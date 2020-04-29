 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Pfizer: we should have a Coronavirus vaccine ready by the fall   (nypost.com) divider line
    New York City, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Public Library of Science, Human, new coronavirus vaccine, Clinical trial, Vaccine  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd tell them this gives me a boner, but then they'd charge extra.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UNLIKELY tag not used because it won't be ready for at least one year.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair Furor ought to use the Defense Production Act to bring all of these pharmaceutical profiteers and stock fluffers under one federalized authority called the Vaccine and Therapies Authority or the like that gives them deadlines with harsh penalties, prohibits member entities from advertising and profiting from the pursuit of vaccines and therapies as well as appearances of member entities at Coronavirus Task Force press briefings.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sci-FI has made people think cures/vaccines are instantaneous. It's not about whether or not they can deliver a shot/pill this year.. it's about how it performs in the long term. The last thing we need is to do is prove anti-vaxxers correct.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when "could" becomes "will."
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed at the title because I know the chances of that actually happening is so small.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Sci-FI has made people think cures/vaccines are instantaneous. It's not about whether or not they can deliver a shot/pill this year.. it's about how it performs in the long term. The last thing we need is to do is prove anti-vaxxers correct.


Though I do have more faith in science than Jebus.
 
beakerxf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer: Raise our stock price based on a vague promise. Our execs need cash.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it will cost $18,000 per dose until they can spin up mass production, upon which time the price will drop to $26,000 per dose.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: I laughed at the title because I know the chances of that actually happening is so small.


6% according to TFA.  Good luck to them, but don't hold your breath.

/unless you're in a crowd of antivaxxers, of course
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. This will be awesome. Unlikely? Maybe but let's be a little more confidence here, folks.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: GardenWeasel: Sci-FI has made people think cures/vaccines are instantaneous. It's not about whether or not they can deliver a shot/pill this year.. it's about how it performs in the long term. The last thing we need is to do is prove anti-vaxxers correct.

Though I do have more faith in science than Jebus.


But he healed the blind and the lepers!

Of course, it seems he can't have been arsed to ever do it again over the last two thousand years.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to put a spike in the stock, so it drops, then rises when they do.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: And it will cost $18,000 per dose until they can spin up mass production, upon which time the price will drop to $26,000 per dose.


Free if you are rich
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Sci-FI has made people think cures/vaccines are instantaneous. It's not about whether or not they can deliver a shot/pill this year.. it's about how it performs in the long term. The last thing we need is to do is prove anti-vaxxers correct.


Exactly.

They damn well better know for sure the cure isn't worse than the disease so to speak.

Personally, I would avoid it until I was sure.  Shiet, I won't buy a car the first year a new model is out just so they can work out the bugs.

There's no lemon law on bad injections, folks....
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop reporting on phase one trials!!!
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I woke up this morning [got myself a gun**] with the question of whether or not there's a threshold of initial exposure to the corona virus which could account for the spread of reactions that we see.  From almost everyone (the Washington choir) to a lot (meatpacking plants, the VA) to  less than 1 in 100 (several places). If your first exposure is high, you get more and worse symptoms. If its low, your body can manage it on its own. I checked whether that's even possible because I remembered that for Norwalk virus the threshold is extremely low: single digits of virus.

And it is indeed possible with some viruses. For example, the severity of Influenza can vary with the concentration of the initial exposure. Whether that's true of the corona virus is unknown.

What dampens that is the apparent lack of immunity one gets from being exposed.

**Just memories of A3
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Hair Furor ought to use the Defense Production Act to bring all of these pharmaceutical profiteers and stock fluffers under one federalized authority called the Vaccine and Therapies Authority or the like that gives them deadlines with harsh penalties, prohibits member entities from advertising and profiting from the pursuit of vaccines and therapies as well as appearances of member entities at Coronavirus Task Force press briefings.


Then he can imprison geologists who fail to predict earthquakes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'd tell them this gives me a boner, but then they'd charge extra.


"For emergency use" probably means you'll get a permanent boner.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Hair Furor ought to use the Defense Production Act to bring all of these pharmaceutical profiteers and stock fluffers under one federalized authority called the Vaccine and Therapies Authority or the like that gives them deadlines with harsh penalties, prohibits member entities from advertising and profiting from the pursuit of vaccines and therapies as well as appearances of member entities at Coronavirus Task Force press briefings.


