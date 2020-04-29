 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Economists say that by the end of June, the U.S. economy will have shrunk 12%, which is 3 times greater than the financial crisis of 2008   (npr.org) divider line
52
    More: Scary, Great Depression, Financial crisis of 2007-2010, Late-2000s recession, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Economics, Gregory Daco, economic recovery, first-quarter drop  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 10:39 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It done been shrunk!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a joke:

Post-1950 US Recessions, and who was President when they started:

1953-54: Eisenhower (R)
1957-58: Eisenhower (R)
1960-61: Eisenhower (R)
1969-70: Nixon (R)
1973-75: Nixon (R)
1981-82: Reagan (R)
1990-91: Bush (R)
2007-09: W. Bush (R)
2020-?: Trump (R)

Oh, right, sorry, that's not a joke, that's just a factual recounting of economic history. The joke is: "Republicans are responsible stewards of the economy."
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the stock market will go up on that news.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the stock market bubble before it was roughly 3 times that of the 2007 one, so one could say the market is back to its fundamental levels.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seem we're "greater" again.

Trump was right

Study it out!
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: And the stock market will go up on that news.


The stock market is little more than investors confidence in the US government subsidizing their profit margins.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, this is all the part of the Democrats making banks give coronavirus to minorities.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Great Trump Recession it is....
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Commerce Department said the economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate in the first three months of the year - the first quarterly contraction since 2014 and the largest since the Great Recession.
For the first 2 1/2 of those months, the economy was chugging along at a steady, if not spectacular pace."

So the economy shrank 4.8% in two weeks flat. Damn.

Yet on Wall Street is all: STONKS!!
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


farkin Obama man. Like...Obama
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The Great Trump Recession it is....


You'd think that Trump would not be proud of that, but still he will take it as a great achievement as it will be recognized as his.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A plague will do that
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: A plague will do that


Weak, corrupt leadership with the assist
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Here's a joke:

Post-1950 US Recessions, and who was President when they started:

1953-54: Eisenhower (R)
1957-58: Eisenhower (R)
1960-61: Eisenhower (R)
1969-70: Nixon (R)
1973-75: Nixon (R)
1981-82: Reagan (R)
1990-91: Bush (R)
2007-09: W. Bush (R)
2020-?: Trump (R)

Oh, right, sorry, that's not a joke, that's just a factual recounting of economic history. The joke is: "Republicans are responsible stewards of the economy."


But they give money to rich people, and that's enough for their donors.

And (after the 1960s) they hate blacks and Hispanics, and that's enough for Cleetus and the Confederates.

Billionaires + Confederates = permanent political control regardless of competence.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Cormee: A plague will do that

Weak, corrupt leadership with the assist


Our leadership in Ireland, while not exemplary, isn't quite Trump-bad but we've still been slammed by this. But, yeah, bad leadership isn't going to make matters better.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Thanks China!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sleze: And yet...

[Fark user image 663x502]


The 1% economy rolls along just fine.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.


Of course every economy was impacted, so the question of competence with dealing with it crop up. We're failing by any metric imaginable.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Weird how shutting down the economy might have repercussions.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cormee: A plague will do that


And just wait til climate change really gets cranked up.  This is just intro plague.  One more warning.

So well have another one in less than 10 years, as well as all the other fun stuff that will be coming.

And some people are like cavemen staring at their puddles of pee, trying to divine how they can keep their personal ECONOMY going, despite every signal to the contrary that it's not working for anything except to kill us off.

There's a whole lot of farking cavemen who need to die, before  you consumerist clowns spend our way to extinction, bragging about your farking "worth" every step of the way.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.


This. Also, The FarkHate™ against the stock market is absurd. Stocks, like anything else, are just what two people agree the price is. With the stock market, you're just valuing what a share of ownership in a specific company is worth. 

You see the same thing on Craigslist everyday. One person thinks a 1993 Honda Civic with three doors is worth $5,000 ... another thinks the same car is worth two paperclips and a bag of rubberbands. The value - like everything - is simply what the willing buyer and willing seller agree it to be. Nothing more, nothing less.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder what the unemployment rate is right now.  Hmm, haven't heard any recent regular reports from the DOL.  Maybe I missed something?
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You're doing a heck of a job, Orangey.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Cormee: A plague will do that

And just wait til climate change really gets cranked up.  This is just intro plague.  One more warning.

So well have another one in less than 10 years, as well as all the other fun stuff that will be coming.

And some people are like cavemen staring at their puddles of pee, trying to divine how they can keep their personal ECONOMY going, despite every signal to the contrary that it's not working for anything except to kill us off.

