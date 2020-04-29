 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   If you smoke marijuana, you might have more sex, serve Satan and become permanently insane. Pass that joint, please   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

906 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 1:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, it's like Meatloaf said: one outta three ain't bad.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds fun!
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheesh... Does it *have* to be in that order?!?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is causation if I ever heard it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL


I remember hearing in 1983 that if you took more than 7 doses of LSD (not in a row) you would be considered legally insane.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Sold. Where do I sign up?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easier to get a boner when relaxed. I've heard.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those cases where a single counterexample disproves the claim?

Because I've got a counterexample.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...this means Canadians are crazy, horny, Satanists.

damn it.


I want to be Canadian.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a repeat from 1936?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These adverts just "surfaced"? Or is it really British Tabloids are not the best students of American history? Granted this part of American history isn't taught here. Either way Fark Anslinger.

/ A name that should live in infamy and be reviled for eternity.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carl Sagan wanted for questioning.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Carl Sagan wanted for questioning.


The guy who wrote THIS:
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once tried a reefer and ended up farking Becky.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


media2.giphy.comView Full Size



media3.giphy.comView Full Size



gifopolis.comView Full Size



i1.wp.comView Full Size


If that last one was true I'd always have some on me.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp...
Little Feat - Don't Bogart That Joint
Youtube pSgGCOHuO1U
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Porkbelly: Carl Sagan wanted for questioning.

The guy who wrote THIS:
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 823x1221]


No the guy who wrote THIS:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Link to the essay
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The days of cleavage and torpedo bras.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My aunt has smoked weed pretty much everyday since she was a teenager.  I have noting against weed but yeah after 30-40 years of it she got super wacky.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what to serve Satan... Deviled eggs?  Devil's food cake?  ¿Camarones diablo?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weedmoney.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I'm not sure what to serve Satan... Deviled eggs?  Devil's food cake?  ¿Camarones diablo?


Pretty sure virgins are standard.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

steklo: LOL


I remember hearing in 1983 that if you took more than 7 doses of LSD (not in a row) you would be considered legally insane.


I remember that too. I'd be legally insane about 9 times over if that were the case.
 
overthinker
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Two girls in my neighborhood growing up admitted that a little happy plant got them in the mood pretty easily. Both are decent people, too. So two outta three ain't bad. That reminds me, I need to get back in touch with one of them. I hear she's single again. :)
 
stuffy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm thinking, I'm thinking!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn.  Most of those posters would have sent me to my bunk in the 1930s.

/and then out to find some devil's lettuce
//and teh loose women
///i mean, if I was born in 1915
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've head that if you smoke enough you can have a pleasant conversation with satin.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every girl I've ever banged by the 2nd date has been a weed smoker. I'm not yet sure of the implications.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Currently growing canabis for fun, legally.

/get off my igloo's dooryard
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Welp...
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pSgGCOHu​O1U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


How is that song only a minute long?

So I guess this means you'll be sharing your old lady with us.

Because I've been smoking pot all day and I haven't got laid once.
 
Ellis D Trails
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: LOL


I remember hearing in 1983 that if you took more than 7 doses of LSD (not in a row) you would be considered legally insane.


Hah....I would have been considered insane after the first week I was 17....

/Keep off the GRASS/My Lawn...
//Yeah I'm old
///But I remember the good stuff...
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/needs weed
 
zpaul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd like to have a few of those posters.  Pretty cool
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Weed is proof Nurgle loves us.
 
chewd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: My aunt has smoked weed pretty much everyday since she was a teenager.  I have noting against weed but yeah after 30-40 years of it she got super wacky.


And yet you have no idea how much more wacky she might have been if she didn't smoke.  This is the problem with no double-blind ability.  Plus you can't spell nothing so you probably aren't a good example of, well, spelling ability.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Edibles have been the unsung hero in my house during the lockdown. Fortunately haven't been smoking them.

/goddamn this place is clean
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: stan unusual: Welp...
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pSgGCOHu​O1U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

How is that song only a minute long?

So I guess this means you'll be sharing your old lady with us.

Because I've been smoking pot all day and I haven't got laid once.


Because it's not the whole version of it!  Just the ROHHHHHHHHH....

Fraternity Of Man - Don't Bogart Me (Easy Rider) (1969)
Youtube emD48UF-vqE
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Harry Anslinger, the Federal Bureau of Narcotics Commissioner, held a crusade against cannabis starting in the 1930s when the propaganda machines rolled into action the end of Prohibition threatened his job unless he could find something else to prohibit.

FTFTFA
 
ComaToast
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reefer Madness was the film that made me think weed would make me a great piano player surrounded by crazy fun loving women. This turned out to be untrue. Now I'm depressed and need a bong hit.
 
3rd Burglar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
DJ Lobsterdust - Queen vs. Satan ft. pastor Gary G. "IT's fun to smoke Dust"
Youtube pdXek5d2ocw
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Also...this means Canadians are crazy, horny, Satanists.

damn it.


I want to be Canadian.


it's nice. i have enjoyed being canadian since i was born
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's nice. i have enjoyed being canadian since i was born


I have to say, might jealous of you having a country with legal pot.

mighty jealous indeed.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.