(Al Jazeera)   At least a dozen banks torched in 'Night of the Molotov' protests as value of Lebanese Pound plummets. See, that's why you should always value a good Lebanese Pound   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Lebanon, Protest, Beirut, protester Fouaz al-Semaan, Military, Lebanese banks, Lebanese army shot, southern Sidon  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't anyone think of the Lebanon bologna?
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oblig
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh.

Still safer than Jersey...
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also, make sure you have pearls and the right heels.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
as if the world doesn't have enough to worry about right now.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lebanese people have way more guts than all the ''murican freedomz fighters'' ever did.

Banks should have been burned to the farking ground in 2008
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back in my day, a Lebanese pound meant something.  A Lebanese kilo was a lot better, though.  Damn good hashish.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At a Sidon commercial bank, protesters broke in and set a fire. They then gleefully sang "happy birthday" outside.

The local candle store caught on fire recently. It attracted a big crowd but they didn't know what was going on so they sang Happy Birthday To You.

/Steven Wright
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Lebanese people have way more guts than all the ''murican freedomz fighters'' ever did.

Banks should have been burned to the farking ground in 2008


You have horrible decision making skills.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No pics of Lebanese you horn-balls would like to pound? C'mon, this is that's-the-joke low-hanging fruit!

I guess fark is no longer my personal erotica site.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Step 1:  currency depreciates because nobody wants to invest in your country or buy your limited exports.

Step 2:  get mad and burn shiat

Step 3:  people decide to invest in your country, thus propping up your currency

Oh wait. I have step 3 totally wrong.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tmyk: Oblig
[files.explosm.net image 555x409]


Came here for this.
/leaving
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: No pics of Lebanese you horn-balls would like to pound? C'mon, this is that's-the-joke low-hanging fruit!

I guess fark is no longer my personal erotica site.


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
geggam
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: Lebanese people have way more guts than all the ''murican freedomz fighters'' ever did.

Banks should have been burned to the farking ground in 2008


Its coming... Lebanese have a much lower standard of living. 

You have to have hungry people for this to start
 
