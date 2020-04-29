 Skip to content
(NBC News) Trump says states should have 14 continuous days of falling COVID-19 cases before reopening. Guess how many states qualify to reopen? Go ahead, guess (nbcnews.com)
64
•       •       •

64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess them Red states need to get cracking, don't they...
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trump didn't say this.  And if in fact the guidelines do, Trump doesn't care about the guidelines anyway, and only put them out there to cover his own ass, and undercut them almost immediately with his "LIBERATE MURCA" tweets...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Trump didn't say this.  And if in fact the guidelines do, Trump doesn't care about the guidelines anyway, and only put them out there to cover his own ass, and undercut them almost immediately with his "LIBERATE MURCA" tweets...


Lincoln didn't say "war is hell" either but I'm pretty sure he is responsible for the author.
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
57?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The 7 extra that Obama mentioned.

/ducks and runs
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: 57?


Dammit
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
I never get these right.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: IlGreven: Trump didn't say this.  And if in fact the guidelines do, Trump doesn't care about the guidelines anyway, and only put them out there to cover his own ass, and undercut them almost immediately with his "LIBERATE MURCA" tweets...

Lincoln didn't say "war is hell" either but I'm pretty sure he is responsible for the author.


I thought Lincoln said anything is a dildo if you are brave enough.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If they start legalizing hunting people with COVID-19, the official causes ought to go into a different column. But I'm sure they already figured that out.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
doctorpopular.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

Just a man.
A man much like you, a child of God. Who needs waffles.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: 57?


what's especially funny about this, is this is about the only flub made during a speech that I see get repeated.  If we tried to do that in a post with trumps..well I'm sure there's a character limit for a fark post.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you don't test as many in 14 day, you will have fewer cases.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do any states have even 3 continuous days of falling cases?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stop testing people.  Problem solved.  If they really think you shouldn't open back up until 14 days of declining numbers, we're not opening for a long, long time.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
None of them.
*clicks*
Yesterday the new cases in my state went up by more than 100 , 1300+. Local new channel just announced golf courses and guided fishing outings are going to be open, with some restrictions/rules. For golf, they said not to pick up the flag - yeah that ain't gonna happen.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grokca: Wyalt Derp: 57?

Dammit


56.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: None of them.
*clicks*
Yesterday the new cases in my state went up by more than 100 , 1300+. Local new channel just announced golf courses and guided fishing outings are going to be open, with some restrictions/rules. For golf, they said not to pick up the flag - yeah that ain't gonna happen.


My parents said their course in AZ have the cups plugged with a flag so the ball doesn't drop.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC


You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: 57?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

great_tigers: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.


What matters here is you got to beat the crap out of that strawman

/"There are other problems" is also a logical fallacy
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

great_tigers: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.


So what, is the Trump Administration our nanny now?
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.

What matters here is you got to beat the crap out of that strawman

/"There are other problems" is also a logical fallacy


I'm not beating any strawman. I firmly believe that blaming Trump is 10000% more important than anything else.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was texting with my sister yesterday (Indiana) and she said that "We'll open up when people get angry enough."
I wanted to not-so-politely point out that people's feeling have f*ck-all to do with when we should open up but since she takes good care of Mom, I changed the subject.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: great_tigers: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.

So what, is the Trump Administration our nanny now?


Yeah I mean it's totally not the job of government to lead the country in times of national crisis. This virus is totally not Trump's fault because government has no responsibilities to the people at all
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC


Wow, I regret opening up that link.

So basically a financial analyst is making a prediction based entirely on assumptions and no actual real-time data to back it up?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, more red states capitalizing on the successes of blue states?  Color me shocked.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

great_tigers: cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.

What matters here is you got to beat the crap out of that strawman

/"There are other problems" is also a logical fallacy

I'm not beating any strawman. I firmly believe that blaming Trump is 10000% more important than anything else.


Instead of being sarcastic you could recognize that we can blame Trump and also acknowledge other things. It's called "multitasking". You should check it out sometime
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

great_tigers: cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.

What matters here is you got to beat the crap out of that strawman

/"There are other problems" is also a logical fallacy

I'm not beating any strawman. I firmly believe that blaming Trump is 10000% more important than anything else.


It's not often that you see someone become their own strawman.  But here we are.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: Wyalt Derp: 57?

what's especially funny about this, is this is about the only flub made during a speech that I see get repeated.  If we tried to do that in a post with trumps..well I'm sure there's a character limit for a fark post.


Wait until you hear about thenLincoln speech and what they remembered about that...
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC


Those deaths are further failures of the government safety net, not failures of a response to a pandemic. They are unfortunate and preventable. Our system sucks all the way around, but you can't point to those deaths and say that the Pandemic response should be lifted.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.

What matters here is you got to beat the crap out of that strawman

/"There are other problems" is also a logical fallacy

I'm not beating any strawman. I firmly believe that blaming Trump is 10000% more important than anything else.

Instead of being sarcastic you could recognize that we can blame Trump and also acknowledge other things. It's called "multitasking". You should check it out sometime


fark you! This is Trump's fault and you know it! I believe in multitasking and I can blame Trump at the same time as blaming Trump. You should learn. Trump is to blame for this virus!
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: [media3.s-nbcnews.com image 850x272]
Just a man.
A man much like you, a child of God. Who needs waffles.


Looking at how waffle house set those chairs up, I can't help but feel they have a fundamental misunderstanding on how social distancing works.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe if everybody was Tom Cruise this would have gone better.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC


or not.

