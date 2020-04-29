 Skip to content
(Craig Scott, Marty)   Ginger snaps   (nwestiowa.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every time he snorts a line he screams "Ginger-Rail!"
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: [tse2.mm.bing.net image 480x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for this.
Leaving happy.
 
maldinero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it was Mary Ann, with a case of temporary amnesia.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it
 
fek [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than a gristle snap.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A baggie contained meth was found in Ginger's coat pocket during a pat search."

I'm usually not a "your blog sucks!" type of guy...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the person actually a redhead? If so this story would be so epic for the headline.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he a Ginger baker?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ginger?
image.slidesharecdn.comView Full Size
carboncostume.comView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Understandable
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


\approves
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that episode several years ago.  Led to the "Porch Time with Meemaw" spinoff.

comedycentral.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hendawg: Understandable
[Fark user image 425x514]


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: [i.pinimg.com image 720x540]

\approves


Not so fast, buster.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I don't get it


Prejudice by Tim Minchin
Youtube KVN_0qvuhhw
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

