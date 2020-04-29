 Skip to content
(The Stranger)   Advice columnist: "As you've learned...you can't masturbate your way out of this." Subby: "Challenge accepted"   (thestranger.com) divider line
21
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft.  I can fap out a bridge to run along like Iceman from the X-Men.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm masturbating right now so I'm getting a kick...
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well with that kind of attitude you sure can't.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Try harder!

lawyersgunsmoneyblog.comView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article from "The Stranger" giggle giggle

Been there, tried that one
 
Creoena
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: I'm masturbating right now so I'm getting a kick...


Username checks out.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Site name checks out.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The spirit is willing but the flesh is bruised and spongy.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Check out my new move, I call it the Stranger...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Savage Love
Aroused State
by Dan Savage

I'm a 31-year-old female. Last week I suddenly started to experience an overwhelming,

Penthouse stop accepting his submissions?
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/username, blah blah blah
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Site name checks out.


I misread it first time as "The Strangler"
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Pffft.  I can fap out a bridge to run along like Iceman from the X-Men.

[Fark user image image 640x960]


That image (mental and digital both) is simultaneously disgusting and arousing.

/*sigh*
//*zip*
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Savage Love
Aroused State
by Dan Savage

I'm a 31-year-old female. Last week I suddenly started to experience an overwhelming,

Penthouse stop accepting his submissions?


I don't think Dan Savage fantasizes about horny women.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I recommend she get a dog.

And a jar of peanut butter.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: Keyser_Soze_Death: Site name checks out.

I misread it first time as "The Strangler"


Let's be honest, The Strangler would be just as fitting
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rambino: Diogenes: Pffft.  I can fap out a bridge to run along like Iceman from the X-Men.

[Fark user image image 640x960]

That image (mental and digital both) is simultaneously disgusting and arousing.

/*sigh*
//*zip*


Imma go with my usual.

Storm.  Making it rain.

theweeklings.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Site name checks out.


I read it as The Strangler.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.