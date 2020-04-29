 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth) Karen has no time for your nonsense, like "stay at home" restrictions or TROs issued by a judge (wfaa.com)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeking attention is an addiction and these fools are jonesing hard.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's going to jail, and said she'll stay there as long as necessary to defend her freedumbs.

Jails are hotspots right now.

It'd be a real shame if she got sick.
 
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
She is ordered to close the salon until May 12th, but her appeal won't be heard until May 11th.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
La Mode?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She needs that salon open so she can get a proper "I want to speak with your manager" haircut. Otherwise she has everything down pat.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"No one tells me what I can do!  Unless I need an abortion procedure."
 
sirgrim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tore up the order at a rally openly defying a court order and not in a cell for contempt. Any bets on skin color?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just revoke her license for violating a public health order, kinda hard to run a salon when you don't have a license.

/Yes, even Texas requires a license for salons
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Getting a 504 gateway timeout error on site.  Can I speak to the manager?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sirgrim: Any bets on skin color?


put me in for $5. I say she's Purple.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You wouldn't want to be sitting in a jail right now. Karen will be jail doing some 250lb woman hair for roll up cigarettes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Getting a 504 gateway timeout error on site.  Can I speak to the manager?


wait in line. this woman was waiting first

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: You wouldn't want to be sitting in a jail right now. Karen will be jail doing some 250lb woman hair for roll up cigarettes.


Or a cup of toilet wine
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: sirgrim: Any bets on skin color?

put me in for $5. I say she's Purple.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Links borked
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She's better looking than most typical Karens. Although I haven't seen a full body shot yet.
 
deanis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She seems more like a Becky than a Karen.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shelley Luther reopened Salon a La Mode on Friday

So she just puts a scoop of ice cream on the heads of her clients?
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Luther said her attorney is preparing an appeal. Salon A La Mode remained open Tuesday where several clients came in for services, and Luther insisted she will remain open.
"If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Oh, honey. They're not going to put you in jail. They're going to fine you so much that you will wish you had closed.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just the legal fees alone should be enough to sink her.

You really can't fight city hall
 
Stratohead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
seems to me for most people...you ignore a citation/court summons...you get a bench warrant for your arrest...

city of Richardson at one point in the early 90s raised the fines for people not mowing their lawns to HOA specs up to $1200 per citation... so poor folks who got behind in their yard work got fined stupid amounts of money they couldn't pay, and ended up in jail over it....as an example.

why is this c**t not in hand cuffs? why is her building not padlocked by the cops?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Turns out that rednecks who cant see out the back of their Ford F-150's because of all the "DONT TREAD ON ME" and "COME TAKE IT" stickers are the biggest pussies on Earth.
Now, you especially want to steer clear of your Dallas White Woman who generally believes that the worlds population should behave like a larger and more widely dispersed version of her daddy.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Luther said her attorney is preparing an appeal. Salon A La Mode remained open Tuesday where several clients came in for services, and Luther insisted she will remain open.
"If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Who does this idiot think she is, Donald Trump?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: Just revoke her license for violating a public health order, kinda hard to run a salon when you don't have a license.

/Yes, even Texas requires a license for salons


For real. Be done with her.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Just the legal fees alone should be enough to sink her.

You really can't fight city hall


So it's going out fighting, or losing her business because the government forced her to shut it down without compensating her for it.  She is going to get zero help from the government, just like every other small business.  What the hell do you expect people to do?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: TheGreatGazoo: Just the legal fees alone should be enough to sink her.

You really can't fight city hall

So it's going out fighting, or losing her business because the government forced her to shut it down without compensating her for it.  She is going to get zero help from the government, just like every other small business.  What the hell do you expect people to do?


VOTE
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: TheGreatGazoo: Just the legal fees alone should be enough to sink her.

You really can't fight city hall

So it's going out fighting, or losing her business because the government forced her to shut it down without compensating her for it.  She is going to get zero help from the government, just like every other small business.  What the hell do you expect people to do?


Not spread the plague in our city.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Sounds like she's giving them permission, I say take her up on it.

/Not comfortable with the term "Karen" anymore - it has become too sexist & racist.
 
buntz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My neighborhood had a food truck come on Saturday.  I walked over and there were 20-30 people congregating together, like a block party, not one mask, INCLUDING the people in the food truck.

I was the only one wearing a mask and they were all looking at me like *I* was the weirdo.

I would describe 85% of them as Karens and one of them even snidely said to me "OH!  I didn't even recognize you with that mask on!"

AM I the crazy one?  Or was this a "This silly mask thing doesn't apply to ME!" mentality!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Jeebus Saves: TheGreatGazoo: Just the legal fees alone should be enough to sink her.

You really can't fight city hall

So it's going out fighting, or losing her business because the government forced her to shut it down without compensating her for it.  She is going to get zero help from the government, just like every other small business.  What the hell do you expect people to do?

VOTE


Vote for who?  There isn't a government or a party that is compensating people for anything.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She's just the worst kind of human, a selfish one.
Perhaps His or Her Honor could bring forward her hearing and explain that to her.  Along with the fines.
It's bad enough to defy a restraining order.  To flaunt the defiance might just cost her the business.
Nobody needs the nails done.  They might want them done, but there is no need.
There is a great opportunity for the blinkered to open their eyes during these challenging days, and take a good look around, especially at themselves.  I get that adulting is a tough thing sometimes.  Hard choices, and wish-it-weren't how it is.  This person has that opportunity.  I'll not wager that she uses it.  That would be a bad bet.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Land Ark: "If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Sounds like she's giving them permission, I say take her up on it.

