Germany eases coronavirus restrictions. Guess what happened next?
    Angela Merkel, Germany's coronavirus infection rate, health system, Christian Democratic Union, new Covid-19 cases, Germany, Health officials, Professor Paul Hunter  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus: Germany's rate of Covid-19 infections rises after lockdown eased


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this spiffy?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's their source? Looks like they've got a downward trend here:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/germany/
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: How is this spiffy?


Maybe subby meant Spitty(Urban Dictionary):  "Nasty, not desirable, ugly, dope,"
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it makes you feel any better, our numbers will never get that low so we don't have to worry about a resurgence. We're just going to live in a...surgence.
 
patr55
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This Is Bold Text: What's their source? Looks like they've got a downward trend here:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/germany/


Ah, I see, they mention the KochInstitute. They also mention a sub-1 r0, which would mean it's still going in the right direction.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There was even a Dr quoted in the article that said they are. Regardless no one is going to be able to stay in lockdown for
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This Is Bold Text: What's their source? Looks like they've got a downward trend here:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/germany/


Read the article...
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Forever so it guess they will just have to tweak it as best they can.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flattening the curve does not change the total area under the curve. Eventually, everyone gets infected, until herd immunity is achieved. It does potentially allow time to discover effective treatments, which unfortunately don't seem to exist, yet.
/ still waiting for effective masks for everyone.
// still waiting for ppe for medical people.
/// still waiting for scientific answers to many important questions about incubation, mutation rate, reinfection, and maximum period of contagiousness, and reliability of tests regarding false negatives and false positives.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: How is this spiffy?


My first thought as well. What kind of dipschitt would think such a thing?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Spiffy is probably because the rate is still below1.0 and is therefore still manageable.
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

More like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was going to guess "Er repariert das Kabel."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Flattening the curve does not change the total area under the curve. Eventually, everyone gets infected, until herd immunity is achieved. It does potentially allow time to discover effective treatments, which unfortunately don't seem to exist, yet.


More importantly, it keeps healthcare infrastructure from being overwhelmed. Wuhan and Italy show what happens when it does - people who would have survived don't.

Fundamentally, that's what flatten the curve is about. Keeping the rate of infection low enough that it can be handled. We could have just kept going about our business, and we would have probably seen roughly 2.2M deaths in the US, instead of the 60K right now.

Which is the infuriating thing about the GOP. I can only assume their anger comes from the fact that they were promised 2.2 million deaths and they've been shorted 2.1M of them.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Flattening the curve does not change the total area under the curve. Eventually, everyone gets infected, until herd immunity is achieved. It does potentially allow time to discover effective treatments, which unfortunately don't seem to exist, yet.



You aren't allowed to say this. It interferes with the groupthink.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: How is this spiffy?


The only possible upside here is that it might serve as a warning for the entire farking USA.

Not that people in charge here will need that warning...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Need or heed? Does my sarcasm meter need calibrating? Did I miss your joke? I did skip the second cup of coffee today ...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I suppose you are technically correct, but this is only 8-9 days since restrictions were lifted, and it is effectively back to 1:1 transmission, and I will bet it will increase before it decreases, if it does decrease.
Sorry, not a damn thing spiffy about the article. Spiffy would be if they didn't see in increase in transmission.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

This message brought to you by Dr. Bronner's 100% Pure Castille Soap.
ALL ONE
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Heed. My phone hates me.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

It kinda worked in its original as sarcasm. I shouldn't have called it out.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Well, sure, it happened in Germany, but it can't happen here.

/Wait, that might be a catchy title...
 
