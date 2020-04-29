 Skip to content
(CNN)   Meat plant workers to Trump: Eat a bag of cow dicks   (cnn.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cows don't have dicks.  They have the udder things.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So he just indemnifies the plants from workers suing them. Does nothing for the workers themselves.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, pizzle sticks.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So he just indemnifies the plants from workers suing them. Does nothing for the workers themselves.


This is how Trump's very broken brain works. The only possible negative he can see to the plants remaining open is the possibility of lawsuits. He is familiar with lawsuits. He takes that threat away, problem solved! He is completely incapable of understanding the human toll. It doesn't register to him in any way. Especially because the workers are poor and mostly brown and therefore not actual people.

Speaking of which, meat processing is a dirty, nasty job, as is most farm labor. Americans largely won't do it. You know who will? Immigrants. So it's good for a stable food supply that we have a lot of immigrants who want the work.

Oh wait...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Paying them more and covering them in PPE is out of the question.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Americans largely won't do it


Americans are no different than anyone else.  They'll do almost anything if you pay them enough.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: namegoeshere: Americans largely won't do it

Americans are no different than anyone else.  They'll do almost anything if you pay them enough.


Yeah, but who is going to increase their wages?
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well for one thing, they're all sick.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: namegoeshere: Americans largely won't do it

Americans are no different than anyone else.  They'll do almost anything if you pay them enough.


Aye, there's the rub.
 
Marine1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jurodan: Marcus Aurelius: namegoeshere: Americans largely won't do it

Americans are no different than anyone else.  They'll do almost anything if you pay them enough.

Yeah, but who is going to increase their wages?


Increase wages?

Good Lord, son. Did you even stop to think of the shareholders before typing out that screed?!?!
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So to understand this, he didn't want to use the Act to make PPE, but the second his Big Macs are in danger, he can't use the Act fast enough. Huh.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: namegoeshere: Americans largely won't do it

Americans are no different than anyone else.  They'll do almost anything if you pay them enough.


They'll also do almost anything to not pay people enough.
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If the meat plant workers don't work, how can we have any pudding?  How can we have any pudding if the meat plant workers don't work.
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trump to sign Executive Order declaring all Meat Plant Workers who refuse to show up for work "Enemy Combatants" in 3... 2...
 
dustman81
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Paying them more and covering them in PPE is out of the question.


Why would the plant owners do that? It cuts into profits and violates Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #23: "Nothing is more important than your health... except for your money."
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Let's see now.  Going back a few weeks (seems like years) ol' Kpax posted that the most important things to look after in the upcoming pandemic were

. clean air
. clean water
. clean food
. clean power
.
.
.

Wait, what?

Many weeks later, is anyone in charge waking up?
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Curious if the Derp State who believes there will be martial law to keep people in their homes also believe there will be martial law to force workers to go work in unsafe conditions?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WhiskeyBender: So to understand this, he didn't want to use the Act to make PPE, but the second his Big Macs are in danger, he can't use the Act fast enough. Huh.


Same with his response to this whole thing in the first place.  LALALA HOAX, and then the stock market cratered.  That got his attention.
 
