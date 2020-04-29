 Skip to content
Photoshop this sailboat
16
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-04-29 9:15:48 AM  
Original:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2020-04-29 3:27:19 PM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2020-04-30 1:02:06 AM  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrossEyed [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylight2003 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkJohnson [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Which one is bigger?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
#2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kolpanic [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Wow. It's a schooner.
 
