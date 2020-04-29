 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Please note: the Attorney General tends to frown on people selling bogus Covid-19 vaccines   (king5.com)
    Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, North Coast Biologics  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
State AG, of course. At the federal level...
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure Trump falls well outside Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's jurisdiction, though.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like hydroxychloroquine?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: State AG, of course. At the federal level...
Well, you made my point quickly and well. Just wait until all the AGs are Trump AGs. Nobody will care. Not my responsability. I don't care. You don't really care, do you?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Like hydroxychloroquine?


We're done here. Someone get the pitcher if lysol margaritas and lights on the way out.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But for just $19.95 you can get a coupon for $200. off your next infection, even if it's AIDS.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Like hydroxychloroquine?


It's only illegal if he isn't getting his cut,
 
dr-shotgun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albino Squid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that Papyrus.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Like hydroxychloroquine?


Alleged vaccine, not alleged treatment.

This guy in Seattle was probably delivering water, if he delivered anything at all.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: State AG, of course. At the federal level...
I was gonna say that guy has "resting corrupt tyrant enabler jowls" but not necessarily always frowning
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"How do companies like this exist???!!!"

"Complete the following sentence: A ____ and their _____ are soon _____".
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Although Ferguson hasn't heard from Stine, the company took down its original March 11 post and updated it, saying because of the letter, the vaccine is no longer available."

Wow, ballsy to keep claiming there was a vaccine, only the government doesn't want you to have it. Scammer, colloidal silver shill, or conspiracy theorist?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
AGs don't give a shiat. That's why you can sell bogus therapies with impunity, such as homeopathy, chiropractic, acupuncture, etc.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: AGs don't give a shiat. That's why you can sell bogus therapies with impunity, such as homeopathy, chiropractic, acupuncture, etc.



They'e still real to me oblivious morons, dammit!
 
