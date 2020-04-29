 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   Typically, car/train crashes happen at road crossings not on bridge overpasses. W/ pics   (wkbw.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if they'll just move the train up and scrape the car off the side of the locomotive.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That should buff out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He'll swerve first.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Im guessing that the people inside the car mysteriously parked on the railroad tracks in Buffalo, NY had a recent falling out with some other people with Italian surnames employed in the small loan or waste management business.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'Bout then the Duke Boys knew they were in a heap of trouble!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
" I told you were lost Ralph."
" Oh shut up Martha and go get my leg"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But.
Who was boat?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was there methylene involved?  Did a kid witness it?  Did Fat Damon kill the kid if he did witness it?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake- it's Buffalo.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Too early for flapjacks?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA:A car was struck by a CSX train over Goodyear Ave. Police and CSX officials are investigating.

Wrong WKBW, in any instance a train is struck by a car, especially in this circumstance where this car had no reason to be on that section of track.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think I can guess what happened: if you drive to the end of Titus Ave, you can drive up the berm and onto the tracks. Then the train came along and pushed the car to the Goodyear Ave overpass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From TFA the cause of the crash is under investigation
I am going with a non train type of vehicle sitting on active train tracks. Everything else is just filler
 