There's a whole lot of farking cavemen who need to die, before  you consumerist clowns spend our way to extinction, bragging about your farking "worth" every step of the way.


Better repent. Your deity is coming.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

serfdood: I wonder what the unemployment rate is right now.  Hmm, haven't heard any recent regular reports from the DOL.  Maybe I missed something?


The unemployment numbers right now are not representative to the truly unemployed.  All the places of business that have been shuttered by stay in place orders, those employees are filing for unemployment.  Once the orders are lifted, those people go back to work.  If the business survives.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Cormee: A plague will do that

And just wait til climate change really gets cranked up.  This is just intro plague.  One more warning.

So well have another one in less than 10 years, as well as all the other fun stuff that will be coming.

And some people are like cavemen staring at their puddles of pee, trying to divine how they can keep their personal ECONOMY going, despite every signal to the contrary that it's not working for anything except to kill us off.

There's a whole lot of farking cavemen who need to die, before  you consumerist clowns spend our way to extinction, bragging about your farking "worth" every step of the way.


Then why bother?

I'm just gonna go crawl into a bottle of Jack despite my liver disease and end it early.

You all can wander through the smoldering dystopian aftermath of a flooded Manhattan crawling with disease and giant bugs or some shiet.

I'll die bloated, drunk, and unaware.  Fark it....
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: mayochamp: Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.

This. Also, The FarkHate™ against the stock market is absurd. Stocks, like anything else, are just what two people agree the price is. With the stock market, you're just valuing what a share of ownership in a specific company is worth. 

You see the same thing on Craigslist everyday. One person thinks a 1993 Honda Civic with three doors is worth $5,000 ... another thinks the same car is worth two paperclips and a bag of rubberbands. The value - like everything - is simply what the willing buyer and willing seller agree it to be. Nothing more, nothing less.


I agree the value is mutable.
So, tell you what. I will offer THREE paperclips, and a few rubberbands for all the ATT stock in the world.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The Great Trump Recession it is....


And up until it hit, your side was calling the economy the Obama boom.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: mayochamp: Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.

This. Also, The FarkHate™ against the stock market is absurd. Stocks, like anything else, are just what two people agree the price is. With the stock market, you're just valuing what a share of ownership in a specific company is worth. 

You see the same thing on Craigslist everyday. One person thinks a 1993 Honda Civic with three doors is worth $5,000 ... another thinks the same car is worth two paperclips and a bag of rubberbands. The value - like everything - is simply what the willing buyer and willing seller agree it to be. Nothing more, nothing less.


Lebanon:
With tyres burning bright behind him, a desperate Lebanese protester screams at a scrum of officers trying to clear the road: "I swear to God, we are starving."
One of the soldiers, in a surgical mask and military fatigues, shouts back with equal despair: "I'm hungrier than you."

'We are starving': Hunger and economic collapse drive Lebanon's protesters back to the streets
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
(continued from above link)

Mr Diab, whose government came into office in January, suggested that Mr Salameh was keeping details of the financial situation secret, including bank losses estimated to be as high as $3bn in the last month alone.
He said previously that the numbers show $5.7bn in deposits have left the banks between January and February, adding to the liquidity crunch and what he called a financial "black hole".

"The Central Bank is either incapable, absent or directly inciting this dramatic depreciation," Diab said in a televised speech last Friday.

"The public is paying the price for this policy," he added.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.


Nah. Even third-graders can spell "stocks".
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pkjun: Here's a joke:

Post-1950 US Recessions, and who was President when they started:

1953-54: Eisenhower (R)
1957-58: Eisenhower (R)
1960-61: Eisenhower (R)
1969-70: Nixon (R)
1973-75: Nixon (R)
1981-82: Reagan (R)
1990-91: Bush (R)
2007-09: W. Bush (R)
2020-?: Trump (R)

Oh, right, sorry, that's not a joke, that's just a factual recounting of economic history. The joke is: "Republicans are responsible stewards of the economy."


Don't forget 1929-1932 Hoover (R)
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: FarkBucket18: mayochamp: Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.

This. Also, The FarkHate™ against the stock market is absurd. Stocks, like anything else, are just what two people agree the price is. With the stock market, you're just valuing what a share of ownership in a specific company is worth. 

You see the same thing on Craigslist everyday. One person thinks a 1993 Honda Civic with three doors is worth $5,000 ... another thinks the same car is worth two paperclips and a bag of rubberbands. The value - like everything - is simply what the willing buyer and willing seller agree it to be. Nothing more, nothing less.