/Not comfortable with the term "Karen" anymore - it has become too sexist & racist.


Karen is not a sexist and racist term. "Karen" is a term that describes a self-centered, "I wanna complain to higher authority until I am satisfied" mental mindset.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Land Ark: "If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Sounds like she's giving them permission, I say take her up on it.

/Not comfortable with the term "Karen" anymore - it has become too sexist & racist.


LOL. You'll get over it.
 
rpm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: Just revoke her license for violating a public health order, kinda hard to run a salon when you don't have a license.

/Yes, even Texas requires a license for salons


She's ignoring papers that say you can't, why do you expect that not having one that says you can will do something?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Land Ark: "If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Sounds like she's giving them permission, I say take her up on it.

/Not comfortable with the term "Karen" anymore - it has become too sexist & racist.

Karen is not a sexist and racist term. "Karen" is a term that describes a self-centered, "I wanna complain to higher authority until I am satisfied" mental mindset.


Oh bullshiat.  I doubt anyone would be calling her a Karen if this was a black salon owner.  In fact, I think the narrative of this thread would be very different if the owner was black.  I don't think I'd be the only one giving a shiat about the livelihood of a small business owner if she was black.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When will white people admit they have a white people problem?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Land Ark: "If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Sounds like she's giving them permission, I say take her up on it.

/Not comfortable with the term "Karen" anymore - it has become too sexist & racist.

Karen is not a sexist and racist term. "Karen" is a term that describes a self-centered, "I wanna complain to higher authority until I am satisfied" mental mindset.


Have you met anyone actually named Karen who wasn't a white woman?

If not, maybe it is racist and sexist to use it as a derogatory term.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buntz: My neighborhood had a food truck come on Saturday.  I walked over and there were 20-30 people congregating together, like a block party, not one mask, INCLUDING the people in the food truck.

I was the only one wearing a mask and they were all looking at me like *I* was the weirdo.

I would describe 85% of them as Karens and one of them even snidely said to me "OH!  I didn't even recognize you with that mask on!"

AM I the crazy one?  Or was this a "This silly mask thing doesn't apply to ME!" mentality!


Eh, outside here it has been so windy that a mask wouldn't do much. I went bike riding on a local trail yesterday and didn't wear a mask but also gave everyone plenty of clearance. In stores I do wear one.

I'm not going to congregate with neighbors and the only "food truck" around here is a sketchy ice cream truck.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: DarkSoulNoHope: Land Ark: "If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Sounds like she's giving them permission, I say take her up on it.

/Not comfortable with the term "Karen" anymore - it has become too sexist & racist.

Karen is not a sexist and racist term. "Karen" is a term that describes a self-centered, "I wanna complain to higher authority until I am satisfied" mental mindset.

Oh bullshiat.  I doubt anyone would be calling her a Karen if this was a black salon owner.  In fact, I think the narrative of this thread would be very different if the owner was black.  I don't think I'd be the only one giving a shiat about the livelihood of a small business owner if she was black.


Yeah Black people have all the luck.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
America: You can't spell freedom without dumb.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

boyvoyeur: She's better looking than most typical Karens. Although I haven't seen a full body shot yet.


She has that same Karen look on her head though.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: She's going to jail, and said she'll stay there as long as necessary to defend her freedumbs.

Jails are hotspots right now.

It'd be a real shame if she got sick.


According to the many documentaries I've seen on the subject, women prisoners are very clean. They take long, frequent showers. They even sometimes lick each other clean, like cats do. Plus, the doctors who work in women's prisons are always available to provide very thorough examinations.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Land Ark: "If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Sounds like she's giving them permission, I say take her up on it.

/Not comfortable with the term "Karen" anymore - it has become too sexist & racist.


thats sounds EXACTLY like something a "Karen" would say.
 
Momzilla59 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Land Ark: "If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Sounds like she's giving them permission, I say take her up on it.

/Not comfortable with the term "Karen" anymore - it has become too sexist & racist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: TheGreatGazoo: Just the legal fees alone should be enough to sink her.

You really can't fight city hall

So it's going out fighting, or losing her business because the government forced her to shut it down without compensating her for it.  She is going to get zero help from the government, just like every other small business.  What the hell do you expect people to do?


Ideally, not vote for politicians who are clearly not going to rise to the challenge in a time of crisis. I suspect this woman voted for Trump, and of course Trump and his flunkies' idea of giving aid to small businesses was to hand it out in multi-million dollar chunks to national chains before real small businesses could even apply.

At this point, she's just farked, just like plenty of other small business owners, even the ones who voted Democratic.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Momzilla59: Land Ark: "If that means I have to go to jail, I'll go," she said.

Sounds like she's giving them permission, I say take her up on it.

/Not comfortable with the term "Karen" anymore - it has become too sexist & racist.

[Fark user image 850x473]


Two wrongs don't make a right.  It's not ok when you do it.  Assholes everywhere.
 
