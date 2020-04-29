 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Chronicle)   San Francisco is starting to think that taxing landlords for vacant buildings might not be such a hot idea right now. Subby thinks they'll never find better fish to shoot in a barrel   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Small business, San Francisco's retail vacancy tax, Delay, Business, Haight-Ashbury, Property, Retailing, Pre-pandemic  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 6:35 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about an exemption for rooms made available to the homeless free of charge?
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so you're telling me I couldn't go to San Freaking Frisco walk up to a wharfside storefront and order CHOWDER IN A BREAD BOWL!?!?!

THIS ENDS NOW!

*Runs into the kitchen to whip up a quick sourdough-based COVID-19 cure*
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this law was targeting landlords who were driving out mom & pop stores for wealthy chains and were willing to sit on a vacant property until one came by.  Nice job incorporating any adjustments due to an economic downturn or for landlords offering below-market rates and reasonable terms.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: Sounds like this law was targeting landlords who were driving out mom & pop stores for wealthy chains and were willing to sit on a vacant property until one came by.  Nice job incorporating any adjustments due to an economic downturn or for landlords offering below-market rates and reasonable terms.


No, the tax is for the exact opposite: big landlords that sit on vacant property until big retail pays the hefty rent. Suspending it now is fine, but to avoid empty-store blight, it, along with similar measures applied to housing overall, need to be Ena Ted and enforced strictly. Itt the only thing that stops "investors" that drove out mom and pop businesses and The Poors.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: No, the tax is for the exact opposite: big landlords that sit on vacant property until big retail pays the hefty rent.


Re-read what I said.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: koder: No, the tax is for the exact opposite: big landlords that sit on vacant property until big retail pays the hefty rent.

Re-read what I said.


I'm so sorry. I have the dumbs, as you can probably tell by my dynamite job of proofreading what I typed. *Facepalm*

So yeah, strike that. +1. Right on. *Buys you a beer*
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

koder: Dinjiin: koder: No, the tax is for the exact opposite: big landlords that sit on vacant property until big retail pays the hefty rent.

Re-read what I said.

I'm so sorry. I have the dumbs, as you can probably tell by my dynamite job of proofreading what I typed. *Facepalm*

So yeah, strike that. +1. Right on. *Buys you a beer*


Meh, we all make mistakes. You are the rare person on the internet that admits it!
 
geggam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: koder: Dinjiin: koder: No, the tax is for the exact opposite: big landlords that sit on vacant property until big retail pays the hefty rent.

Re-read what I said.

I'm so sorry. I have the dumbs, as you can probably tell by my dynamite job of proofreading what I typed. *Facepalm*

So yeah, strike that. +1. Right on. *Buys you a beer*

Meh, we all make mistakes. You are the rare person on the internet that admits it!


sure sign its a bot
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It'll be OK as long as the fire department is well funded and equipped.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the poor San Francisco landlords?
 
Pershing123 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I got nuthin'...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Since the law doesn't come into effect until 2021, it's a bit early to think about delaying it another year. Sounds like some rich landlords are putting pressure on the politicians.
 
radarlove
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Haha, after this passed the number of sudden little "pop up art galleries" exploded. "No, see!  It's not vacant!  There's hubcaps and track lighting!  It's a gallery!"
 
ISO15693
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Subby thinks they'll never find better fish to shoot in a barrel

Especially if the price per barrel goes negative.
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Since the law doesn't come into effect until 2021, it's a bit early to think about delaying it another year. Sounds like some rich landlords are putting pressure on the politicians.


They should document which buildings were vacant prior to the shutdown and which ones closed after. There will be a lot of bars and restaurants that won't make it through the shutdown. Probably not fair to punish the owners of those building.
 
Don Gato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why don't the landlords rent to each other for $1 a year?
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

geggam: Darth_Lukecash: koder: Dinjiin: koder: No, the tax is for the exact opposite: big landlords that sit on vacant property until big retail pays the hefty rent.

Re-read what I said.

I'm so sorry. I have the dumbs, as you can probably tell by my dynamite job of proofreading what I typed. *Facepalm*

So yeah, strike that. +1. Right on. *Buys you a beer*

Meh, we all make mistakes. You are the rare person on the internet that admits it!

sure sign its a bot


Hello, fellow humans!
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Don Gato: Why don't the landlords rent to each other for $1 a year?


Because another one will rent it out for $2 a year, screwing over their fellow landlord.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

koder: Dinjiin: Sounds like this law was targeting landlords who were driving out mom & pop stores for wealthy chains and were willing to sit on a vacant property until one came by.  Nice job incorporating any adjustments due to an economic downturn or for landlords offering below-market rates and reasonable terms.

No, the tax is for the exact opposite: big landlords that sit on vacant property until big retail pays the hefty rent. Suspending it now is fine, but to avoid empty-store blight, it, along with similar measures applied to housing overall, need to be Ena Ted and enforced strictly. Itt the only thing that stops "investors" that drove out mom and pop businesses and The Poors.


Ena Ted?
 
whitroth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I dunno. If the storefront's vacant, it was probably that way before the lockdown.

Meaning that the greedy real estate speculators raised the rent so high they chased out small businesses, and then were using the empty property for tax write-offs.

TAX them.
 
arcgear
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
what would stop them from renting said property to a shell company

doesn't seem like it'd work
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Don Gato: Why don't the landlords rent to each other for $1 a year?


What if they get confused over which sidewalk to poop on?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Don Gato: Why don't the landlords rent to each other for $1 a year?

Because another one will rent it out for $2 a year, screwing over their fellow landlord.


Then pretty soon it's tree fiddy.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.