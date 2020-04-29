 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   The Hudson River will glow a little less as of Thursday as the Indian Point Nuclear Plant shutters another reactor   (news4jax.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Quade... shut down the reactor... free maaars
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fano: How?


FTFA - With the push of a red button
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Fano: How?

FTFA - With the push of a red button


So, so, so, so listen up, 'cause you can't say nothin'
You'll shut me down with a push of your button
But, yo, I'm out and I'm gone
I'll tell you now, I keep it on and on
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Replaced with...fossil fuels. This will be fine.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Fano: How?

FTFA - With the push of a red button


Not just a red button, but a jolly candy like button!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Replaced with...fossil fuels. This will be fine.


I really don't understand people who claim to be green, but are anti nuclear. This one plant provides 25% of NYC power needs, but will require multiple NG plants to replace it. Should have been replaced with a more modern/safer reactor. And hey no CO2 as a bonus.

Because what's a little greenhouse gas among friends? And of course those low NG prices are stable long term..
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Gulper Eel: Replaced with...fossil fuels. This will be fine.

I really don't understand people who claim to be green, but are anti nuclear. This one plant provides 25% of NYC power needs, but will require multiple NG plants to replace it. Should have been replaced with a more modern/safer reactor. And hey no CO2 as a bonus.

Because what's a little greenhouse gas among friends? And of course those low NG prices are stable long term..


I agree that nuclear is a good alternative if you're concerned about being green.

In the case of this particular nuclear operator, IIRC there are a lot of ongoing safety and compliance issues.  This is based on my admittedly shiatty memory and sparse knowledge, but if memory serves, the Indian Point site is poorly run and needs to be shut down.

This is all one half step from being pulled out of my anus, I am sketchy on the details.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Gleeman: Gulper Eel: Replaced with...fossil fuels. This will be fine.

I really don't understand people who claim to be green, but are anti nuclear. This one plant provides 25% of NYC power needs, but will require multiple NG plants to replace it. Should have been replaced with a more modern/safer reactor. And hey no CO2 as a bonus.

Because what's a little greenhouse gas among friends? And of course those low NG prices are stable long term..

I agree that nuclear is a good alternative if you're concerned about being green.

In the case of this particular nuclear operator, IIRC there are a lot of ongoing safety and compliance issues.  This is based on my admittedly shiatty memory and sparse knowledge, but if memory serves, the Indian Point site is poorly run and needs to be shut down.

This is all one half step from being pulled out of my anus, I am sketchy on the details.


If I remember correctly they also fail a lot of their anti terrorism drills.
 
augustus_bedloe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Indian Point is 20 miles down the road from me. From what I understand, it's built on a fault-line and could meltdown if we have an earthquake... Plus its an older design, not really practical for retro-fitting all the upgrades it would need to stay current
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Gulper Eel: Replaced with...fossil fuels. This will be fine.

I really don't understand people who claim to be green, but are anti nuclear. This one plant provides 25% of NYC power needs, but will require multiple NG plants to replace it. Should have been replaced with a more modern/safer reactor. And hey no CO2 as a bonus.

Because what's a little greenhouse gas among friends? And of course those low NG prices are stable long term..


But, but...NUCLEAR!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I visited there on a class trip when I was a kid. It was kinda fun. I do remember they had this mechanical game at the end of the tour where you had to joystick control putting in the carbon rods at just the right time and rate to avoid a meltdown. I thought that was kinda weird and funny.
 