Lebanon:
With tyres burning bright behind him, a desperate Lebanese protester screams at a scrum of officers trying to clear the road: "I swear to God, we are starving."
One of the soldiers, in a surgical mask and military fatigues, shouts back with equal despair: "I'm hungrier than you."

'We are starving': Hunger and economic collapse drive Lebanon's protesters back to the streets


Yes, in countries that were already economically unstable, forced quarantine is likely to have a catastrophic effect. Here in the US, where the companies that make most of the shiat we use on a day to day basis are headquartered, our economy is many times more robust.

Which is why 8 out of every 10 people are still gainfully employed, even as the government continues its  assault on the economy unabated.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: FarkBucket18: mayochamp: Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.

This. Also, The FarkHate™ against the stock market is absurd. Stocks, like anything else, are just what two people agree the price is. With the stock market, you're just valuing what a share of ownership in a specific company is worth. 

You see the same thing on Craigslist everyday. One person thinks a 1993 Honda Civic with three doors is worth $5,000 ... another thinks the same car is worth two paperclips and a bag of rubberbands. The value - like everything - is simply what the willing buyer and willing seller agree it to be. Nothing more, nothing less.

I agree the value is mutable.
So, tell you what. I will offer THREE paperclips, and a few rubberbands for all the ATT stock in the world.


I'd go for that deal too. It's currently paying $0.52 per share per quarter, so owning it for 3 months would make one quite wealthy.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For some people the coming economic crisis may be harder to survive than the virus.
The high levels of unemployment due to the failure of so many businesses will likely require the creation of government "new deal" program similar to the Works Progress Administration and the CCC.
This will be very difficult to achieve in an effective way with the current political climate.

"President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the WPA with an executive order on May 6, 1935. It was part of his New Deal plan to lift the country out of the Great Depression by reforming the financial system and restoring the economy to pre-Depression levels.

The unemployment rate in 1935 was at a staggering 20 percent. The WPA was designed to provide relief for the unemployed by providing jobs and income for millions of Americans. At its height in late 1938, more than 3.3 million Americans worked for the WPA.

The WPA - which in 1939 was renamed the Work Projects Administration - employed mostly unskilled men to carry out public works infrastructure projects. They built more than 4,000 new school buildings, erected 130 new hospitals, laid roughly 9,000 miles of storm drains and sanitary sewer lines, built 29,000 new bridges, constructed 150 new airfields, paved or repaired 280,000 miles of roads and planted 24 million trees."
https://www.history.com/topics/great-​d​epression/works-progress-administratio​n
 
jake3988
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: mayochamp: Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.

This. Also, The FarkHate™ against the stock market is absurd. Stocks, like anything else, are just what two people agree the price is. With the stock market, you're just valuing what a share of ownership in a specific company is worth. 

You see the same thing on Craigslist everyday. One person thinks a 1993 Honda Civic with three doors is worth $5,000 ... another thinks the same car is worth two paperclips and a bag of rubberbands. The value - like everything - is simply what the willing buyer and willing seller agree it to be. Nothing more, nothing less.


======================================​======================================

Yeah, people who really don't understand supply/demand.  A stock is a good. The stock market is not a living entity.  People are willing to pay what they think it's worth.  Even if things are rough now, if people see the future and the future is up, they're going to jump in now. 

If people thought the stock market was overpriced, they'd be selling and the prices would be going down.
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pkjun: Here's a joke:

Post-1950 US Recessions, and who was President when they started:

1953-54: Eisenhower (R)
1957-58: Eisenhower (R)
1960-61: Eisenhower (R)
1969-70: Nixon (R)
1973-75: Nixon (R)
1981-82: Reagan (R)
1990-91: Bush (R)
2007-09: W. Bush (R)
2020-?: Trump (R)

Oh, right, sorry, that's not a joke, that's just a factual recounting of economic history. The joke is: "Republicans are responsible stewards of the economy."


Thanks for the stats.
Now, you know how in vampire movies the vampire always sucks from the neck?
That's cause it's the easiest place to get what you want.. all of it. Absolutely unobstructed access to the most vulnerable portion of their victim.
And it's always a woman who is soooo smitten with the vampires wooing that she repeatedly offers herself, over and over again.

Can we PLEASE get some hero to get in here and drive a wooden stake through the heart of the Republican Party for once and for all?

We are too STUPID and WEAK to protect ourselves from the obvious and ritual sucking of the lifeblood of our economy by these financial vampires.
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sleze: And yet...

