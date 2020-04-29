 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Anti-vax groups aren't going to let a little technicality like the fact that it doesn't even exist yet stop them from telling you how dangerous the Covid-19 vaccine is and why you should refuse to vaccinate yourself or your kids   (apnews.com) divider line
52
    More: Asinine, Vaccination, coronavirus vaccine, vaccine opponents, vaccine trials, unsubstantiated claims, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, vaccine makers, Vaccine  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 12:24 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic who helped popularize unsubstantiated claims that vaccines can cause autism, said Gates' work gives him "dictatorial control of global health policy." Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, went further on a New York City radio show, saying Gates "and other globalists" are using the coronavirus "for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people."

I Proof that no party or ideology holds an exclusive monopoly on Crazy or Stupid
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crazy is strong with these people. Here's what is actually going to happen:

- One or more successful vaccines will be developed outside of the US.
- Successful vaccines will be produced outside of the US.
- Populations outside of the US will get vaccinated first.
- Vaccination will eventually be available inside the US.
- Vaccination in the US will be managed every bit as well as testing is.
- There will be mile-long lines of people waiting to get vaccinated.
- Nobody will give a crap what the antivax crowd has to say.

Wildcard: Donald Trump starts spouting antivax crap. If the right person talks to him, this is genuinely possible.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In recent weeks, vaccine opponents have made several unsubstantiated claims, including allegations that vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed or that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, is blocking cures to enrich vaccine makers.

FFS.  The ignorance.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If only there was a vaccine for stupid...
 
barc0001
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Honestly, crap like this makes me think the extinction event asteroid can't come soon enough.  Let another species have a go, maybe they won't be so dumb.
 
OMFG Help Us [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the anti-vaxxers are also anti-facemaskers there might be a lot fewer anti-vaxxers around to protest when a vaccine is available.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA: While vaccines for diseases such as polio, smallpox and measles have benefited millions, some skeptics reject the science, citing a distrust of modern medicine and government.

I'd still like to think a true skeptic (as opposed to a cynic which is quite opposite) is one willing to revise their beliefs based on new evidence. Cynics already have their minds made up.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

guestguy: If only there was a vaccine for stupid...


There's a flaw in that plan.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If an anti-vaxxer gets near me, I should be allowed to protect myself from their threat to my health and kill them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In many poor countries a woman will carry her children  miles to the nearest clinic to get them life saving vaccinations.
Each one of them is smarter than the combined total of the pro-disease movement.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Diogenes: In recent weeks, vaccine opponents have made several unsubstantiated claims, including allegations that vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed or that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, is blocking cures to enrich vaccine makers.

FFS.  The ignorance.


Exactly.

Which has the biggest profit margin?  A one-time shot, or a big bag of pills you'll need to take EVERY SINGLE TIME you get the disease.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Magorn: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic who helped popularize unsubstantiated claims that vaccines can cause autism, said Gates' work gives him "dictatorial control of global health policy." Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, went further on a New York City radio show, saying Gates "and other globalists" are using the coronavirus "for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people."

I Proof that no party or ideology holds an exclusive monopoly on Crazy or Stupid



Let me know when the ratio isn't 1/1,000,000,000
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These nitwits will trust Alex Jones and Jim Bakker to deliver a cure.  But scientists and biomedical experts?  That's cray-cray.  Because the latter are just in for the money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Exile.  If they don't want to take part in society, they can leave.  If no country will take them, the ocean will.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Diogenes: In recent weeks, vaccine opponents have made several unsubstantiated claims, including allegations that vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed or that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, is blocking cures to enrich vaccine makers.

FFS.  The ignorance.

Exactly.

Which has the biggest profit margin?  A one-time shot, or a big bag of pills you'll need to take EVERY SINGLE TIME you get the disease.


Yeah, the cognitive dissonance is multi-layered here.  But totally expected when conspiratorial thinking is involved.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've accepted that it's a fact, but I'm still a little disheartened by just how many people are so debilitatingly farking stupid.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My anti-vax niece has already been posting bullshiat for the past couple of weeks to try and get ahead of a vaccine being developed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: In many poor countries a woman will carry her children  miles to the nearest clinic to get them life saving vaccinations.
Each one of them is smarter than the combined total of the pro-disease movement.


That poor mom carrying her kids miles isn't smarter, she just isn't able to hear the antivax garbage because she doesn't have access to it.  But here, bullshiat is much easier to spread.
 
arcgear
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
matters of public health are public health, not free speech and expression.

kids denied vaccination should be taken as wards of the state in which they reside.

