(London Evening Standard)   Sorry doomsayers, the mile-wide 19,000mph asteroid is only going to skim past the Earth today. No direct hit again   (standard.co.uk) divider line
22
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, it's a close approach but you don't get to use the word "skim" unless it is at or inside the orbital distance of the moon.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it to hell.  I was really hoping this was the one.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More broken campaign promises.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Damn it to hell.  I was really hoping this was the one.


2020 has a few more tricks before the big finish.  We have to stick around to see the Trump temper tantrum after he loses (god willing) or him being totally out of farks (god forbid)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I better pay this month's rent. Oh well...
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: I'm sorry, it's a close approach but you don't get to use the word "skim" unless it is at or inside the orbital distance of the moon.


of if milk is involved..
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Was hoping it would scrape across DC.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
But it will wake up the machines and spark their revolution.
 
wage0048
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'm sorry, it's a close approach but you don't get to use the word "skim" unless it is at or inside the orbital distance of the moon.


Heck, I wouldn't think that the word "skim" is appropriate unless it gets close enough to glow a bit.
 
baorao
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
could we at least get a cult of idiots to off themselves in hopes of a red carpet entrance to heaven?
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ok doomer
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wage0048: dittybopper: I'm sorry, it's a close approach but you don't get to use the word "skim" unless it is at or inside the orbital distance of the moon.

Heck, I wouldn't think that the word "skim" is appropriate unless it gets close enough to glow a bit.


You could make that argument.  But I think that clearly, we can all agree that being 3.6 million miles at closest approach is not "skimming".  That's like throwing a pitch a foot behind the batter's ass and claiming you "skimmed" the strike box.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Damn it to hell.  I was really hoping this was the one.


Nothing good ever happens anymore.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a damn tease!
 
usafdave
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If there are any out of work copy editor farkers out there, there's your opportunity.  I'm not one to normally nitpick minutia but in this particular case it makes a small difference.
 
wage0048
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dittybopper: wage0048: dittybopper: I'm sorry, it's a close approach but you don't get to use the word "skim" unless it is at or inside the orbital distance of the moon.

Heck, I wouldn't think that the word "skim" is appropriate unless it gets close enough to glow a bit.

You could make that argument.  But I think that clearly, we can all agree that being 3.6 million miles at closest approach is not "skimming".  That's like throwing a pitch a foot behind the batter's ass and claiming you "skimmed" the strike box.


Major League - Just a Bit Outside
Youtube Jdv2Wp9MzY0
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baorao: could we at least get a cult of idiots to off themselves in hopes of a red carpet entrance to heaven?


Maybe they could mix up some Cherry-flavored Lysol.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: BizarreMan: Damn it to hell.  I was really hoping this was the one.

2020 has a few more tricks before the big finish.  We have to stick around to see the Trump temper tantrum after he loses (god willing) or him being totally out of farks (god forbid)


I'm holding out for the biblical proportion stuff.  You know

Water to blood
frogs
cats and dogs
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You'd think one of those damn asteroids could find the keyhole!
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: frogs


I was promised a rain of toads.  Given givens, not saying it's impossible.
 
