(BBC-US)   The rain in Spain may fall mainly on the plain, but the bleach on the beach causes an angry speech   (bbc.com) divider line
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who thought this was a good idea ?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RottenEggs: Who thought this was a good idea ?


Sir Casm
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh. I was expecting the story to say it was done to make people stay away from the beach.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn, that was a trumpian level of stupid:

we know humans are the host of the virus. we know that outside of the human body on surfaces the virus does not live very long (depending on the exact surface and conditions).

if other animals act as a reservoir for the virus it is safe to say these animals are not present on spanish beaches.

we know spain has been on lockdown for 6 weeks. so i would assume that beach was basically free of humans for 6 weeks.

meaning they were "killing" something that wasn't even there! and couldn't even be there!

and the entire ecosystem will pay for it for probably the entire season.


no wonder it got this reaction:

Fark user imageView Full Size



somebody should tell the decrepit orange that when anyone in the entire world sees something happen that is more stupid than they thought even possible, the first reaction is "shiat, that's what trump would have done. is he in our country? what the hell is happening?"
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: Who thought this was a good idea ?


I was wondering the same thing.

Except mine was more "what farking moron thought this was a good idea?"
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So putting bleach inside an ecosystem is just as bad as putting it inside a human?

Who knew?
 
snowjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Direct sunlight will kill most viruses in minutes. That sunny beach was probably virus free before the clorox even hit it.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously they should have dynamited the beach instead.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any area of the beach above the high tide line could have been power washed with ocean water and achieved the same outcome.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they can't be that stupid...yet here we are.!


/next time paint the safe areas..
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, it smells like fresh laundry.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
At least use a little softener.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well that was one of the more idiotic things done about the virus.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For your consideration.
themediterraneantraveller.comView Full Size
 
eckspat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: So putting bleach inside an ecosystem is just as bad as putting it inside a human?

Who knew?


"I don't think anybody knew."
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WTP 2: /next time paint the safe areas..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