Although if suicides and drug overdoses do surpass the covid deaths, that means we did the right thing with respect to the pandemic.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Wyalt Derp: 57?

[Fark user image 500x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


wait, does that include ME?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

great_tigers: cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.

What matters here is you got to beat the crap out of that strawman

/"There are other problems" is also a logical fallacy

I'm not beating any strawman. I firmly believe that blaming Trump is 10000% more important than anything else.

Instead of being sarcastic you could recognize that we can blame Trump and also acknowledge other things. It's called "multitasking". You should check it out sometime

fark you! This is Trump's fault and you know it! I believe in multitasking and I can blame Trump at the same time as blaming Trump. You should learn. Trump is to blame for this virus!


You are starting to lose it, man
 
odinsposse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

Wow, I regret opening up that link.

So basically a financial analyst is making a prediction based entirely on assumptions and no actual real-time data to back it up?


Data that is already wrong. He's basing it on the model that we hit 60000 deaths by August. We'll hit that number in the next couple of days if we haven't already. I'm really sick of amateurs trying to prove they're smarter than doctors and the media. They're not. These arrogant idiots are just making the real work harder.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

or not.

Although if suicides and drug overdoses do surpass the covid deaths, that means we did the right thing with respect to the pandemic.


We did nothing right with this pandemic. Trump messed up everything.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Atomic Jonb: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

or not.

Although if suicides and drug overdoses do surpass the covid deaths, that means we did the right thing with respect to the pandemic.

We did nothing right with this pandemic. Trump messed up everything.


First correct thing you've said all day
 
semiotix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The thing is, it's a stupid guideline EVEN IF it were intended to be followed. It creates a perverse incentive to DECREASE testing, when we're supposed to be massively ramping it up.

The stats are incredibly noisy. They're substantially affected by the day of the week, and at least a dozen other random fluctuations. Does your lab routinely miss the Tuesday express mail deadline because those are the days Dave is working from home? Oops, a quarter of your state's results are going to show up on Friday instead of Thursday. No end to quarantine for you!

So if you're an honest governor who has moved heaven and earth to knock down your stats, then you get to watch it go to 12 or 13 days only to reset the clock because oops, little blip there at the end. And the lower your numbers get, the more likely that random noise in them trips the reset button. (But let's just ignore the guidelines in that case, you say. Well, then why issue them in the first place?)

And if you're a murder-cult governor, then it's just a matter of making good and goddamn sure that the numbers do exactly what you need them to. (We rightly accuse China of fudging their numbers. Let's not pretend the governor of Mississippi is any nobler.)

But yeah, the good news is that these guidelines are just there to confuse the issue so that Trump, who is President of the United States, can say this was never his problem and he did everything he could and if 100,000 Americans are dead then that's on the states.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to Trump there are hundreds of governors, so there must be at least a few.
 
great_tigers [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.

What matters here is you got to beat the crap out of that strawman

/"There are other problems" is also a logical fallacy

I'm not beating any strawman. I firmly believe that blaming Trump is 10000% more important than anything else.

Instead of being sarcastic you could recognize that we can blame Trump and also acknowledge other things. It's called "multitasking". You should check it out sometime

fark you! This is Trump's fault and you know it! I believe in multitasking and I can blame Trump at the same time as blaming Trump. You should learn. Trump is to blame for this virus!

You are starting to lose it, man


Blame it on Trump.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

great_tigers: cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: cameroncrazy1984: great_tigers: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

You shut your mouth. This disease is his fault. We have to use this narrative because it makes us feel better. People who commit suicide are weak. Drug overdoses leaves us with little value lost. Child abuse rates are not important because fark kids. The thing that matters most is blaming an elected official.

What matters here is you got to beat the crap out of that strawman

/"There are other problems" is also a logical fallacy

I'm not beating any strawman. I firmly believe that blaming Trump is 10000% more important than anything else.

Instead of being sarcastic you could recognize that we can blame Trump and also acknowledge other things. It's called "multitasking". You should check it out sometime

fark you! This is Trump's fault and you know it! I believe in multitasking and I can blame Trump at the same time as blaming Trump. You should learn. Trump is to blame for this virus!

You are starting to lose it, man

Blame it on Trump.


Blame it on the a a a a a alcohol
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aungen: Maybe if everybody was Tom Cruise this would have gone better.


How would everyone being a douchnozzle help?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: I was texting with my sister yesterday (Indiana) and she said that "We'll open up when people get angry enough."
I wanted to not-so-politely point out that people's feeling have f*ck-all to do with when we should open up but since she takes good care of Mom, I changed the subject.


Wrong.

Being open or closed is a political decision.

It may be influenced by:

- public health
- economics
- national security
- domestic security

But at the end of the day, it is indeed a political decision.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up

Those deaths are further failures of the government safety net, not failures of a response to a pandemic. They are unfortunate and preventable. Our system sucks all the way around, but you can't point to those deaths and say that the Pandemic response should be lifted.


There should be no government safety net. What are you even going on about?

It's a statistical fact that when unemployment goes up, so do suicides and DOs so yeah, I can point to those facts and say restart the economy because suicides and drug overdoses are going to surpass PANDEMIC DEATHS. (*plays spooky music* TM pending)

JC
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: JoeCowboy: How many deaths are the result of the lockdown? Suicide and drug overdose from being unemployed will start to surpass covid deaths if they haven't already.

For your reading pleasure
/open it up
JC

or not.

Although if suicides and drug overdoses do surpass the covid deaths, that means we did the right thing with respect to the pandemic.


So if 50% of the country commits suicide, that's a win?

You're not good at cost/benefit analysis.
 
