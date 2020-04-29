 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   San Jose distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer. Big deal, I've been turning it into bad decisions for decades   (abc7news.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, San Francisco Bay Area, California, San Jose, California, San Francisco, San Jose, novel coronavirus, Bay Area, Silicon Valley  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 5:35 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lots are doing this.
https://parade.com/1011922/jerylbrunn​e​r/distilleries-making-hand-sanitizer/
 
0100010
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's nice and all, but hand sanitizer doesn't work for Covid-19. It's like people complaining about not getting antibiotics when they get the flu.

...or hoarding toilet paper.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Lots are doing this.
https://parade.com/1011922/jerylbrunne​r/distilleries-making-hand-sanitizer/


Heritage Distillery in Gig Harbor has been doing this ever since stores started running out. Ancient news.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I turned whiskey into two children.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Hankie Fest: Lots are doing this.
https://parade.com/1011922/jerylbrunne​r/distilleries-making-hand-sanitizer/

Heritage Distillery in Gig Harbor has been doing this ever since stores started running out. Ancient news.


Same with a Frederick distillery, McClintocks.

/Gin to kill for
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I turned whiskey into two children.



I turn whiskey into a total lack of memory and responsibility.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA:

U.S. distillers making hand sanitizer
*Contact distillers directly for more details.
Alabama
-Boogie Bottom Spirits
-Gibson Distilling Inc
-John Emerald Distilling Company
-Dread River Distilling Co.
-Yellowhammer Brewing
-Irons One Distillery
Alaska
-Alaskan Spirits Distillery
-Amalga Distillery
-Port Chilkoot Distillery
-Fairbanks Distilling Co.
-Cook Inlet Distillery
Arizona
-CaskWerks Distilling Co.
-Blue Clover
-Desert Diamond Distillery
-Flying Leap Distillery
-O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery
-Town Under Black Distillery
-Copper Still Distillery
-Arizona Craft Beverage/Elgin Distillery
Arkansas
-Fox Trail Distillery
-Rock Town Distillery
-Crystal Ridge Distillery
-Postmaster Spirits
-Hot Springs Distilling
California
-Hanson of Sonoma: Their organic distillery's hand sanitizers are being donated to Bay Area non-profits and first responders. They are are also for sale.
-LeVecke Wine, Beer and Spirits is focused on maximizing impact by creating sanitizer available in cases of 200ML bottles, 5-gallon buckets and 250-gallon totes.
-Misadventure & Co., a sustainable vodka distillery in Southern California, has switched all production to make hand sanitizer. The company is shipping nationwide while supplies last.

