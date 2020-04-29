 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today is National Zipper Day, so get out there and win just one for the zipper   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
29
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Squirrel Nut Zippers - Hell
Youtube iLYB9pvww2M
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine.  For just this one day I'll do up my fly.  But ONLY today!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, freeballin'.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to use zippers as the zipper manufacturing is actually part of the NWO.  Look it up.  There is 1 company that basically runs the world.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if I care to shake these zipper blues.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Docter Evil tells scott to Zip it
Youtube fK8mneO8yvU
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody's wearing pants or jackets, so why celebrate zippers?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zippers are the archnemeses of commandos...

/how'd you get the beans above the frank?
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That ride always passed me off, the carnies had stick with magnets and pokers and would steal all the money and wallets that would fall to the ground.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Leslie Nelson doing Knute Rockne Notre Dame
Youtube AHciXv3BVXQ
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iLYB9pvw​w2M]


Damn it, beaten right out of the gate.  But allow me to retort:
Squirrel Nut Zippers - Ghost of Stephen Foster
Youtube KJzWGkgFcTU
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Reporting for duty.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
XYZ
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mouser: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 176x295]

Reporting for duty.


Arghhh..the theme song is in my head now!
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every man zips too quickly once.

Once...
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 474x321]


Lol, a game so boring it lowers your life expectancy?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/ride it till ya puke
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [YouTube video: Squirrel Nut Zippers - Hell]


I've seen them in concert a few times.  They're a lot of fun.  Would do again.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nobody's wearing pants or jackets, so why celebrate zippers?


Kigurumi pajamas.
 
softshoes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
+1 subby.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

guestguy: Mouser: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 176x295]

Reporting for duty.

Arghhh..the theme song is in my head now!


Here, have a thing.
Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers - Coo-Coo Cola Theme
Youtube jyOBXnfg1Wk
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I for one appreciate the zipper. Without it think of all the laughter it brings when someone leaves it down.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

suid: Obligatory:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/AHciXv3B​VXQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


This Airplane! post took way too long to be posted.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What has a hundred teeth and eats weeners?

A zipper
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So I just did a GIS for "sexy zipper" and couldn't find any pics to post.
I'm going to go back to that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
