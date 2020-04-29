 Skip to content
(NPR)   50% of Americans have been personally economically affected by the pandemic. Your dog is sick of government cheese   (npr.org) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only half?

Bullsh*t.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Only half?

Bullsh*t.


Seconded
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I count, my pay was cut.  Still beats getting furloughed and trying to get unemployment
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Cafe Threads: Only half?

Bullsh*t.

Seconded


Thirded, just like my mortgage!
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Most Americans, except Republicans, disapprove of the job he's doing"

Well then most Americans should vote.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know I have been.  I'm getting so few hours, I may have to ask the boss to lay me off so I can file for unemployment.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was only affected because I shorted the market right before it spiked back up after the feds announced infinite QE.  TFW stock markets match crypto markets.  All things considered though, I consider myself lucky.
 
dustman81
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I know I have been.  I'm getting so few hours, I may have to ask the boss to lay me off so I can file for unemployment.


You can file now. You're allowed to file if your hours have been cut.

https://www.latimes.com/politics/stor​y​/2020-04-27/coronavirus-relief-law-wor​kers-reduced-hours
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hedged, so, down about 5%.  Not great, but I'm sure as shiat not complaining, given what others are going through.

May lose a few grand in side income this year, too early to tell.

/would've been up if I'd had more balls
//would've been up a LOT if I didn't have scruples about insider trading
 
arcgear
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been furloughed with pay, subject to call in immediately if something goes terribly wrong

thought this was super awesome...then the boredom set in

not e-bragging, but there are contracts out there that people work under.  they aren't subject to arbitrary termination.  headline may be correct as a microcosm
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone should make a meme for Oprah's "You get a car, and you get a car, everyone gets a car!" except for bailouts to corporations and the wealthy.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dustman81: Cythraul: I know I have been.  I'm getting so few hours, I may have to ask the boss to lay me off so I can file for unemployment.

You can file now. You're allowed to file if your hours have been cut.

https://www.latimes.com/politics/story​/2020-04-27/coronavirus-relief-law-wor​kers-reduced-hours


Well that's good to know.  Thanks.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: I count, my pay was cut.  Still beats getting furloughed and trying to get unemployment


Same, for me though I live well below my means so personal affect wasn't much.
 
planx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mcmnky: "Most Americans, except Republicans, disapprove of the job he's doing"

Well then most Americans should vote.


They did

/Farking electoral college
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Government Cheese
Youtube sR9ttAdrEHY
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doesn't that make you hate China even more?
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Making 25% less and it just so happens to be time to reshingle my soon to be leaky roof...Line of credit for the win...
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My wife and I were personally economically affected.  We got $2,400 for doing nothing.  Sweet deal.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Doesn't that make you hate China even more?


The Chinese people? Of course!  The Chinese government? No, I trust them completely.

Sorry, I got that backwards.

No, sorry again.  I trust none of it if there's humans involved.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

arcgear: I've been furloughed with pay, subject to call in immediately if something goes terribly wrong

thought this was super awesome...then the boredom set in


I'm working from home, which normally I can't do so much but I found a project that I can do remotely.  But I've been thinking a lot lately about how bored I'd be if I wasn't working and just sitting at home eating cheesy poofs.  Like, I'm hoping to retire in 10 years, and now I'm wondering if I'd go insane within a few weeks.  I strangely seem to have more of a need for human contact than I thought.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's pronounced Gu'mint cheese.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The lesson that Americans need to walk away from this pandemic with, is that everything g that's happening now is the real cost of regressive policies. Every tome we're like "we should improve our healthcare system, ensure there's a social safety net to protect our most economically vulnerable, and fund vital government programs," there's always pushback along the lines of "oh yeah...? Well who's gonna kay for it? I don't wanna pay for it! Why should I pay for it?"

And the answer is: whether you like it or not, you're paying for it now.

Not even ten years ago, republicans were making a big deal about how healthcare should be an individual right, and how employers shouldn't be beholden to take care of their employees, and how government agencies only make things worse... And look at where we're at now! We've been hit harder than most every other country, and the best thing the same people who've spent years undermining the vitality of programs like the CDC are now saying "you can live off of $1,200 a month. Actually, you should just get back to work. If you die, that's a risk I'm willing to take."

So yeah, the next time somebody asks "who's gonna pay for it," keep this current recession in mind the next time you're at your job living from paycheck to paycheck without healthcare, and somebody sneezes on you.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I miss Government Cheese. Some Farkers joke about it, but it was good.
 
