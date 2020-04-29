 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Remember the naked German doctors? Now French dentists are getting in on it   (foxnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Giggity, Personal protective equipment, Protection, Occupational safety and health, Healthcare workers, naked dentist, Naked Qualms, French health ministry, German website  
•       •       •

1129 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 1:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't trust a naked dentist...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'm getting a tooth ache.
 
grumbleputty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I click the link? Hmmm...

in the "pro" column- naked

in the "con" column....Fox news

life is full of tough choices.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Here's a link to the picture in the article, so you don't have to click the FoxNews account.  

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_fCMYBCN​l​T/?utm_source=ig_embed
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Here's a link to the picture in the article, so you don't have to click the FoxNews account.  

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_fCMYBCNl​T/?utm_source=ig_embed


link, not account.  I was distracted for reasons.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: winedrinkingman: Here's a link to the picture in the article, so you don't have to click the FoxNews account.  

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_fCMYBCNl​T/?utm_source=ig_embed

link, not account.  I was distracted for reasons.


You are doing God's work my friend. F*ck Fox "News."
 
uncleacid [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd root their canal.
 
grumbleputty [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Here's a link to the picture in the article, so you don't have to click the FoxNews account.  

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_fCMYBCNl​T/?utm_source=ig_embed


Thank you for helping us navigate a difficult moral choice.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The dentists win
 
overthinker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When the dental hygenists get in on it, I'd be interested. The hygenists at my dentists' office are all pretty hot. There's one who if I found she had a premium SC/IG account, I'd probably be broke by Friday. :)
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You're not posing nude if you block your privates. That's like me posing with clothes on and saying "well, I'm nude underneath that".
 
1funguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

overthinker: When the dental hygenists get in on it, I'd be interested. The hygenists at my dentists' office are all pretty hot. There's one who if I found she had a premium SC/IG account, I'd probably be broke by Friday. :)


It's why dentists are all lunatics.
Surrounded by beautiful women but too afraid of them to do anything...
 
Iczer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just linking since this could be construed as NSFW
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

1funguy: overthinker: When the dental hygenists get in on it, I'd be interested. The hygenists at my dentists' office are all pretty hot. There's one who if I found she had a premium SC/IG account, I'd probably be broke by Friday. :)

It's why dentists are all lunatics.
Surrounded by beautiful women but too afraid of them to do anything...


Hey!  Not all of us are lunatics. Some of us just have crippling control issues and spend many anxious hours micromanaging the entire office. Luckily, my staff is very tolerant of me.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: I don't trust a naked dentist...


A friend of mine was dating a dental school teaching assistant and offered to set me up with one of his students.  I agreed to it just to get some free toothbrush and floss samples.  Turns out the student was a freak. She snuck us into the school's lab one night, put me in a dental chair, pulled down my pants, then hers, climbed on top of me, and proceeded to fark me while simultaneously purporting to give me a dental exam.

She was way over to the right on the hot/crazy scale, but damn, sometimes I miss that girl...
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Uzzah: This text is now purple: I don't trust a naked dentist...

A friend of mine was dating a dental school teaching assistant and offered to set me up with one of his students.  I agreed to it just to get some free toothbrush and floss samples.  Turns out the student was a freak. She snuck us into the school's lab one night, put me in a dental chair, pulled down my pants, then hers, climbed on top of me, and proceeded to fark me while simultaneously purporting to give me a dental exam.

She was way over to the right on the hot/crazy scale, but damn, sometimes I miss that girl...


So...did you have any cavities?
 
KamikazeCraig
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SNAFUq: Uzzah: This text is now purple: I don't trust a naked dentist...

A friend of mine was dating a dental school teaching assistant and offered to set me up with one of his students.  I agreed to it just to get some free toothbrush and floss samples.  Turns out the student was a freak. She snuck us into the school's lab one night, put me in a dental chair, pulled down my pants, then hers, climbed on top of me, and proceeded to fark me while simultaneously purporting to give me a dental exam.

She was way over to the right on the hot/crazy scale, but damn, sometimes I miss that girl...

So...did you have any cavities?


sounds like he filled hers ...

/ba dum tiss
/eip crazy dental student lady
 
FirstDennis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Site has some cool music tho.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SNAFUq: o...did you have any cavities?


well....we know which cavity HE filled...
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.