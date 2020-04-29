 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Today he's on vakay in Wonsan   (reuters.com) divider line
Mad Morf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Or, ya know, they moved the boats to make us THINK he was at Wonsan.

Tricky devils.
 
Stibium
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I heard about his private train parked right outside his home I figured his handlers just wanted to cheer him up.

Seriously. If you were a sick child what would cheer you up more than your own personal train?

/toot! toot!
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lucky bastard found a boat ramp that was open.
/Jealous
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am also at my favoured villa.  My private truck is parked outside.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For the sake of everyone in his circle that got a profile piece in the media about what it could mean now that they're in charge, let's hope he's dead.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you're going to be a ruthless dictator that's the enemy of pretty much everyone, why not have a little fun with it.  If I were in his position -- amidst the humdrum of summary executions, gulag tours, and doomsday weapon development -- I would definitely occasionally just disappear from public appearances just to f*ck with the international community.  Watch the news (like the real stuff, not the mainline crazy we feed our subjects), wait for them to get like maximum worked up and speculating, then pop up in some random no-name town that's barely on the CIA's radar and make an official public appearance.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
if he was in good condition he would have made some sort of appearance.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: if he was in good condition he would have made some sort of appearance.


Yep.  Bottom line is that he's risking the country's stability by not making an appearance.  That's never a good play for a dictator.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
so they are looking to confirm is location to send a strike team and they are getting pissed they cant find him ???
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since he is fat (known) hypertensive (also known, Rodman smurfed him some meds) we can safely assume he is terrified of dying of COVID19, just like anyone else.

Since the GDP of N.Korea is essentially the same thing as his own income, we can assume he's going to do what any other millionaire would do: Head for the hills and wait it out.
 
mjones73
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: if he was in good condition he would have made some sort of appearance.

Yep.  Bottom line is that he's risking the country's stability by not making an appearance.  That's never a good play for a dictator.


This.. he missed an important celebration for his county.. that's never a good sign.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: if he was in good condition he would have made some sort of appearance.

Yep.  Bottom line is that he's risking the country's stability by not making an appearance.  That's never a good play for a dictator.


Meh north koreans are even more brainwashed than trumpers. It'll take more than that to destabilize the country.
 
rcain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: if he was in good condition he would have made some sort of appearance.

Yep.  Bottom line is that he's risking the country's stability by not making an appearance.  That's never a good play for a dictator.


Actually, it's a brilliant play. If he plays his cards right he can graduate from being a mere authoritarian tyrant to the actual Bogeyman living under beds and every dark crevice at night, just like Batman
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rcain: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: if he was in good condition he would have made some sort of appearance.

Yep.  Bottom line is that he's risking the country's stability by not making an appearance.  That's never a good play for a dictator.

Actually, it's a brilliant play. If he plays his cards right he can graduate from being a mere authoritarian tyrant to the actual Bogeyman living under beds and every dark crevice at night, just like Batman


It doesn't matter how many times I look, George Clooney isn't living under my bed. And I check every night, for just this reason.
/ Mr. Bale would be acceptable
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

starsrift: rcain: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: if he was in good condition he would have made some sort of appearance.

Yep.  Bottom line is that he's risking the country's stability by not making an appearance.  That's never a good play for a dictator.

Actually, it's a brilliant play. If he plays his cards right he can graduate from being a mere authoritarian tyrant to the actual Bogeyman living under beds and every dark crevice at night, just like Batman

It doesn't matter how many times I look, George Clooney isn't living under my bed. And I check every night, for just this reason.
/ Mr. Bale would be acceptable


If it's Bale, insist he do the Batman voice.
 
