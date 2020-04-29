 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The cure for homelessness on New York subways is more Too Many Zoos
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What Too Many Zooz might look like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMyqa​s​y2Lco
Too Many Zooz - "Bedford"
Youtube IMyqasy2Lco
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
There is no true cure for homelessness, but shelters and drug/alcohol/mental illness treatment and social support programs can go a long way.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How dare the homeless come out of the dark.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So the NY subway cars now feature more urine and poop than a San Francisco street. Just imagine the smell............
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

sensible British chuckles
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There is no true cure for homelessness, but shelters and drug/alcohol/mental illness treatment and social support programs can go a long way.


We could give the homeless houses, as seen in states like Utah, but then that would mean we have to tax wealthy people more than we have and to many that's a "bridge too far" (meaning they don't want to bother to try).
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There is no true cure for homelessness, but shelters and drug/alcohol/mental illness treatment and social support programs can go a long way.


True, but cramming a bunch of people (who don't have the greatest personal hygiene routines) together in a shelter during a pandemic is not the greatest idea right now.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There is no true cure for homelessness, but shelters and drug/alcohol/mental illness treatment and social support programs can go a long way.


What? Take care of OTHER PEOPLE! You're going to burn in hell, you dirty, evil COMMUNIST!!!!!

America is a nation of anarchists that think it's every man, woman and child for themselves, while Wall Street and DC take everything away from them
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Leo P will save us all!
 
JK47
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If we're going to (re)act like they're lepers lets go the whole nine yards and send them to colonies in out of the way places like Molokai.
 
jumac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There is no true cure for homelessness, but shelters and drug/alcohol/mental illness treatment and social support programs can go a long way.


Agreed.  But the issue is you can help those who want the help.  But there will always be a % that don't want the help.

Those that are homeless can be broken up into many groups but there are 2 big ones.

1st those that are homeless by force. Ie they don't want to be homeless but life has been hard and stuff

this group can be helped.

2nd. those that are homeless by chose.  IE the ones who don't trust the gov or just like the lifestyle.

not much you can do to help this group.
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know what homeless looks like BTDT....but I did have a safety net.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We Ate the Necco Wafers: There is no true cure for homelessness, but shelters and drug/alcohol/mental illness treatment and social support programs can go a long way.

We could give the homeless houses, as seen in states like Utah, but then that would mean we have to tax wealthy people more than we have and to many that's a "bridge too far" (meaning they don't want to bother to try).


Or maybe De Blasio's crooked-ass wife could manage to find where that billion dollars in mental health money went. Because it sure as shiat didn't help those people in the subway.

The money is NOT the problem. The taxation isn't the problem either. We tax the rich, the poor, and everybody in between, then come back for more. Depending on where you are in the state and what you're doing, there are anywhere between six and nine different tax-revenue streams just for the MTA.

The state's Medicaid budget is the nation's largest. It's somewhere north of $70 billion now. Outcomes? No better than any of the 49 states that spend less. Because it's a farking money pit.

There are gigantic cigarette taxes that give leftists massive projected-revenue-boners, even if the actual revenue never materializes because people buy bootleg smokes instead. There's a vigorous system of taxation-by-citation which is primarily aimed at blacks but is okay because Democrats are running the show and blaming their hired muscle at the NYPD when anything goes (predictably) wrong.

The De Blasios of the world want to raise taxes, first they prove that I can hand them a dollar to help somebody without their taking 30 cents off the top.
 