/also, i believe that most of these cases of "autism" are merely underdeveloped or unmatured development in the youth.  i also honestly believe most cases of autism are no more than cases of shiatty parenting and is used as a blatant cop-out.
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Okay fine. Once the vaccine is available, if you or anyone in your home efuses to be vaccinated, you get an ear tag like a cow, and anyone who sees you outside your home is free to shoot you on sight.

If you turn in 10 ear tags, you get a free hat or something.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What part of "Bill Gates is using the pandemic to inject microchips into people" needs a vaccine to already exist before you warn people?  Subby is sounding a little crazy right now.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

arcgear: matters of public health are public health, not free speech and expression.

kids denied vaccination should be taken as wards of the state in which they reside.

/also, i believe that most of these cases of "autism" are merely underdeveloped or unmatured development in the youth.  i also honestly believe most cases of autism are no more than cases of shiatty parenting and is used as a blatant cop-out.


You believe in vaccinations, but not autism?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They've also falsely claimed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates wants to use a vaccine to inject microchips into people


Fark user imageView Full Size


They're on to you, Bill. Time to work on plan B.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That COVID-19 vaccine so bad, it gave me retroactive autism, ADD, and a raging gluten allergy and I ain't even had it yet.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One minor point of this New Yorker article was that Elvis got the polio shot publicly as a public-health measure.

This should be done now, when one is available for this scourge.  Line up people--entertainment, politicians of all types, business types that are well-known, etc. and show them getting the shot or however it's administered.  Ideally, opposing politicians at the same time (think Clinton and Dole in the post-9/11 ad on TV).

Do it locally, too.  The local news anchors from competing stations should get it at the same time and then post ads and billboards about it.  Mayor, city councils, etc.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

arcgear: matters of public health are public health, not free speech and expression.

kids denied vaccination should be taken as wards of the state in which they reside.

/also, i believe that most of these cases of "autism" are merely underdeveloped or unmatured development in the youth.  i also honestly believe most cases of autism are no more than cases of shiatty parenting and is used as a blatant cop-out.


You need to spend some time around a few autistic kids, then get back to us with your studies.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I look forward to the day a safe, reliable vaccine is available.

I won't be the first guy in line to get it.  Even the Polio vaccine needed to have some of the kinks worked out before it was universally safe.

Sorry if my first trust isn't for profit drug companies, or the medical staff of the Trump administration.

And I've had a LOT of otherwise not mandatory vaccines in order to maintain my transplant eligibility.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

arcgear: matters of public health are public health, not free speech and expression.

kids denied vaccination should be taken as wards of the state in which they reside.

/also, i believe that most of these cases of "autism" are merely underdeveloped or unmatured development in the youth.  i also honestly believe most cases of autism are no more than cases of shiatty parenting and is used as a blatant cop-out.


I don't even think you need to do that. Send an unvaccinated kid to school, and you have to pay a $1000 year "Public Health Fee".

I'll bet 90% of the anti-vaxxers disappear.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it rude for me to ask why we can't shoot these people?

I mean... we can destroy the economy by locking everything down, but let these asshole ruin all of that sacrifice by being stupid?

I'm just asking questions.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I look forward to the day a safe, reliable vaccine is available.

I won't be the first guy in line to get it.  Even the Polio vaccine needed to have some of the kinks worked out before it was universally safe.

Sorry if my first trust isn't for profit drug companies, or the medical staff of the Trump administration.

And I've had a LOT of otherwise not mandatory vaccines in order to maintain my transplant eligibility.


I think it's safe to say that a vaccine will not be available until after the orange shiatgibbon has left office.
 
arcgear
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: arcgear: matters of public health are public health, not free speech and expression.

kids denied vaccination should be taken as wards of the state in which they reside.

/also, i believe that most of these cases of "autism" are merely underdeveloped or unmatured development in the youth.  i also honestly believe most cases of autism are no more than cases of shiatty parenting and is used as a blatant cop-out.

You believe in vaccinations, but not autism?


i did, until they started claiming autism affects 1/600 to 1/17 children in a span of a decade or some such

when i was a kid, i fell into that flavor of the month bullshiat.  except that it was called ADD then.  I'm sure you may see how that influences my belief.  "problem" children get labels and pills; with said problem being an expectation to tow someone else's line
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: One minor point of this New Yorker article was that Elvis got the polio shot publicly as a public-health measure.