And require them to assign all patent rights to the public domain. You want to profit from your vaccine? Fine. But so can anyone else.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Hair Furor ought to use the Defense Production Act to bring all of these pharmaceutical profiteers and stock fluffers under one federalized authority called the Vaccine and Therapies Authority or the like that gives them deadlines with harsh penalties, prohibits member entities from advertising and profiting from the pursuit of vaccines and therapies as well as appearances of member entities at Coronavirus Task Force press briefings.


That is very possible with the Big Government Party in power
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: And it is indeed possible with some viruses. For example, the severity of Influenza can vary with the concentration of the initial exposure. Whether that's true of the corona virus is unknown.

What dampens that is the apparent lack of immunity one gets from being exposed.


1. The lower the initial concentration, the longer a head start your personal immune system has to build up defenses.  Lower initial exposure dose is a good thing.  This is also a benefit of physical distancing.

2.  There is no "apparent lack of immunity".  The data just isn't in yet.  But in general, the most correct side of that to come down on would be that exposure does confer some immunity for some measure of time just like the majority of other bugs people get infected with.  The details will roll out over the next year as this is literally brand new.
 
Disabled List
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first sentence of the article began with this first sentence:

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said Tuesday that a new coronavirus vaccine could be tested as early as next week - with the potential for emergency use by fall, a report said Tuesday.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Sci-FI has made people think cures/vaccines are instantaneous. It's not about whether or not they can deliver a shot/pill this year.. it's about how it performs in the long term. The last thing we need is to do is prove anti-vaxxers correct.


Of course they're not instantaneous!  It can take up to two hours to come up with it, with a dedicated team of attractive young scientists in white lab coats working urgently. The older lead scientist yells in exasperation, "We've GOT to get this done! People's lives are in jeopardy!"

The buxom young scientist with her hair falling past her shoulders peers through the microscope at the coronavirus sample. "Come on, damn you! What's it going to take?"

Her counterpart, a stunningly attractive and very fit, clean-cut scientist with an unbuttoned lab coat finishes mixing a vial of brightly-colored fluid and rushes over. "This just might do it!" he says, pouring a small amount into the petri dish under the microscope.

The buxom young scientist stares intently through the lens.  "It's doing it! WE'VE GOT IT.... WAIT!  NO!"

The camera cuts to the scene happening under the microscope. The brightly colored liquid initially spreads, overcoming the dull red color of the infected coronovirus, but then the virus regains control and forces the brightly colored fluid back.

The quiet, mousy-looking but still quite attractive young intern with her hair tied back and wearing glasses under her goggles in the back of the lab says, "But wait, we haven't tried..."   She trails off as she runs to the sample refrigeration unit, sorting through many vials of mysterious, variously colored solutions. "There you are!" she says, grabbing the vial that we had seen hours ago in her failed attempt to make a baldness cure an hour ago. She rushes over to the microscope and adds a few drops to the petri dish.

Through the microscope lens, our brilliant and buxom scientist watches as the miracle cure turns into a bright, almost fluorescent color and quickly overcomes the entire petri dish.

"It works! IT WORKS!" she exclaims, throwing herself into the arms of her handsome male colleague. The two kiss, obviously against lab policies, and share a long look and smile that indicates there is more to come, later on. Several background scientists who have had no speaking role come over and pat the young intern on the back as she smiles modestly.

The old lead scientist says "Congratulations, team! We've done it! Time to get this to the hospital in Washington, the Queen needs it right away!"

The scene fades, and we cut to the wrap-up, but that's not relevant here.

/that is how you SCIENCE!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 425x420]


...and it can help you with propane and propane accessories!
 
Disabled List
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last sentence of the article also worth noting:

But the odds of developing a successful vaccine are slim, with just 6 percent of them becoming market-ready after a series of strict tests, the report said, citing a 2013 study published by PLOS ONE.

I'd be happy to take wagers against this vaccine being ready by the fall.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Land Ark: Let me know when "could" becomes "will."


It's not just developing and testing a vaccine, it producing it and distributing it.  This will take time.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then we have to do 5 years of trials and then a year getting FDA approval and then...

Should be ready by fall....of 2026
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Sci-FI has made people think cures/vaccines are instantaneous. It's not about whether or not they can deliver a shot/pill this year.. it's about how it performs in the long term. The last thing we need is to do is prove anti-vaxxers correct.


I'd feel a lot better hearing it from Dr. Fauci than from some corporate brand, but there have been a couple of encouraging studies out of Oxford. Worth pointing out, though, that even if they had a vaccine tomorrow, the public wouldn't see it for a long time - first it has to be manufactured, then it goes to doctors and nurses first, then the elderly, then the immunocompromised...

