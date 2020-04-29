 Skip to content
(Fortune) Do you live or work in Chatham or Clarke counties in GA, or any of these other 22 identified potential hotspots in eight states that are lifting restrictions? The AI says you're boned
    More: Sick, trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, Exchange-traded fund, Mutual fund, FORTUNE, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Trademark, Hedge fund, Stock market index  
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, way to provide information as a public service during a time of crisis. I think I'll blacklist this website entirely for being giant assholes.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tl;dr but Clarke Co. is UGA.  No football this year.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WithinReason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

You want to be informed? Pony up your personal information or some of your sweet stimulus money that EVERYONE has received already.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only Al I'm listening to:

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JAGChem82
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, I live in Athens-Clarke County.

Up to now, we've been relatively unscathed - 140 cases and 13 deaths, most in a nursing home. Considering that, by physical size, we are the smallest county of the 159 in GA, but with a fairly decent sized population of about 127,000, Athens is fairly densely populated.

Another issue is that Athens is pretty much the business hub of NE Georgia and where everyone comes to that isn't Atlanta in terms of hospital care, major events, etc. We generally have smart local political leadership in the county (we're the blue dot on every political map of NE GA) and people have been smart about social distancing guidelines. Yes, GA as a whole, opened up for business, but that doesn't mean that Athens is going to follow blindly along with Kemp either.
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Head to Terminus, there is safe haven there
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Georgia
Clarke County
Florida:
Bay County
Escambia County
Manatee County
Polk County
Volusia County
Indiana
Monroe County
St. Joseph County
Tippecanoe County
Vigo County
Michigan
Jackson County
Ohio
Lucas County
Montgomery County
Summit County
South Carolina
Charleston County
Greenville County
Horry County
Tennessee
Hamilton County
Texas
Hidalgo County
Jefferson County
Lubbock County

Note: When they overlay something on the screen like that, select all of the text (CTRL+A) and then copy/paste it to word. Everything is there.


Thank you.

The Indiana ones are all college areas. IU, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Indiana State in that order. They're blowing up because a ton of university derived research is considered essential, so there is lots of travel to and from the minor city areas. Plus each of those areas is pretty much surrounded by rural nothingness, so all the derpers go into town for everything.

I live in the rural areas. We're not social distancing enough. It's blatantly obvious, and the consequences are just starting to take hold. My county had 3 cases at the start of April. It has multiplied at least 8 fold with multiple deaths. Total cases are still small, but on a per capita basis, it's a serious problem.
 
