(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1992, riots erupt in Los Angeles after jury acquits police officers for the beating of Rodney King, prompting a national discussion on police brutality that completely solved that problem once and for all   (history.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ice Cube - We Had To Tear This Motherfucker Up (HD)
Youtube C8V66bxvM2Q


Very NSFW.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video record cops early.
Video record cops often.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LAPD made vast improvements. So there's that.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in the year 2017:

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics​/​watch-trump-police-dont-worry-people-c​ustody-hitting-heads-squad-cars
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riots?  That's an odd name for a series of racially motivated murders.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until the first, not racist but all good with racist shows up?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
negromanosphere.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Riots?  That's an odd name for a series of racially motivated murders.


I bet you were cheering on the cops as they tried to murder Rodney King.
 
MBK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riots are a good thing
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: How long until the first, not racist but all good with racist shows up?


Look one post up from yours.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, how about before I could get the my post done.

/Fark never disappoints.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easier to #MeToo someone than to #MeBlue a cop. But I do hope the body cameras are spearheading a reduction in abuse cases.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: RussianPotato: Riots?  That's an odd name for a series of racially motivated murders.

I bet you were cheering on the cops as they tried to murder Rodney King.


They did a piss poor job of it.

Was the beating excessive at around the half way mark?  Absolutely.  There was definitely a point where he wasn't resisting anymore but he was still being beaten.

Was he an intoxicated male who refused to follow orders which necessitated physical force, at the beginning?  Absolutely.
 
MBK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean this shiat is still happening

14 year old kid being beaten up by a grown cop

https://fox40.com/news/local-news/tee​n​-speaks-out-after-video-shows-him-pinn​ed-punched-by-rancho-cordova-police-of​ficer/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, people, it takes more than one person to make a police beating.  It takes one person to receive the beating, and several to administer it.  So let's not pretend that it's all one sided, OK?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have it on good authority that it was actually April 26, 1992:

Sublime (April 26,1992)
Youtube qi8KJ0boov8

(NSFW language)
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a popular song back then....
What was it?
"Hug The Po-lice"?
"Say Hi To The Po-lice"...?

Something like that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember watching Reginald Denny get hit with that brick.  Thought he was dead for sure after that.  Amazing the guy lived.

/never take a shortcut
//in life or driving
///lesson learned
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Texas Gabe: RussianPotato: Riots?  That's an odd name for a series of racially motivated murders.

I bet you were cheering on the cops as they tried to murder Rodney King.

They did a piss poor job of it.

Was the beating excessive at around the half way mark?  Absolutely.  There was definitely a point where he wasn't resisting anymore but he was still being beaten.

Was he an intoxicated male who refused to follow orders which necessitated physical force, at the beginning?  Absolutely.


And they tried to summarily execute him - but you didn't mention that at all until called out. But your concern about the rioters was on full display.

Funny how that works with you people.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenneth still hasn't given up the frequency.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Righteous anger, but suffered the same deficiency that all riots do - poor target selection.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW
Barbershop (6/11) Movie CLIP - Rosa Parks, Rodney King and Jesse Jackson (2002) HD
Youtube 7U-et8qOXLs
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember - it's a matter of perspective.  If you watch the video backwards, they're helping him up and inot his car.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: There was a popular song back then....
What was it?
"Hug The Po-lice"?
"Say Hi To The Po-lice"...?

Something like that.


I think it was 'Make Love to Police' or maybe 'Have Sex with Po-lice'?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they were just beatin the rona outta him

and wasn't it LA county deputies, not the LAPD?
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: Video record cops early.
Video record cops often.


There's already been a countermove to that. I will admit that I have no idea about what a counter-countermove would be.

https://www.techdirt.com/articles/201​4​0405/17142626817/indiana-supreme-court​-declares-officers-testimony-is-more-r​eliable-than-video-evidence.shtml
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Remember - it's a matter of perspective.  If you watch the video backwards, they're helping him up and inot his car.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hamsack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the rioters got all the treasures from the local FedCo.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I remember watching Reginald Denny get hit with that brick. Thought he was dead for sure after that. Amazing the guy lived.

People are actually really, really hard to kill, unless you know what you're doing and circumstances are "ideal".  Just clobbering a guy is rather unlikely to kill them.

It is, however, relatively easy to fkuc up someone's shti.  Reginald Denny was permanently disabled in the attack.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: [Fark user image 480x360]

[Fark user image 299x168]

[Fark user image 569x157]


Trump wrote this about INNOCENT defendants:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do not get out of  the car."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Texas Gabe: RussianPotato: Riots?  That's an odd name for a series of racially motivated murders.

I bet you were cheering on the cops as they tried to murder Rodney King.

They did a piss poor job of it.

Was the beating excessive at around the half way mark?  Absolutely.  There was definitely a point where he wasn't resisting anymore but he was still being beaten.

Was he an intoxicated male who refused to follow orders which necessitated physical force, at the beginning?  Absolutely.


I'm 46.
Been a troublemaker my whole life.
I have resisted arrest many many times.
I've never been struck by police officer ever.
Handcuffs work a very specific way hitting someone does not accomplish handcuffs end of story.
anyone who thinks physical assault is necessary to handcuff someone has never actually been handcuffed by real police
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: AngryDragon: [Fark user image 480x360]

[Fark user image 299x168]

[Fark user image 569x157]

Trump wrote this about INNOCENT defendants:

[Fark user image 850x637]


Trump's deplorable.  The Dems are no better though.  They're just less honest about it.
 
