"Utah residents...YOU get a mask, and YOU get a mask, and YOU get a mask, and YOU get a mask, and YOU get a mask, and YOU get a mask, and YOU get a mask, and YOU get a mask, and YOU get a mask, and YOU get a mask, and YOU get a mask. MUAHAHAHAAAAAAA"
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, here in Texas: "We don't need no mask!"
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: Meanwhile, here in Texas: "We don't need no mask!"


show them this

scontent-yyz1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phrawgh: UberDave: Meanwhile, here in Texas: "We don't need no mask!"

show them this

[scontent-yyz1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 496x500]


So you're saying I should start wearing pants?
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Silver Shamrock...never heard of that company.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NOOOOO THAT'S COMMUNISMS!!!!
 
rcain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Callous: phrawgh: UberDave: Meanwhile, here in Texas: "We don't need no mask!"

show them this

[scontent-yyz1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 496x500]

So you're saying I should start wearing pants?


Don't worry, he'll be banned as soon as an admin sees the sort of terrorist propaganda he's posting
 
smunns
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One order per family and a limit of 6 masks per order.   Thank god those Mormons don't have big families.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phrawgh: UberDave: Meanwhile, here in Texas: "We don't need no mask!"

show them this

[scontent-yyz1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 496x500]


You missed the part where people touch their pee pants every five minutes and then play tag with you.  How about you just cover your mouth when you sneeze and cough?  The percentage of people that can accomplish that is a lot higher than people that can use a mask correctly.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Difficulty:  They're made from discarded magic underwear.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wonder when it will be possible for the general public to buy an N95 mask again. There must be an amazing amount of production capacity being brought online.
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they're made in Utah, as the report states, do they count as Mormon Magic Underwear?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe this will get all of those assholes at Walmart, Target, and my grocery store to start wearing them.

Who am I kidding? At least the lines will be shorter at Costco, because they're instituting a policy that all customers wear masks, starting May 1.
 
Klivian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I wonder when it will be possible for the general public to buy an N95 mask again. There must be an amazing amount of production capacity being brought online.


I'm sure 3M and other companies are aiming to get to an inventory level that will allow them to just dump shipments on Home Depot and the like.

The commercials write themselves: "3M certified N95 masks! Safe for up to 3 uses*! Now at Home Depot, just 49.95!" Home Depot would be more mobbed than a big box store on Black Friday.

Even after things "return to normal" people won't trust it until there is a vaccine. That's at least a year of repeat sales. Billions for whichever big name gets to that output.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UberDave: Meanwhile, here in Texas: "We don't need no mask!"


Thankfully, here in San Antonio, businesses are not allowed to admit you if you don't have a mask on. Probably promoted by how lots of HEB staffers got sick recently.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks subby. Just put an order in for 2 masks.

😷

Is Utah providing free burglar tools also?
 
