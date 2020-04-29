 Skip to content
HOA of multi-million dollar beach houses gets $1 million forgivable loan from the Small Business Administration's new Paycheck Protection Program as a nonprofit organization
    small businesses, Kiawah Island Community Association, wealthy Kiawah Island  
twocent
4 hours ago  
Rich get richer
 
Walker
35 minutes ago  
Shame them into returning it!
Oh wait. HOA's have no shame.
 
chewd
34 minutes ago  
The word "nonprofit" doesnt mean what most people think it does.
 
probesport
30 minutes ago  
Wait, hold on. You mean to tell me that HOA's are not for the benefit of the residents?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jayphat
29 minutes ago  
But those people on SNAP, those are the people dragging down our country.
 
nanim
29 minutes ago  
They need to separate the 'non-profit' groups into real-need groups, and then the mooches.
 
Jeebus Saves
26 minutes ago  

chewd: The word "nonprofit" doesnt mean what most people think it does.


Same with "small business".  And sadly, fixing this isn't high on the to do list for most people.
 
MinatoArisato013
26 minutes ago  

nanim: They need to separate the 'non-profit' groups into real-need groups, and then the mooches.


You mean the nonprofit tax shelters? At least Trump's is off the market.
 
mikalmd
24 minutes ago  
$1200 to last you 10 weeks ..
 
gar1013
23 minutes ago  
Kiawah is a lovely place to visit.

More than just houses, Subby. Beautiful golf course, and the main resort on the island makes Pebble Beach's lodge look like a dump.

Great beach too. Not very crowded. Very relaxing.
 
Kit Fister
20 minutes ago  
once again demonstrating the abject lack of farks given by the rich in the pursuit of money...and how they game the system to get even more rich.

or...

Bankruptcy: farks you if you're poor, best friend if you're rich.
 
gar1013
20 minutes ago  

mikalmd: $1200 to last you 10 weeks ..


You mean, $1200 on top of any unemployment benefits, which have also increased to the point where folks on the lower end of the income scale will be paid more while on unemployment than they were while working.
 
Shotgun Justice
19 minutes ago  
Here is a picture of the turd sniffer COO:
Jimmy "I'm too immature to drop the name Jimmy" Bailey
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
18 minutes ago  
I used to work for a HOA that was basically a small city government for a community of rich multimillionaires.  We were always short on cash, because despite the poorest of our residents still having millions of dollars, none of them would ever pay their HOA fees on time, and about a third of them would only pay once you filed paper work to go to court, and then they would pay the bare minimum to reset the process so that they could put off paying the fees even longer.  Imagine having a community full of Donald Trumps who feel like they don't have to pay their bills, and your paycheck being dependent on getting enough of them to reluctantly sign over what they owe you.
 
Eightballjacket
17 minutes ago  
A HOA is similar to if you get one dude to order a fight on PPV and he gets a bunch of beer, pizza, chips, dip and jello shots and everyone throws in $25.  If he is honest, he spends every last dollar on the ppv fee, the booze and food, all is fine with the world.  But if you show up and he has gas station egg salad sandwiches,   a case of warm Schlitz and a bag of Funyons,   the host probably took a cut.    Same with a home owner's association.

So with an HOA, they pay to keep the common areas mowed, pay the property taxes and insurance, and for a yearly accounting, all is fine.

Problem is if the HOA collects a bunch of money and the HOA President gives the lawn service contract to his cousin, his brother in law gets the audit, and the dues go up every year.
 
New Rising Sun
15 minutes ago  

nanim: They need to separate the 'non-profit' groups into real-need groups, and then the mooches.


That'd turn into a nasty fight pretty fast as the IRS had to determine the definition of a 'need' group, and in the current environment would probably just give conservatives one more way to screw over causes/organizations they don't like.  Watch christian organizations, conservative think tanks, corporate foundations that support exactly one cause, etc. get huge benefits while others that do things like secular education, immigrant assistance, civil rights, etc. be deemed less-needy or non-need-based and subject.

