 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Private First Class Neiro of the First Imaginary Army of Florida Men taken down by K9 after refusing to step away from his dropped firearm. No word on whether he could distinguish between his rifle and his gun   (clickorlando.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Police, Arrest, Criminal law, Sheriff, Firearm, year-old George Nerio, Transport, Resisting arrest  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 7:01 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kudos for not shooting him. I think.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida and "possession of methamphetamine" seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly.

BTW, you younger farkers should be thankful that meth replaced PCP. Back in the day, the news was filled with stories; very bad stories. Some of these dusters were like old-school Viking berserkers. I remember one case where the cops rolled up on one of them. He was standing in his front yard, stark naked, sweating and screaming. He had a machete in one hand - and his son's severed head in the other. Like a scene from a horror movie, the cops shot him over and over, but he wouldn't go down.

Now that meth has replaced angel dust, you just don't hear many stories like that.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Kudos for not shooting him. I think.


Any guess why they didn't?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MasterPython: edmo: Kudos for not shooting him. I think.

Any guess why they didn't?


They didn't want to hit the dog?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i was hoping for the video...
 
darth_badger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bork, bork, nom, nom...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let me guess, he's white.

Yup.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Neiro?

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ah, now we see why he's not full of bullet holes.
 
whitroth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MasterPython: edmo: Kudos for not shooting him. I think.

Any guess why they didn't?


He looks white?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did he fiddle as Winter Park burned?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most important question : Is the gun OK?

/Republicans ask
 
Mukster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny story bro, left him in stitches...
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Kudos for not shooting him. I think.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.