pick a random direction and actually hit something other than the random charged particles and photos everywhere. It actually works the opposite way from what Solo described.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bf4AB-JY​TWU]


Consider that in the Star Wars universe, The Falcon flew all the way from Hoth to Bespin in just a few hours.  And they had no hyperspace.  The whole system was offline.

In any other universe, it be impossible to travel interstellar space, in any realistic manner, without FTL travel.

The conclusion we draw from this is that the Star Wars galaxy is REALLY small.  And stars are not 10s of lightyears away from each other.  For that matter, everything is really small. One planet can absorb the energy of an entire star, and shoot it across the galaxy, and be witnessed in real time, from other systems.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Space Banana Physicist: Farm boy?


Let it go.  He got the rest of the quote word for word.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Space Banana Physicist: Farm boy?

Let it go.  He got the rest of the quote word for word.


It's earlier in the movie that Obi-Wan says: "Pull your dick out of that bantha, farm boy, and let'shiat the road.  There's plenty of time for that in Mos Eisley."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: It's time to hang up your wings

You had a crash into a golf course.

You accidentally landed on a taxiway, clearing an awaiting 737 by about 100 vertical feet.

And now this.

Retire from flying, you're getting dangerous at it.


Thankfully, senility is not a disqualifying factor for holding public office.  Maybe he should try that.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Out of Space
Youtube QAthey5B35A
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Petey4335: The Silver Mullet: You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Still trying to determine who raped my childhood more:
Lucas (1-3)
JJ Abrams (7/8)
Rian Johnson (9)

At least Rebels was damn fine.


Don't forget the tag team rapey action Lucas and Spielberg gave to Indiana Jones in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: mjbok: If he wasn't Harrison Ford he would lose his license.

I am not a pilot...
Would the FAA take his license or would they suspend it and force him to take remedial flying lessons to get it back, kind of like states do with drivers licenses?


He was working on updating his license during this incident. Methinks the FAA needs to consider putting his license on hold for a while.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: Nobody in Peculiar: Would the FAA take his license or would they suspend it and force him to take remedial flying lessons to get it back, kind of like states do with drivers licenses?

When do states do that? They might raise your rates and put points on your license but it takes a lot to get a driver's license suspended.


I probably should have said "like states used to do..."
Like a lot of folks, I was once young and stupid. I had my license suspended for having too many points, mostly speeding. I was 19 and had a 1965 Mustang convertible with a 289; of course I was speeding. Before I could get my license back, I had to go to classes for bad drivers and watch movies about the consequences of bad driving. There was other stuff discussed but the car wreck movies are what I remember.

I checked the internet and now it seems you just have to go to a hearing or something similar to get your license back.

The classes didn't really slow me down though. I just learned to keep a sharper eye out for the cops!
 
ozman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As a retired controller with 34 years experience, still having a control tower operators card, as well as having been the tower manager at HHR (Hawthorne) for 8 months, all I can say is...He gets a pass. Discount the transcript in the article, if you listen carefully to the audio, the controller actually said, " Hotel Uniform CONTINUE holding short runway 25, traffic on the runway." Using continue in a hold instruction was eliminated years ago as it leads to situations like this, the pilot hears "continue" first (As in continue across the runway) and he guns it, missing the hold. This goes down as a controller error according to the book. (The 7110.65 as is was when I left.)
 
Al!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The Silver Mullet: You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Also, because of math. Space is so vast compared to the teeny tiny things scattered through it that if you actually run the numbers it's almost impossible to pick a random direction and actually hit something other than the random charged particles and photos everywhere. It actually works the opposite way from what Solo described.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bf4AB-JY​TWU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


One problem with his conclusions: He has to round down to get a 0% chance, but the actual chance is a non-zero number, meaning that there is definitely a chance that an uncalculated hyperspace jump will kill you.  Also, his video shows why so many "uneducated" people in the Star Wars universe can make those calculations: the calculations are exceptionally easy to get right and you'd have to be realllllllllllly bad at it to mess it up.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ozman: As a retired controller with 34 years experience, still having a control tower operators card, as well as having been the tower manager at HHR (Hawthorne) for 8 months, all I can say is...He gets a pass. Discount the transcript in the article, if you listen carefully to the audio, the controller actually said, " Hotel Uniform CONTINUE holding short runway 25, traffic on the runway." Using continue in a hold instruction was eliminated years ago as it leads to situations like this, the pilot hears "continue" first (As in continue across the runway) and he guns it, missing the hold. This goes down as a controller error according to the book. (The 7110.65 as is was when I left.)


OK, since you are the professional in the field here I yield to your experience. But methinks Mr. Ford still needs to give it a rest and leave the flying to someone else.
 
way south
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: The Silver Mullet: You can easily jump through hyperspace at random (and as often as you'd like) with no calculations at all, as demonstrated by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

***sigh**

JJ is a piece of shiat
smh


He's as bad as Rian, who came up with the Holdo maneuver. In one sparkle of lights invalidated the existence of every super weapon in the Star Wars universe.
Then JJ went on to make another fleet of super weapons...

Those movies had so many breaks from canon they might as well written them off as an alternate universe.
 
