35
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  Could be John Cleese, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best shoe for finishing a race
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The touch of orange is a nice finish.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: The best shoe for finishing a race


Took me a minute.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I dunno.  Could be John Cleese, too.

[Fark user image 332x382][Fark user image 240x197]


Looks like John Lennon and Paul McCartney to me.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything looks like Adolf Hitler, if you're perpetually outraged enough.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be worn ironically everywhere.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got more of an Edgar Allen Poe vibe. I can't be the only one, right?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: calbert: The best shoe for finishing a race

Took me a minute.


Must have been very short race
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I dunno.  Could be John Cleese, too.

[Fark user image image 332x382][Fark user image image 240x197]


Came to say EXACTLY this!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't mention the war!
//you started it.
///yes you did, you invaded Poland!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Puma will pull these from the shelves. I'm betting there's small market of white nationalists who are going to run out and buy these.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame
Sneaker Pimps - Six Underground Live 09 27 97
Youtube Tn4r_revKdY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U​KOKhi​aYbDA
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Anything looks like Adolf Hitler, if you're perpetually outraged enough.


They look like shoes to me, call me crazy.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: The best shoe for finishing a race


You're saying they are the final solution to the running question?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hail, huh?
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Anything looks like Adolf Hitler, if you're perpetually outraged enough.


Yeah ... you have to look at their racist actions and the way they don't denounce nazis to decide if they are the next Hitler.

Thanks for clearing that up.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never imagined the MAGA crowd to sport Puma, but here we are.

/Hope they wear those laces nice and fat.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I wonder if Puma will pull these from the shelves. I'm betting there's small market of white nationalists who are going to run out and buy these.


I thought Taylor Swift was already endorsing Keds...
 
guestguy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The slogan didn't help much, either:

"These new shoes will goose-step right into your hearts!"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"You'll be the fascist runner on the track!"
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "You'll be the fascist runner on the track!"


This...this is much better than mine.

+1
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I got more of an Edgar Allen Poe vibe. I can't be the only one, right?
[Fark user image image 340x415]


Nope, you're not alone. That was my first impression too.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
With that's happening in the world, this is where people are expressing their faux outrage. So it has come to this.

/ I did Nazi see that one coming
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Goose?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: With that's happening in the world, this is where people are expressing their faux outrage. So it has come to this.

/ I did Nazi see that one coming


This one is remarkably stupid. If you're seeing hair, sideburns and a mustache in that pattern, then you're also seeing the "sideburns" come down to the level of a mustache that droops on both ends. It's a hippie hairstyle that shouldn't remind anyone of Hitler, except those who really really want to see Hitler in everything.

Those people must hate watching porn.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I got more of an Edgar Allen Poe vibe. I can't be the only one, right?
[Fark user image 340x415]


This is dead on.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: lindalouwho: I wonder if Puma will pull these from the shelves. I'm betting there's small market of white nationalists who are going to run out and buy these.

I thought Taylor Swift was already endorsing Keds...


No, you're thinking Becky Mankey.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh ffs, this is stupid. Pareidolia is a thing and we are, our brains are, wired to 'see faces' in things that don't have faces and yeah, there is some vague resemblance to his features but I really doubt it was done purposely. The company is going to catch all kinds of flack for an odd coincidence and probably have to scrap the entire line and redesign the details.

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x269]


I guess all companies are going to have to get in line to check their new products.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Myk Ox: Dick Gozinya: lindalouwho: I wonder if Puma will pull these from the shelves. I'm betting there's small market of white nationalists who are going to run out and buy these.

I thought Taylor Swift was already endorsing Keds...

No, you're thinking Becky Mankey.


No. Its Taylor. Becky died from snorting the marijuanas.
 
yms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I ordered a size 10 but got nein
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Me: oh come on, stop being so ridiculous
Me: *clicks link*
Me: Well, I'll be damned.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The comparison is stupid.  They don't look like Hitler.  One looks like Hitler, and the other one looks like reverse Hitler.
 
