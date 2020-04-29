 Skip to content
(Special Broadcasting Service)   Scientists uncover evidence coronavirus could trigger diabetes in healthy adults. Ladies and Gentlemen, it has come to this, it's time to deploy the nation's Strategic Brimley Reserve   (sbs.com.au) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
First strokes in otherwise healthy adults and now the Beetus?

But I was promised only my grandparents would have to suffer and die upon the altar of capitalism!
 
AVDev
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ok seriously what the hell is with this thing? It's quickly turning into the Swiss Army knife of death.

Real life isn't supposed to work like plague, inc.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The more I see stuff like this, the more I feel convinced that this virus was intentionally engineered in a lab. Nature itself just cannot design a virus overnight that can f*ck you up in so many ways even if you survive.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So oatmeal, not Chlorox, will save us?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
AVDev: Ok seriously what the hell is with this thing? It's quickly turning into the Swiss Army knife of death.

At the rate this is going, it's going to develop the skills to pick locks to enter the homes of people under isolation.
 
