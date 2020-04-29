 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Relax, your kids will have it so much easier in the 2050 pandemic quarantine   (the-sun.com)
    News Corp, Science fiction, Pregnancy, Artificial intelligence, Dr Michelle Tempest, Smart baby monitors, Infancy, Android  
712 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 4:29 PM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, kids and everyone, in general, will probably be able to meet up in VR with a pretty decent sense of realism.

You can currently meet up in VR now but 1) not near enough people have a VR system and 2) you have a very basic avatar and relatively few "abilities".
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UberDave:You can currently meet up in VR now but 1) not near enough people have a VR system and 2) you have a very basic avatar and relatively few "abilities".

I'm still working the kinks out of mine. He's so biatchy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2050 the pandemic will be a computer virus and those robots will kill us all.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't this happen a long time ago......

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/in a
//galaxy far
///far away
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can make shiat up too.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And three days later, the robot nanny will quit because the kids' dad will keep trying to fark it.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: And three days later, the robot nanny will quit because the kids' dad will keep trying to fark it.


Quarantine would be a lot easier with robot-nanny BJ's.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they won't be speaking Spanish with the WRONG accent and vocabulary. Although I have nothing against Robonics, mind you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mommy and Daddy are social-distancing. She's in France and he's in Japan.

I hate them. But Nanny Bot says when I am 21 I can have them whacked with my trust fund money.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's still bullet holes in the walls of Italy's cathedrals where they put the humans who would not accept the Robot AI God to death.

Some how AIs without morality chips turn into fascists and psychopaths when they practice machine learning on the web. Nobody seens to know why.

Otherwise, we'd just be picking on the chickens.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: stoli n coke: And three days later, the robot nanny will quit because the kids' dad will keep trying to fark it.

Quarantine would be a lot easier with robot-nanny BJ's.


You've had an embarrasing ER visit involving a toaster, haven't you?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not go a little further into the future.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure many Farkers know the old SF story about how they built a super intelligent computer. The first question they asked it was "Is there a God?"

And the computer's reply was: There is now.

This post is about as long as the original SF story was. You can say quite a lot with few and simple words if you make a little story out of it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Why not go a little further into the future.

[Fark user image 300x300]


In the year 2525
If I am personally still alive
I will be able to tick off the last item on my Bucket List:

Be a burden on Society.

farking Society deserves everything it farking gets.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What do you mean, the 2050 quarantine?  We'll still be in this one!
 
6nome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: 6nome: stoli n coke: And three days later, the robot nanny will quit because the kids' dad will keep trying to fark it.

Quarantine would be a lot easier with robot-nanny BJ's.

You've had an embarrasing ER visit involving a toaster, haven't you?


Not ER, but I did get kitchen AIDS.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

6nome: stoli n coke: 6nome: stoli n coke: And three days later, the robot nanny will quit because the kids' dad will keep trying to fark it.

Quarantine would be a lot easier with robot-nanny BJ's.

You've had an embarrasing ER visit involving a toaster, haven't you?

Not ER, but I did get kitchen AIDS.


And all your waffles end up with #MeToo burned on them.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm sure it will be flawless..
 