-Napa Valley Distillery created hand sanitizer to donate to the local community and members of law enforcement.
-Savage and Cooke distillery has produced 60,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. Mare Island is the the first naval base on the Pacific Coast and has a history of protecting the United States for generations. "It is now it is our turn to continue that legacy," says famed winemaker Dave Phinney.
-Bev
Colorado
The Brewers Association's annual World Beer Cup competition has been canceled. But entries received from about 2,700 domestic breweries won't go to waste. Both Denver Distillery and Ballmer Peak Distillery are converting beer into hand sanitizer for first responders.
-Denver Distillery
-Ballmer Peak Distillery
Florida
-St. Augustine Distillery
-Copper Bottom Craft Distillery
Georgia
-Old Fourth Distillery
Illinois
-Koval Distillery
Iowa
-Mississippi River Distillery
Indiana
-Hotel Tango Whiskey Artisan Distillery
Kentucky
-Buffalo Trace Distillery, the creator behind Wheatley Vodka, is making sanitizer for some of the world's largest organizations in healthcare, government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy, and banking industries. Their parent company, Sazerac has received requests for over five million bottles of sanitizer, which they are prepared to meet, across their distilling sites in North America.
-Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.
-Old Forester
-Rabbit Hole Distillery
-Woodford Reserve
Maine
-Kennebunkport Resort Collection, Batson River Brewing & Distillery and Quest Fitness are working together to provide the community with locally made hand sanitizer-to the tune of 5,000 bottles per week. The distillery has hired Kennebunkport Resort Collection hotel & restaurant staffers to assist with the hand sanitizer production.
Maryland
-The Baltimore Spirits Company
-Black Water Distilling
-BlueDyer Distilling
-DuClaw Brewing Co.
-Gray Wolf Craft Distilling
-Lost Ark Distilling
-LYON Rum (Windon Distilling)
-MISCellaneous Distillery
-McClintock Distilling
-Patapsco Distilling
-Sagamore Spirit
-Schmidt's Spirits
-Tenth Ward Distilling
-Twin Valley Distillers
These Maryland wineries are also contributing to the efforts donating unsalable wine for distillation.
-Far Eastern Shore Winery
-Knob Hall Winery
-Loew Vineyards
-Romano Winery
Massachusetts
-Ryan & Wood Distilleries
Michigan
-Ann Arbor Distilling
-Detroit City Distillery
-Founders Brewing Co.
-Griffin Claw Brewing Company
-Long Road Distillers
-Ugly Dog Distillery
-Valentine Distilling Co.
Missouri
-The Rieger
New Hampshire
-Tamworth Distilling is donating 95% of their hand sanitizer production to the Tamworth Community Nurse Association. White Mountain Hand Sanitizer will be available to purchase in 16 oz. glass pump containers at tamworthdistilling.com and artintheage.com. The $9 cost helps subsidize their donated batches and allows Tamworth Distilling employees to remain employed.
New York
-Antler Run Distilling
-Black Button Distilling
-Black Momma Vodka
-Finger Lakes Distilling (Consumers can bring empty bottles to the distillery to be filled with their house-made hand sanitizer.)
-Hollerhorn Distilling
North Carolina
-Broad Branch Distillery
-Bedlam Vodka
-Brothers Vilgalys
-Chemist Spirits
-Copper Barrel Distillery
-Cultivated Cocktails Distillery
-Doc Porter's Distillery
-Durham Distillery
-Elevated Mountain Distilling Company
-End of Days Distillery
-Great Wagon Road Distilling Co.
-Holman Distillery
-Howling Moon Distillery
-InStill Distilling Co.
-Mother Earth Spirits
-Muddy River Distillery
-Mystic Farm and Distillery
-Next Century Spirits
-Oak & Grist Distilling Co.
-Old Nick Williams Farm and Distillery
-Outer Banks Distilling
-Southern Distilling Co.
-The DreamChaser's Brewery
-The Hackney Distillery
-TOP Organic Spirits
-Two Trees Distilling Co
-Unknown Brewing
-Walton's Distillery
-Weldon Mills Distillery
Ohio
-Karrikin Spirits Company
Oregon
-Shine Distillery & Grill
-Crater Lake Spirits has converted part of its production to make ethanol-based hand sanitizer for local hospitals.  The spirit company is part of a cooperative effort coordinated by the Oregon Distillers Guild and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission to pool the resources of Oregon distilleries to make hand sanitizer for the Oregon Health Authority.
Pennsylvania
-Allegheny Distilling
-Boardroom Spirits
-Boyd & Blair
-Eight Oaks Farm
-Lucky Sign Spirits
-New Liberty
-Salem Sprits
-Quantum Spirits
-Wigle Whiskey
-Bluebird Distilling
-Faber Liquors
South Carolina
-Firefly Distillery
-Hollow Creek Distillery
-Palmetto Distillery
Tennessee
-Corsair Distillery
-Junction 35 Spirits
-Old Glory Distilling
-Ole Smoky
-Big Machine Distillery
Texas
-Derelict Airship Distillery
-Treaty Oak Distilling
-Whiskey Ranch
-BuzzBallz
Vermont
-Caledonia Spirits (Bar Hill Hand Sanitizer)
-Notch Distillery
Washington, D.C.
-Three D.C. beverage companies, One Eight Distilling, ANXO and DC Brau Brewery, joined together to provide gallons of hand sanitizer for government and other emergency personnel.
Washington State
-Wildwood Spirits Co.
-Diageo (maker of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and many other libations)
-Glass Distillery
West Virginia
-Black Draft Distillery
Bonus: Canadian Distillers
Victoria, British Columbia
Victoria Distillers teamed up with B.C.-based Nezza Naturals to create a free hand sanitizer for dentists, nurses and other health-care workers.
Ontario, Canada
Dillon's Small Batch Distillers
Kinsip House Of Fine Spirits
Corby Spirit and Wine
Spirit of York Distillery Co.
Nova Scotia
Barreling Tide Distillery
Coldstream Clear Distillery
Compass Distillers
Ironworks Distillery
Steinhart Distillery
United Kingdom
Silent Pool Distillers began production of the hand sanitizer in mid-March. The Silent Treatment Hand Sanitizer is made from a supply of high strength alcohol and naturally extracted botanical oils. Limited quantities are given away at the gift shop daily as well as a bottle with each online order. Bottles of the sanitizer are also available for purchase online.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great. I go driving, and crash because my hands are drunk.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One bourbon, one scotch, and one trip to county lockup...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.