(News 13 Orlando)   After furloughing 95% of their workforce, SeaWorld is trying to get a federal loan meant to help retain workers, either in bid to keep that last 5% or just to try to get a different flavor of outrage going after Blackfish   (mynews13.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're also continuing to bill folks who bought their annual passes on time, whereas Universal and Disney stopped.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SeaWorld blows.

Those animals deserve better.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Captive animal shows went out of style a half century ago.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At this rate, they're going to have to pay the bills by forcing Shamu to perform in the nude!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's something to be said for continuing to pay workers that maintain the physical plant and feed and care for all the critters, that and who maintain the physical plant. You don't really need the people who sell popcorn and souvenirs in the same way that you need those other people.

And to hell with the mimes.
 
