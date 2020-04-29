 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Mexican drug cartels are responding to Covid-19 by delivering humanitarian aid packages to struggling civilians. To be fair, getting a shoebox of uncut cocaine in the mail is definitely one way to get through self-quarantine   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Illegal drug trade, drug cartels, illegal drug trade, ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Heroin, Drug cartel, influential drug cartels, Smuggling  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem?

If I remember correctly, Al Capone had bread and soup lines during the Great Failing of American Capitalism in the late 1920s / early 1930s.

People in need will go to anyone who provides.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
46.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, drug cartels are better at handling the crisis than Republicans.
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a lady from Los Mochis, Sinaloa
She says the cartel is responsible for providing a good portion of the infrastructure that they have there.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: In other news, drug cartels are better at handling the crisis than Republicans.


Some businesses like to look out for their customers or at least keep them alive so they'll keep being customers.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, endear yourself to the locals and they are less likely to rat you out.  The mob does this in their neighborhoods.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, this is a repeat from last week.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: In other news, drug cartels are better at handling the crisis than Republicans.


corporations like publicity stunts, film at 11
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Yes, endear yourself to the locals and they are less likely to rat you out.  The mob does this in their neighborhoods.



Plomo o plata" (lead or silver)
You have to chose one or the other. Most people take the cash.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optimistic_cynic: Catlenfell: In other news, drug cartels are better at handling the crisis than Republicans.

Some businesses like to look out for their customers or at least keep them alive so they'll keep being customers.


Drug cartels do not really fall under that model.
This is the time honored "Help the community so they look the other way".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 1: cartell delivered us enough cocaine to last us a month.

Day 2: please send more cocaine.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Also, this is a repeat from last week.


I thought so too, but doing a headline search for cartels didn't bring up anything relevant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a really nice N95 mask from the Yakuza. It only cost me a pinky.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: I know a lady from Los Mochis, Sinaloa
She says the cartel is responsible for providing a good portion of the infrastructure that they have there.


It's why drug lords are so hard to capture and why working for them is something people look up to you for.

shiat they build hospitals.  El Chapo from jail is helping.

Why get a job making pennies for back breaking work when you can work for a cartels live an exciting full life and make a ton of money while also helping your neighborhood.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Wouldn't pot be better? You're more likely to social distance. Well, except for seeing the pizza delivery dude.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Escobar did similar things. If it works, it works.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Escobar did similar things. If it works, it works.


So did Al Capone
 
RedHeadLover
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I got a really nice N95 mask from the Yakuza. It only cost me a pinky.


Pinky swear?  Oops....too soon?
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yakuza do the same thing with natural disasters in Japan.

It's a good marketing / PR technique.  If you were helped out by "someone in the neighborhood", you're much less likely to inform on them.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dkulprit: fat boy: I know a lady from Los Mochis, Sinaloa
She says the cartel is responsible for providing a good portion of the infrastructure that they have there.

It's why drug lords are so hard to capture and why working for them is something people look up to you for.

shiat they build hospitals.  El Chapo from jail is helping.

Why get a job making pennies for back breaking work when you can work for a cartels live an exciting full life and make a ton of money while also helping your neighborhood.


"Full life" is debatable. Cartels aren't known for having good retirement packages for employees.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's more than just the stick-and-carrot model happening here. "Real" governments in developing countries are infamously corrupt. And they have a bad habit of stealing from locals.

Imagine you're a farmer. You have your little plot of land, and not much else. One day, a tax collector stops by and says you own a large sum and if you don't pay by the end of the month, you may forfeit your land. The amount is more cash than you could earn in five years. And while you're not an educated man, you've seen the regional governor in the newspapers palling around with major ranchers or oilmen or who-knows-what-kind-of-big-shots and you can put two and two together. You're about to be muscled out of your home.

Normally, you'd try to stay away from the cartels, but they're the only ones who might help. And lo and behold, not only are they willing to lend you the money to keep your land, but they'll also provide you the means to pay it back. Just set a little land aside for our coca, or a shed for processing, or just let this dude hide in your barn for a while, and you're even!

Is it dangerous? Yes, you know. But there's really no choice. Get in bed with gangsters, or become a refugee.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: dkulprit: fat boy: I know a lady from Los Mochis, Sinaloa
She says the cartel is responsible for providing a good portion of the infrastructure that they have there.

It's why drug lords are so hard to capture and why working for them is something people look up to you for.

shiat they build hospitals.  El Chapo from jail is helping.

Why get a job making pennies for back breaking work when you can work for a cartels live an exciting full life and make a ton of money while also helping your neighborhood.

"Full life" is debatable. Cartels aren't known for having good retirement packages for employees.


It's full while it lasts.
 
