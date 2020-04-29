 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(STLToday)   Christian No Lives Matter group sues St. Louis County over stay at home order, because " there is no scientific evidence to support their purported justification"   (stltoday.com) divider line
24
    More: Ironic, ST. LOUIS, St. Louis County, Missouri, St. Louis County, group of Christians, St. Louis, Missouri, Federal government of the United States, Independent city, Missouri  
•       •       •

405 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 2:29 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...as opposed to the faith that God will protect the righteous?

Y'all motherf*ckers need Jesus.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just use your Second Amendment rights and shoot yourselves, you dumb motherf*ckers
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every goddamn day with these people.

Oozing Wound - Surrounded by Fucking Idiots (Official Music Video)
Youtube rJcpGiSAXuk
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Send them to Gitmo.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Preacher can't make that boat payment if nobody shows up.  It's much harder to solicit online donations without the in-person judgment of the parishioners.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tell them they're just going to have to take it on faith.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
These are the people who think that the lockdown was "overreacting".

Of course, if the lockdown worked, then it should appear as if it was overreacting.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

These stat at home orders really walk all over this. I wonder what other rights granted by your creator, not the government, you all are ready to surrender. I mean these pesky rights just gets in the way of the government running every aspect of your life. So it's not like they are important or anything.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wademh: [i2.wp.com image 350x200]


holy shiat I thought that was fake till I google image searched it.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're right. Aside from all the facts, available evidence, accurate information provided by doctors and scientists, there is no scientific justification for the stay at home orders.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't think there's much danger as long as they all take communion out of a shared cup, loudly sing hymns while making sure to project voices, hugs in the parking lot.  Jesus loves the little hugs in the parking lot.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well then, I wish to sue them for interfering in the nations politics when there isn't any scientific evidence that their god exists and they aren't just stupid, self-righteous and deluded.

Good for the goose, good for the religious farknut who wants to control your life. It's kind of even the same argument...
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe Trump's wall idea has some merits after all.  Find a space, herd 'em up, wall 'em in and then Jesus can  handle the rest, just like they want.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eagles95: wademh: [i2.wp.com image 350x200]

holy shiat I thought that was fake till I google image searched it.


The Onion - Christian Right Lobbies To Overturn Second Law Of Thermodynamics
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sigh. After Biden is sworn in, can't we just become the Secular Regime these fundies dread so much and start hunting these asswipes down?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damages? For your precious fee fees?

State is reopening, case will never proceed. OBE.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I don't think there's much danger as long as they all take communion out of a shared cup, loudly sing hymns while making sure to project voices, hugs in the parking lot.  Jesus loves the little hugs in the parking lot.


You forgot coffee and doughnuts...
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ooh this is a testable hypotheses

We can solve this delemma, with science 🧪

/so who wants to be in the control group?
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The miasma coming out of their conservative religious cake-holes is a kind of virus.
 
deanis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

uncleacid: [Fark user image 445x334]


Holy instant boner!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.