Right now it's at least more unambiguous with it essentially being an accounting designation that assess how incoming money is supposed to be, or not be, used.  Sure some scummy orgs take advantage of that, but at least the meaningful nonprofits don't get excluded.
 
Toggles
14 minutes ago  
I know there is big business hate and HOA hate a plenty around here. But as a small business person that has jumped the PPP hoops I don't see the big deal.

These PPP loans come with some straightforward rules attached. Chief of which is the forgivable portion must be at least 75% payroll. And my lending officer made it very clear to me that payrolls full of raises and bonuses to corporate officers does not count and would in fact be considered fraud. So they and me and everyone else that gets a PPP must do one of two things... Put it in your workers paychecks, or, pay it back.

So the gardener, groundskeeper and pool boy working for the wealthy HOA can have their paycheck subsidized by Uncle Sam or they could be out of work entirely. Here on Fark I suspect that out of work entirely would be best so we can be sigginit to the HOA.

/ 75% of 1 mill is a heckofalotof pay for groundskeepers and pool boys.
 
resvrrectvris
13 minutes ago  
I actually used to work there.  That place was such a scam and they had horrible people in management.
 
Albert911emt
12 minutes ago  
So, SNAFU, because America.
 
chaoswolf
11 minutes ago  
Follow the leader. If the leader is a grifting pile of shiat, all the other piles of shiat will pile on. This is America.
 
New Rising Sun
10 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: Here is a picture of the turd sniffer COO:
Jimmy "I'm too immature to drop the name Jimmy" Bailey
[Fark user image 355x517]


Dress pants and an ill-fitting polo shirt.  One of the official uniforms of east coast "business" men, in strong competition with khakis and a light blue button up.  All the years I walked around downtown Boston, and it was almost universal for any guy under the age of 50.
 
NevynFox
6 minutes ago  

gar1013: mikalmd: $1200 to last you 10 weeks ..

You mean, $1200 on top of any unemployment benefits, which have also increased to the point where folks on the lower end of the income scale will be paid more while on unemployment than they were while working.


And that just really chaps your ass, donnit?

/still don't have any unemployment paid out.
 
ng2810
5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I used to work for a HOA that was basically a small city government for a community of rich multimillionaires.  We were always short on cash, because despite the poorest of our residents still having millions of dollars, none of them would ever pay their HOA fees on time, and about a third of them would only pay once you filed paper work to go to court, and then they would pay the bare minimum to reset the process so that they could put off paying the fees even longer.  Imagine having a community full of Donald Trumps who feel like they don't have to pay their bills, and your paycheck being dependent on getting enough of them to reluctantly sign over what they owe you.


I worked for an HOA too. People mostly paid their dues on time (thank goodness) but what was killing us was legal action to deal with tenants that were clearly mentally ill and were potential dangers to the communities. We were "lucky" (ha) when one made a written statement threatening another homeowner with a gun, so we were able to get her out and committed  by her family fast, but the others ranged from loud obnoxious resident shouting obscenities (but not death threats) from their balconies, and another who was clearly suffering from dementia who we would find wandering the grounds, never paid her dues in years, and the contact info for her kids was invalid. Lawyers and private investigators are expensive.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
4 minutes ago  
Kiawah Island, the land of bastardized CFA Voysey homes.   Yeah, I hate them.   It's personal.
 
Gulper Eel
4 minutes ago  
Passed all but unanimously in Congress. Tribal red meat blue meat whargarbl for the chumps back home, buddy-buddy palm-greasing behind closed doors.

It's as if both sides really are bad.
 
AmbassadorBooze
3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I used to work for a HOA that was basically a small city government for a community of rich multimillionaires.  We were always short on cash, because despite the poorest of our residents still having millions of dollars, none of them would ever pay their HOA fees on time, and about a third of them would only pay once you filed paper work to go to court, and then they would pay the bare minimum to reset the process so that they could put off paying the fees even longer.  Imagine having a community full of Donald Trumps who feel like they don't have to pay their bills, and your paycheck being dependent on getting enough of them to reluctantly sign over what they owe you.


This is why we need a hot civil war.  But this time, the losers aren't allowed to survive.  No ending the war until one side is genocided.
 
