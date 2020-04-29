 Skip to content
(AlterNet)   Florida state government just put the muzzle on its coroners releasing more-accurate COVID-19 death totals   (alternet.org) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, medical examiners, Miami, Tampa Bay Times, Miami-Dade County, Florida, AlterNet's journalists, state of Florida, Jim Hightower  
quasimodem [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Florida has medical examiners, not coroners.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sue, based on the Florida Sunshine Law.

Or at least have the decency to ditch the moniker "The Sunshine State."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can't have any inconvenient truths pop out unannounced, can they?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you ignore what's going on, it just goes away on its own.
 
funmonger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dam demmykrats
 
cloudofdust [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Given the number of confirmed cases in Florida, it's been obvious for weeks that they have are underreporting deaths.

I'm gonna go ahead and guess by at least 50%.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: If you ignore what's going on, it just goes away on its own.


Sometimes you have to pay for things to go away
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
$10 bucks says they've already found a dead body without any pants on behind a skating rink.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

quasimodem: Florida has medical examiners, not coroners.



Pedantic Farker displays his pedantic cred, still no fun at parties.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: If you ignore what's going on, it just goes away on its own.


Thus solving the problem once and for all.
 
quiotu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good luck with that. This isn't a country where you can make death just disappear. You can only glorify it.

How much real information will be leaked by doctors and coroners that don't give a fark? How many people trust DeSantis in his state right now?
 
Northern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Can't have any inconvenient truths pop out unannounced, can they?


They have been ordered to call suspected covid deaths as "hanging chads", and don't count towards the final number of official deaths.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: $10 bucks says they've already found a dead body without any pants on behind a skating rink.


Ice or roller?
 
rcain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How is this even legal? This is not something that should be seen in a Democracy, this is something straight out of an Authoritarian playbook . So, while I am sure the MAGAts are ok with this, I find this to be alarming on so many levels that if this becomes SOP in MAGA country, the rest of America should really start considering secession and all that goes with it
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.ibb.co

/qnd
 
corn-bread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In this pandemic information is the bane of red states.  Florida suppresses death records.  Georgia, Arkansas, and Texas have been suppressing the rollout of widespread testing.

Whatever ya gotta do to keep those numbers nice and low.
 
quasimodem [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: quasimodem: Florida has medical examiners, not coroners.


Pedantic Farker displays his pedantic cred, still no fun at parties.


That's funny coming from a nursing assistant.
 
LessO2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: Given the number of confirmed cases in Florida, it's been obvious for weeks that they have are underreporting deaths.


Ya think?

Louisiana has one-fifth the population of Florida, yet God's Waiting Room has one-third less deaths than LA?

Sure Ronnie, sure.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am not surprised and i am sure they know that if challenged in court they will have to cough them up.   This move i suspect is more about delaying info long enough to meet trump's criteria.   Given the number of retirees in Florida and the likelihood many have health conditions due to aging and other causes the death toll in Florida due to Covid-19 has to be higher than reported.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: Ice or roller?


Roller.
And I bet there was an empty can of freon nearby.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Florida has been denying, hiding and lying about covid-19 deaths. Anyone that thinks Florida has only had around 1,000 deaths so far is delusional.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

quasimodem: Albert911emt: quasimodem: Florida has medical examiners, not coroners.


Pedantic Farker displays his pedantic cred, still no fun at parties.

That's funny coming from a nursing assistant.


Nothing wrong with being surrounded by hot nurses every day.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: I am not surprised and i am sure they know that if challenged in court they will have to cough them up.   This move i suspect is more about delaying info long enough to meet trump's criteria.   Given the number of retirees in Florida and the likelihood many have health conditions due to aging and other causes the death toll in Florida due to Covid-19 has to be higher than reported.


In my parent's county, Clay, (outside Jacksonville), there has been a huge outbreak and deaths in the nursing homes. And that isn't even SoFla....
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Northern: hubiestubert: Can't have any inconvenient truths pop out unannounced, can they?

They have been ordered to call suspected covid deaths as "hanging chads", and don't count towards the final number of official deaths.


I think you mean "hangine Kyles"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