Dr gLove
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Hermosa Beach during this. 14 year old me could tell that the local cops were really on edge. farkers wouldn't let us skate after 7pm. Or go to the beach. They had units all up and down Hermosa Avenue and going down Pier Avenue was an absolute no-go.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Simi Valley for you. Full of cops, cop families, cop friends, cop lovers and boot lickers. Of course that jury was going to acquit. I've had to go to court there a couple of times and for jury duty twice.

I remember just watching that unfold. They should have rioted in the northwest end of LA.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Trump's deplorable. The Dems are no better though. They're just less honest about it.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]
Youtube 6d3eideBBWc
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

waxbeans: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6d3eideB​BWc]


Clean? WTF??
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Texas Gabe: AngryDragon: [Fark user image 480x360]

[Fark user image 299x168]

[Fark user image 569x157]

Trump wrote this about INNOCENT defendants:

[Fark user image 850x637]

Trump's deplorable.  The Dems are no better though.  They're just less honest about it.


Sure Don.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It wasn't just about Rodney King. He was only the tipping point. The LAPD had been abusing black Angelenos for decades. This was the first time, however, that it was actually caught on tape. Back then, we were naive enough to think that video evidence would sway a jury.
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the Rodney King beating and the subsequent riots had a profound effect on me as a 19yo at the time. It was a blatant, in your face reminder that people are treated differently based on the color of their skin.
Prior to that and since then, I thought we had made a lot of progress in maintaining racial equality in the us. Basically a naive wish really.
Now with Trump supporters I am reminded again how far we never came.
America just can't kick the bigotry. We should have destroyed the south completely after the civil war.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And then 5 years later...
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The part that was most disgusting was the number of cops just watching and then went on as if it was all business as usual. That just shows how bad the entire department was.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: AngryDragon: [Fark user image 480x360]

[Fark user image 299x168]

[Fark user image 569x157]

Trump wrote this about INNOCENT defendants:

[Fark user image 850x637]



Yeah, ok.


\and drinking bleach makes everything better
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: the Rodney King beating and the subsequent riots had a profound effect on me as a 19yo at the time. It was a blatant, in your face reminder that people are treated differently based on the color of their skin.
Prior to that and since then, I thought we had made a lot of progress in maintaining racial equality in the us. Basically a naive wish really.
Now with Trump supporters I am reminded again how far we never came.
America just can't kick the bigotry. We should have destroyed the south completely after the civil war.


Those rioters sure did treat people differently based on the color of their skin.
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My not so cool story:

I was a sweet young thang, recent college grad, living in a studio in Koreatown.  Like most sentient people I was stunned and gutted by the verdict.  As the day wore on and the shock was settling in, I was watching the unrest unfold on TV.  While the phones were still working, I was talking to my friend who lived about 5 miles away, she was asking me if I wanted her to come get me since she lived closer to the west L.A., which wasn't experiencing the same level of disruption.  I told her no, that I was fine.  As I'm saying that I'm watching a live TV crew covering the looting of a shopping center.  I'm thinking, "That's at Venice and Western".  I was near Olympic and Western, which is only a very short, short distance away.

I opened my apartment door and went into the hallway, only to be hit by smoke coming in thru the fire escape window.  It was coming from a building in the next block that had been set on fire.  I walked downstairs and as I walked to the corner, I could see the bedlam going on at Western only two blocks away.   I walked to Western, and it was like a scene out of every movie depicting the Apocalypse.  People running, bashing in storefronts, parked cars, basically anything that could be bashed, men, women and children in the middle of the street pushing shopping carts filled with stuff.  And of course, that fire going on.  I saw a police car with two female cops; I'll never forget the look of anger on the face of the one cop as they drove from the scene.

I walk back to my apartment building, and go up to the roof.  There was another tenant up there, a young white guy.  We were minorities in that building/neighborhood, since it was overwhelmingly Korean and Latino.  Everywhere we looked across the city, we could see fires and smoke.  We talked about the injustice of the verdict, but also how sad we were to be seeing everything going on.  We were up higher than most of the buildings surrounding us.  I could see people running down 8th Street loaded up with ill-gotten gains, and I also saw some people on the roof of a "Mom and Pop" appliance store at the corner (where I bought my cheap-ass TV stand, matter o'fact).  I looked closer, and I said to my neighbor, "Are they?...Are those guns?"  I looked over at the mini-mall across the street and saw other people on that roof.  Sure, enough they were all holding rifles.  I wasn't afraid, because it's not like I was trying to loot their property, but it was unsettling nonetheless.

Even more unsettling is the fact that the next day, people were calmly going about their business as though all that shiat never happened.

/There is a photo of a group of men in Koreatown with rifles guarding their businesses, and you can see a market called "Boys Market" in the background - that's where I lived.
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Isitoveryet: the Rodney King beating and the subsequent riots had a profound effect on me as a 19yo at the time. It was a blatant, in your face reminder that people are treated differently based on the color of their skin.
Prior to that and since then, I thought we had made a lot of progress in maintaining racial equality in the us. Basically a naive wish really.
Now with Trump supporters I am reminded again how far we never came.
America just can't kick the bigotry. We should have destroyed the south completely after the civil war.

Those rioters sure did treat people differently based on the color of their skin.


violence begets violence.

This is not difficult to comprehend.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Isitoveryet: the Rodney King beating and the subsequent riots had a profound effect on me as a 19yo at the time. It was a blatant, in your face reminder that people are treated differently based on the color of their skin.
Prior to that and since then, I thought we had made a lot of progress in maintaining racial equality in the us. Basically a naive wish really.
Now with Trump supporters I am reminded again how far we never came.
America just can't kick the bigotry. We should have destroyed the south completely after the civil war.

Those rioters sure did treat people differently based on the color of their skin.


Once again you sweep the actions of authorities under the rug and complain bitterly about the actions of the citizenry.

It obvious who's side you're on - and it's not the common man.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.