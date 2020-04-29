 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Great news for everyone but morons; Police are starting to arrests morons   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
77
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

77 Comments     (+0 »)
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A statement from Smith said the arrests were a 'bold move' and that ReOpen NC had worked peacefully with the Raleigh Police Department and Capitol Police prior to her arrest.
'Our protests will continue. Our civil disobedience will accelerate. Our faith in the police has diminished. We will open North Carolina.'

STFU you imbecilic moron

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wwwade [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague rats.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now start doing it for those who show up to this stupid "protest". They're a risk to public health.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've changed my mind.

Buy Greenland, rename it Coventry, and ship all these people there.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope to God they don't start arresting for terrible grammar, subby.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Good to see the police start to police themselves.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look lady, my trust in the police has been long gone too but that doesn't mean to go out and jeopardize people's health about it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Morans.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sure they view themselves as martyrs.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These people are not liberators.  These are misguided idiots who just happen to have the support of rich people with ulterior motives.  Find the people writing the checks.  Post their names.  SHAME them.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those signs are an ocean of stupidity and astroturfing.
None of these people are chomping at the bit to "get back to work" they just want to pay someone minimum wage to serve them again.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy shiat which one is the 33 year old
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Every single one of those mugshots looks like the posterchild Karens from the r/EntitledParents and r/Idontworkherelady story threads. Wonder how many times they yelled to see someones' manager while being arrested.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They don't realize that holding these protests means that it will be longer before the stay at home mandate is lifted.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Morans.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Conservatives when people are protesting things that actually matter: Lock them up! Run them over!
Conservatives when they are protesting the salon being closed: B-b-b-but the police are our friends! We are protesting peacefully!
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'I think it's the best thing that's ever happened to this movement. This could be that step like that shot heard round the world. This is going to be the step that's heard around North Carolina.


NC resident here.  We did hear the step all around NC.  Unfortunately it didn't sound like what you think it did.

It sounded like a bunch of smug coonts acting incredibly selfishly. Dipshiat.
 
scdog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She said: 'Not one Capitol Police Officer practiced social distancing during my entire ordeal. So much for following the law.'

That's because it would be pretty hard from them to cuff your dumb ass from 6 feet away.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I've changed my mind.

Buy Greenland, rename it Coventry, and ship all these people there.


What did Greenland do to deserve that?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cman: Good. Now start doing it for those who show up to this stupid "protest". They're a risk to public health.


These freedoms idiots need to learn to shut the fuxk up and do what they are told. This isn't a free country.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Look lady, my trust in the police has been long gone too but that doesn't mean to go out and jeopardize people's health about it.


She's upset that the police are enforcing the law on someone else besides "those people".
 
odinsposse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Those signs are an ocean of stupidity and astroturfing.
None of these people are chomping at the bit to "get back to work" they just want to pay someone minimum wage to serve them again.


They're a manufactured excuse to kick people off unemployment because conservatives would rather workers die than give them the idea that workers are valuable.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Karen, Karryn, and Carin
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Holy shiat which one is the 33 year old


Fark user imageView Full Size

I glossed right over that little fact initially, holy shiat.
 
kindms
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pssst cops have always been arresting morons. They only get lucky with smart criminals from time to time
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's like that famous song: You gotta fight, for your right, to be a socially irresponsible farking asshole!

Rally went on despite the group's leader, Audrey Whitlock, testing positive for the novel coronavirus

Just when I didn't think you could possibly get any more farking stupid...

She said: 'Not one Capitol Police Officer practiced social distancing during my entire ordeal. So much for following the law.'

First off, your "ordeal" was completely self-created. Secondly, you really should just shut the fark up, kettle.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh wow - she's even trying to imitate scrubs. Straight out of their playbook. Those aren't real scrubs, though. You fail, Karen.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scdog: She said: 'Not one Capitol Police Officer practiced social distancing during my entire ordeal. So much for following the law.'

That's because it would be pretty hard from them to cuff your dumb ass from 6 feet away.


Dumb heifer would prefer to be lassoed?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: cman: Good. Now start doing it for those who show up to this stupid "protest". They're a risk to public health.

These freedoms idiots need to learn to shut the fuxk up and do what they are told. This isn't a free country.


No, it IS a free country. We're simply asking you people to act like ADULTS for once. Too much to ask, I'm sure.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Holy shiat which one is the 33 year old


The middle one.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Pandemic" is a liberal word meaning "to make conservatives look stupid".
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: 'I think it's the best thing that's ever happened to this movement. This could be that step like that shot heard round the world. This is going to be the step that's heard around North Carolina.


NC resident here.  We did hear the step all around NC.  Unfortunately it didn't sound like what you think it did.

It sounded like a bunch of smug coonts acting incredibly selfishly. Dipshiat.


That was a step? I figured it the sound of a multitude of people face palming after learning about this nonsense.
 
godxam [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Our civil disobedience will accelerate.

GardenWeasel: I've changed my mind.

Buy Greenland, rename it Coventry, and ship all these people there.


and send the pro-disease people with them (the one's that aren't already there)
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well this could get interesting in court unless they they drop the violating an executive order charge. Now there is a criminal challenge to the order not just civil, civil cases are easy, criminal cases are hard and could invalidate a lot of executive orders.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "Pandemic" is a liberal word meaning "to make conservatives look stupid".


Pandemic? More like Dempanic, amirite? Har har har.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Percise1: It's like that famous song: You gotta fight, for your right, to be a socially irresponsible farking asshole!

Rally went on despite the group's leader, Audrey Whitlock, testing positive for the novel coronavirus

Just when I didn't think you could possibly get any more farking stupid...

She said: 'Not one Capitol Police Officer practiced social distancing during my entire ordeal. So much for following the law.'

First off, your "ordeal" was completely self-created. Secondly, you really should just shut the fark up, kettle.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x568]


I wonder if they'll charge her with reckless endangerment.
 
monsupio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yep!  Ass crazy fema-Nazis
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Won't people think of the Karens?! Without any place open how will they complain?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I've changed my mind.

Buy Greenland, rename it Coventry, and ship all these people there.


Don't pollute Greenland with our trash.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Correct caption should have been:
The three Karens (pictured above) were later released from jail before 6PM on Tuesday, after asking to speak to North Carolina's manager and learning that municipal entities like states don't have a manager, local media reported
 
Secret Master of All Flatulence
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So BLM douchebags are good for marching down the Interstate and killing cops, antifa cumstains are heroic for physically assaulting octogenarians wearing "MAGA" hats on the off-chance that they're Nazis, but people who protest an Executive Order that facially violates their Constitutionally enumerated right to peacefully assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances involving being put on house arrest when they've never been accused of committing a crime is bad?

That makes as much sense as those #metoo "activists" who scream about believing women that accuse men of bad behavior unless the man in question is running for office as a Democrat...
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Huh, threatening nurses. During a pandemic. WTF
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Holy shiat which one is the 33 year old


I had to check as well. Yikes!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, and I see Karen #3 tried to pull that "Pose as a healthcare worker" bullshiat. Fark her.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We're beginning to reach peak Karen.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No better group to get Covid than these people.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scdog: She said: 'Not one Capitol Police Officer practiced social distancing during my entire ordeal. So much for following the law.'

That's because it would be pretty hard from them to cuff your dumb ass from 6 feet away.


Just keep tazing them until they flop all the way to the jail cell.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm imagining this with the theme music from the opening to Reservoir Dogs

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: I'm sure they view themselves as martyrs.


Look at the smirks in those mugshots. They think they hit the martyrdom lotto.
 