This should be done now, when one is available for this scourge.  Line up people--entertainment, politicians of all types, business types that are well-known, etc. and show them getting the shot or however it's administered.  Ideally, opposing politicians at the same time (think Clinton and Dole in the post-9/11 ad on TV).

Do it locally, too.  The local news anchors from competing stations should get it at the same time and then post ads and billboards about it.  Mayor, city councils, etc.


Agreed.

Have coaches/stars of rivalry teams getting shots together.  Harbaugh and Day, Orgeron and Saban, Krzyzewski and Williams, Harden and Curry, et al.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I keep thinking/hoping that Covid19 is a natural herd culling that mother nature turned loose. Thin out the idiots, anti-vaxers, die hard Trumpers. We may have to weather some rough seas for a year or 2, but think how nice the world will be after the cull.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phrawgh: That COVID-19 vaccine so bad, it gave me retroactive autism, ADD, and a raging gluten allergy and I ain't even had it yet.


It made me shiat out stuff I ate tomorrow.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: If the anti-vaxxers are also anti-facemaskers there might be a lot fewer anti-vaxxers around to protest when a vaccine is available.


looks that way:
The movement is receiving renewed attention, especially as it aligns itself with groups loudly protesting restrictions on daily life aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Diogenes: FrancoFile: Diogenes: In recent weeks, vaccine opponents have made several unsubstantiated claims, including allegations that vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed or that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, is blocking cures to enrich vaccine makers.

FFS.  The ignorance.

Exactly.

Which has the biggest profit margin?  A one-time shot, or a big bag of pills you'll need to take EVERY SINGLE TIME you get the disease.

Yeah, the cognitive dissonance is multi-layered here.  But totally expected when conspiratorial thinking is involved.


No.

If they were experiencing cognitive dissonance, they would experience discomfort.  This is just garden-variety denial.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
phrawgh

That COVID-19 vaccine so bad, it gave me retroactive autism, ADD, and a raging gluten allergy and I ain't even had it yet.

I hear ya, shiat stole my prostate a year ago last January. The Dr called it cancer, but the voices in my tin foil hat know better.
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait until they make it a requirement that you need proof that you received the coronavirus vaccine before you return to work/school.
 
barc0001
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mr_a: I don't even think you need to do that. Send an unvaccinated kid to school, and you have to pay a $1000 year "Public Health Fee".


FARK that.  No vaccines, no sending your crotchfruit to public school PERIOD.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

barc0001: mr_a: I don't even think you need to do that. Send an unvaccinated kid to school, and you have to pay a $1000 year "Public Health Fee".

FARK that.  No vaccines, no sending your crotchfruit to public school PERIOD.



Do you want unemployable illiterate homeschooled kids, Lana?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: Line up people--entertainment, politicians of all types, business types that are well-known, etc. and show them getting the shot or however it's administered.


Rectal insertion.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe we can bulletize the vaccine and shoot into their heads from a distance so they won't be a menace to society anymore.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iToad: The crazy is strong with these people. Here's what is actually going to happen:

- One or more successful vaccines will be developed outside of the US.
- Successful vaccines will be produced outside of the US.
- Populations outside of the US will get vaccinated first.
- Vaccination will eventually be available inside the US.
- Vaccination in the US will be managed every bit as well as testing is.
- There will be mile-long lines of people waiting to get vaccinated.
- Nobody will give a crap what the antivax crowd has to say.

Wildcard: Donald Trump starts spouting antivax crap. If the right person talks to him, this is genuinely possible.


What do you mean starts?  He has spouted antivax crap for years.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I worked in the medical field for years. I saw the drop in things like smallpox, Scarlett Fever, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Typhoid and Polio. Polio was the big one because it was a ghastly disease.

Even if immunizations were to negatively affect 2% of the population, it meant that 98% were protected from dying in agony. We have immunizations for Yellow Jaundice, where people used to have infection parties where they brought their unaffected kids over to visit a sick one, to get the disease and develop the immunity.

Yellow Jaundice is Hepatitis. We have immunization shots for much of the variations on that disease now. Even a cure for Hepatitis C.

I expect the Press is over blowing this plague -- like they do everything else, but that does not mean that precautions should not be taken. This is as deadly as past cases of the flue, which we now get immunized for yearly as it mutates. However, America has it's share of nuts and they have big mouths, assisted by the irresponsible press.

