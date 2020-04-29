 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Trump administration launches an investigation to see if China and WHO hid the coronavirus information that he was ignoring for the first two months of 2020   (nbcnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How great is that?
Ivanka. Head another committee.
Pick up a check
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yep, another day when words fail.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And if Hunter Biden helped IN ANY WAY
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh you mean that information Trump praised Xi for being totally forthcoming with?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's an eminence front, it's a put on.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First GOP Commandment: Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican.

Second GOP Commandment: Thou shalt not take blame, especially if you deserve it.
 
amindtat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A Quick One, While He's Away?
 
Vhale
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So this is the new Benghazi. The GOP is never one to work when they can be investigating something.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snocone: Yep, another day when words fail.


Yep I haven't even got out of bed yet and the stupid it burns.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just putting this out there, 'cause I know there's some nutters who might insist otherwise;

The WHO wasn't hiding anything; they can only work with the information they're given, and if China isn't honest about their reporting then the WHO data isn't going to be accurate either.
=Smidge=
 
SomeAFguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Just putting this out there, 'cause I know there's some nutters who might insist otherwise;

The WHO wasn't hiding anything; they can only work with the information they're given, and if China isn't honest about their reporting then the WHO data isn't going to be accurate either.
=Smidge=


But Xi is a great guy... The best. He wrote beautiful letters and told me how hot my daughter was.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of course China initially hid it. What country wouldn't? Even the US ignored it at first. WHO? I don't think they would have hidden anything like that.

So I guess this is just another one of those things where the administration made a huge mistake and now they're pointing fingers at others while yelling, "But they didn't tell me!" so they can get re elected.

I don't care if you're a democrat or a republican, we need to fix it and stop worrying about blue or red. How about doing something for the people? Remember them? The ones that are dying because others are too busy crying about political parties?

I'm crawling back under my rock now. Freakin' idiots worrying about politics instead of people at a time like this.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The info the intel people kept sticking in his face since last year?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Strange, I heard about it in December and was waiting for it to show up outside of China.
 
