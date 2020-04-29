 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   What day is it?
Aunt Selma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Blurrsday
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will it be Bloomsday?
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Derpsday, Smarch 32, 20we'reallfarked
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This segements are still in the amusing phase, wait til the marketers get involved.

"What day is it, sponsored by Spaldings Suburaru"
"Wednesday, powered by Lifewater Pure"
"Friday, sponsored by Squarespace- do you need to make a website this weekend, make one on Squarespace"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just had 2 days in a row off, so Monday.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Doomsday?
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Today is the sixth day of work so tomorrow I shall make like yaweh and chill
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
March 59th.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A Fox station in Cleveland has been doing this since April 1st. It started as an April Fools joke, and they just kept doing it
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Day??  Who cares about that.... what season is it?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

noazark: [Fark user image 500x593]


Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
zpaul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should say the day and date!!!!
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
brobible.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