I walk into a busy grocery store and out of about 100 people inside, aside from the staff, less than 10% wear masks or gloves. Other nations strictly enforce such precautions, which is why we're about the only nation with a still rising infection and death rate.

Americans stand on their Rights. Especially the right to get infected and then spread that infection.

Brilliant course of action. No? Stupid is strong here.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: JohnAnnArbor: One minor point of this New Yorker article was that Elvis got the polio shot publicly as a public-health measure.

This should be done now, when one is available for this scourge.  Line up people--entertainment, politicians of all types, business types that are well-known, etc. and show them getting the shot or however it's administered.  Ideally, opposing politicians at the same time (think Clinton and Dole in the post-9/11 ad on TV).

Do it locally, too.  The local news anchors from competing stations should get it at the same time and then post ads and billboards about it.  Mayor, city councils, etc.

Agreed.

Have coaches/stars of rivalry teams getting shots together.  Harbaugh and Day, Orgeron and Saban, Krzyzewski and Williams, Harden and Curry, et al.


Good idea there.  U of Michigan and tOSU already do a competitive blood drive every November.  This could be the replacement the students aren't on campus: how many vaccinated by (date)?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

arcgear: matters of public health are public health, not free speech and expression.

kids denied vaccination should be taken as wards of the state in which they reside.

/also, i believe that most of these cases of "autism" are merely underdeveloped or unmatured development in the youth.  i also honestly believe most cases of autism are no more than cases of shiatty parenting and is used as a blatant cop-out.


Nope.  We've studied autistic brains and  they have about 30-40% more neurons in the pre-fontal cortex.   It appears there actually IS such a thing as being "too smart".  Your brain in mine, of necessity builds in buffers to our sensory inputs because we lack the mentally capacity to process everything  our eyes see or ears hear.   Autistic children DO have the "processing power"  therefore they don't develop the same tools to distinguish signal from noise.

It appears genetic, and a consequence of the fact that we "over-select" for intelligence these days, as a desireable breeding trait
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rik01: I worked in the medical field for years. I saw the drop in things like smallpox, Scarlett Fever, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Typhoid and Polio. Polio was the big one because it was a ghastly disease.

Even if immunizations were to negatively affect 2% of the population, it meant that 98% were protected from dying in agony. We have immunizations for Yellow Jaundice, where people used to have infection parties where they brought their unaffected kids over to visit a sick one, to get the disease and develop the immunity.

Yellow Jaundice is Hepatitis. We have immunization shots for much of the variations on that disease now. Even a cure for Hepatitis C.

I expect the Press is over blowing this plague -- like they do everything else, but that does not mean that precautions should not be taken. This is as deadly as past cases of the flue, which we now get immunized for yearly as it mutates. However, America has it's share of nuts and they have big mouths, assisted by the irresponsible press.

I walk into a busy grocery store and out of about 100 people inside, aside from the staff, less than 10% wear masks or gloves. Other nations strictly enforce such precautions, which is why we're about the only nation with a still rising infection and death rate.

Americans stand on their Rights. Especially the right to get infected and then spread that infection.

Brilliant course of action. No? Stupid is strong here.



You used to work in medicine?  Did you get fired for transcription errors?
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: bulletize the vaccine


Sounds boring.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rik01: I worked in the medical field for years. I saw the drop in things like smallpox, Scarlett Fever, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Typhoid and Polio. Polio was the big one because it was a ghastly disease.

Even if immunizations were to negatively affect 2% of the population, it meant that 98% were protected from dying in agony. We have immunizations for Yellow Jaundice, where people used to have infection parties where they brought their unaffected kids over to visit a sick one, to get the disease and develop the immunity.

Yellow Jaundice is Hepatitis. We have immunization shots for much of the variations on that disease now. Even a cure for Hepatitis C.

I expect the Press is over blowing this plague -- like they do everything else, but that does not mean that precautions should not be taken. This is as deadly as past cases of the flue, which we now get immunized for yearly as it mutates. However, America has it's share of nuts and they have big mouths, assisted by the irresponsible press.

I walk into a busy grocery store and out of about 100 people inside, aside from the staff, less than 10% wear masks or gloves. Other nations strictly enforce such precautions, which is why we're about the only nation with a still rising infection and death rate.

Americans stand on their Rights. Especially the right to get infected and then spread that infection.

Brilliant course of action. No? Stupid is strong here.


You were around to see the drop in smallpox?  How farking old are you?  It was eradicated in 1979 and there hasn't been an outbreak in the US since the 40's.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.