I did wonder what an "instant vaccine" would look like in science fiction terms, and imagined a computer that could do all the necessary modeling and immediately perform a 90-day pseudo-test before the first patient even takes a pill: "This pocket frammistat analyzes the viral genome and generates a synthetic antibody keyed to the the patient's blood type."
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What they don't say is the warnings that will accompany the ads.

"Side effects may include dry mouth, nausea, blurred vision, explosive diarrhoea, logorhoea, priapism, trichopnosis, alopecia, sudden onset dementia, heart arrhythmia, low blood pressure, high blood pressure, no blood pressure, diabeetus, an overwhelming urge to chase a tiny chuckwagon, hives, vitiglio, rosacea, athlete's foot, schizoaffective disorder, antidisestablishmentarianism, enlarged prostate, eyelashes in your eye, hydrocephalus, an increased desire to engage in risky behaviour such as listening to the entire ouevre of Kenny G, and excess wind.  Ask your doctor if Covidea is right for you."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They ought to get it done than give it to the world. The goodwill they generate would get them permalicensed to gouge on all other drugs forever.  That's a real carrot to dangle in front of them, or it would be if they hadn't already been granted said license.
 
TelemonianAjax [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Sci-FI has made people think cures/vaccines are instantaneous. It's not about whether or not they can deliver a shot/pill this year.. it's about how it performs in the long term. The last thing we need is to do is prove anti-vaxxers correct.


How about we start the testing on them?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: What they don't say is the warnings that will accompany the ads.

"Side effects may include dry mouth, nausea, blurred vision, explosive diarrhoea, logorhoea, priapism, trichopnosis, alopecia, sudden onset dementia, heart arrhythmia, low blood pressure, high blood pressure, no blood pressure, diabeetus, an overwhelming urge to chase a tiny chuckwagon, hives, vitiglio, rosacea, athlete's foot, schizoaffective disorder, antidisestablishmentarianism, enlarged prostate, eyelashes in your eye, hydrocephalus, an increased desire to engage in risky behaviour such as listening to the entire ouevre of Kenny G, and excess wind.  Ask your doctor if Covidea is right for you."


I read that magnificence in Duckman's voice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Violent Femmes Lies
Youtube M_AZBQEvhYc
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: What they don't say is the warnings that will accompany the ads.

"Side effects may include dry mouth, nausea, blurred vision, explosive diarrhoea, logorhoea, priapism, trichopnosis, alopecia, sudden onset dementia, heart arrhythmia, low blood pressure, high blood pressure, no blood pressure, diabeetus, an overwhelming urge to chase a tiny chuckwagon, hives, vitiglio, rosacea, athlete's foot, schizoaffective disorder, antidisestablishmentarianism, enlarged prostate, eyelashes in your eye, hydrocephalus, an increased desire to engage in risky behaviour such as listening to the entire ouevre of Kenny G, and excess wind.  Ask your doctor if Covidea is right for you."


Excess wind is how Kenny G holds those amazingly long notes.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, sure - in six months they might have their hands on a vaccine that ACTUALLY IS safe and effective.
Of course, at that point in time, they won't actually KNOW IT IS with any certainty.
But hey - masturbation is safe, and fun.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You think the mad rush for TP at Costco was crazy? LOL! Wait'll you start seeing fights at doctors offices as people battle to get their Covid shot soonest.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Drug development is hard, guys.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Drug development is hard, guys.


Yeah, I'd rather hear of several drugs and vaccines entering trials than, "well, we've been working on this for three months and we got nuthin'."
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'd tell them this gives me a boner, but then they'd charge extra.


But it does lower your blood pressure.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Breaker Moran: Hair Furor ought to use the Defense Production Act to bring all of these pharmaceutical profiteers and stock fluffers under one federalized authority called the Vaccine and Therapies Authority or the like that gives them deadlines with harsh penalties, prohibits member entities from advertising and profiting from the pursuit of vaccines and therapies as well as appearances of member entities at Coronavirus Task Force press briefings.

And require them to assign all patent rights to the public domain. You want to profit from your vaccine? Fine. But so can anyone else.


The government already has the power to requisition patents and produce the product at cost.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Hair Furor ought to use the Defense Production Act to bring all of these pharmaceutical profiteers and stock fluffers under one federalized authority called the Vaccine and Therapies Authority or the like that gives them deadlines with harsh penalties, prohibits member entities from advertising and profiting from the pursuit of vaccines and therapies as well as appearances of member entities at Coronavirus Task Force press briefings.


That's a terrible way to perform both science and medicine.

There's a reason authoritarian societies are much better at stealing innovations than creating them.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thank the maker!  I hope it passes all the trials quickly and successfully.
 
