47 years ago today, a train full of bombs headed to Vietnam obliterated a small Northern Californa town. Subby was fortunate, son, to live through it
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How many Vietnamese cities did we leave looking like that?
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube 40JmEj0_aVM
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

croesius: How many Vietnamese cities did we leave looking like that?


A few less than we could have, apparently.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
curtis leMay unavailable for comment
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

freetomato: croesius: How many Vietnamese cities did we leave looking like that?

A few less than we could have, apparently.


Fortunate.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Knew without looking that it had to be April 28, 1973

/I was a volunteer for CHFD at the time, and got to the scene just after the first propane tank detonated
//Was pretty busy the next few days
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did Subby then run through the jungle or look out his back door? 47 years later is Subby now the old man down the road?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

croesius: How many Vietnamese cities did we leave looking like that?


Well, considering that US aircraft going to and from Hanoi could only fly in one air corridor, not many moar than Hanoi itself.  At least up north.

South Vietnam was a different story.  The whole Iron Triangle in Cu Chi district was one big free-fire zone.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Did Subby then run through the jungle or look out his back door? 47 years later is Subby now the old man down the road?


Subby here. It came out of the sky!

I was in second grade when this happened. I can confirm I am indeed old, though not a man.
 
Fissile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sometimes you have to destroy a town to save it.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why did someone send a train to bomb Vietnam?

You missed!
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I actually saw this, from several miles away. It was really impressive, especially after the fire spread from boxcars full of bombs to tank cars filled with propane.

Apparently, the bombs were being hauled in ancient wooden boxcars (!), sitting on straw padding. As the train pulled in, one of the boxcars was on fire. My father, who worked for a railroad, thought that a hotbox probably set the car on fire.

So, it's not a good idea to transport mass quantities of explosives in ancient, unsafe, poorly maintained transportation equipment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

croesius: How many Vietnamese cities did we leave looking like that?


That's about one Hanoi B-52 raid's worth of bombs. So lots.
 
RailProf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember hearing about this. It reminds me of some of the propane explosions about the same time.

Crescent City, IL. https://www.firehouse.com/home/articl​e​/10467137/crescent-city-train-derailme​nt-40-years-later

Decatur, IL. https://herald-review.com/news/local/m​emories-still-strong-of-rail-explosion​/article_32579a2e-1399-5b9a-b6ce-bd68e​fb5fa68.html

My dad knew some of the guys at the rail yard in Decatur. They spoke about how they saw a mist spread through the yard just before the explosion.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Explosions rock downtown Dallas
Youtube Dw-_ISnOAeU


Propane and other flammable gas storage facility that went kablooey near downtown Dallas.  Our house at the time was 12 miles from there and you could hear some of the bigger explosions.   Thankfully it was in a shiatty industrial area across from downtown proper, otherwise the carnage would have been significant.  As it was, it actually improved the surrounding area after all of the blowed-up bits were cleared out.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fissile: Sometimes you have to destroy a town to save it.


But don't you DARE bomb that VC RPD position in the rubber tree plantation!  Otherwise, Goodyear won't be able to sell any tires next month!
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would imagine there was some paperwork because of this.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iToad: I actually saw this, from several miles away. It was really impressive, especially after the fire spread from boxcars full of bombs to tank cars filled with propane.

Apparently, the bombs were being hauled in ancient wooden boxcars (!), sitting on straw padding. As the train pulled in, one of the boxcars was on fire. My father, who worked for a railroad, thought that a hotbox probably set the car on fire.

So, it's not a good idea to transport mass quantities of explosives in ancient, unsafe, poorly maintained transportation equipment.


I grew up off Antelope Road, right next to I-80. The railyards were maybe two miles from us. We had craters in our yard from large hunks of twisted steel, every window in our house was shattered, and I still vividly remember seeing a mushroom cloud to the west. The National Guard evacuated us to Rusch Park, and gave us C rations to eat.  We had two baby chicks in a cage that we had to leave behind. When we got home, the cage was still closed and the chicks were gone. A mystery for the ages.
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fissile: Sometimes you have to destroy a town to save it.


Roseville IS a fancy-pants town now--it has an Apple Store, a West Elm, and a Whole Foods.
 