[Fark user image image 663x502]


See you in November...
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Myrdinn: FarkBucket18: mayochamp: Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.

This. Also, The FarkHate™ against the stock market is absurd. Stocks, like anything else, are just what two people agree the price is. With the stock market, you're just valuing what a share of ownership in a specific company is worth.

You see the same thing on Craigslist everyday. One person thinks a 1993 Honda Civic with three doors is worth $5,000 ... another thinks the same car is worth two paperclips and a bag of rubberbands. The value - like everything - is simply what the willing buyer and willing seller agree it to be. Nothing more, nothing less.

I agree the value is mutable.
So, tell you what. I will offer THREE paperclips, and a few rubberbands for all the ATT stock in the world.

I'd go for that deal too. It's currently paying $0.52 per share per quarter, so owning it for 3 months would make one quite wealthy.


Again, this. Are people really this uninformed about the stock market and dividends?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: mayochamp: Ahh, Fark.  Scream bloody murder when people want to go back to work, then blame everyone and everything but the fact they want everyone to not work and stay home indefinitely.

Show me an economy in the world not effected by this, lord its like 3rd graders are all that are left on Fark anymore.

This. Also, The FarkHate™ against the stock market is absurd. Stocks, like anything else, are just what two people agree the price is. With the stock market, you're just valuing what a share of ownership in a specific company is worth. 

You see the same thing on Craigslist everyday. One person thinks a 1993 Honda Civic with three doors is worth $5,000 ... another thinks the same car is worth two paperclips and a bag of rubberbands. The value - like everything - is simply what the willing buyer and willing seller agree it to be. Nothing more, nothing less.


Well, it's not quite that- it's more that one person thinks it's worth $5k and the other thinks it's worth a couple of paperclips, but then the government passes the "Cuddly puppies are great!" bill with an amendment which guarantees the owner of the 1993 Civic the $5k as well as a 20-year cost plus contract with no upper limit on expenses on any rust removal work that it needs.

Boeing would be worth less than 2 paperclips if the market valued it honestly- it's going to be sued into oblivion over the 737Max and it literally hasn't managed a major project without massive, horrific faults (and fraud that has executives thrown in jail) in the past decade (Max, Starliner, KC-46, etc)

But the market knows the government will bail it out no matter what
 
pedrop357
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The Great Trump Recession it is....


Yep.  The rest of the world is not facing the Coronavirus epidemic and their economies are doing really well.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

serfdood: I wonder what the unemployment rate is right now.  Hmm, haven't heard any recent regular reports from the DOL.  Maybe I missed something?


They're all busy dodging Donnie's calls, which all boil down to "how much are you going to lie for me TODAY?"
 
jwookie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: cryinoutloud: Cormee: A plague will do that

And just wait til climate change really gets cranked up.  This is just intro plague.  One more warning.

So well have another one in less than 10 years, as well as all the other fun stuff that will be coming.

And some people are like cavemen staring at their puddles of pee, trying to divine how they can keep their personal ECONOMY going, despite every signal to the contrary that it's not working for anything except to kill us off.

There's a whole lot of farking cavemen who need to die, before  you consumerist clowns spend our way to extinction, bragging about your farking "worth" every step of the way.

Better repent. Your deity is coming.


Oh Christ
 
pedrop357
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pkjun: Here's a joke:

Post-1950 US Recessions, and who was President when they started:

1953-54: Eisenhower (R)
1957-58: Eisenhower (R)
1960-61: Eisenhower (R)
1969-70: Nixon (R)
1973-75: Nixon (R)
1981-82: Reagan (R)
1990-91: Bush (R)
2007-09: W. Bush (R)
2020-?: Trump (R)

Oh, right, sorry, that's not a joke, that's just a factual recounting of economic history. The joke is: "Republicans are responsible stewards of the economy."


So the economy is finally no longer just a continuation of Obama's wonderful leadership, and the claims that there is some sort worldwide pandemic and global economic crisis is false, and this is just a Trump thing?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jake3988: Even if things are rough now, if people see the future and the future is up, they're going to jump in now.


Algorithms control up to 80% of the daily trading, depending on who you ask...not sure "people" is the right word, since most of us...including many brokers...know fark-all about how the underlying math works.

/as testified to back in '08 by more than one finance CEO
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The Great Trump Recession it is....


You forgot the d.
 
Insain2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ok gotcha, now whatz next???
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Insain2: Ok gotcha, now whatz next???


Fark user imageView Full Size

Which shoe is next to drop??

*I hate my phone*
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.