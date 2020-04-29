 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Our essential workers are now immortalized in the form of a toy line   (fox43.com) divider line
    More: Cool  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than the following (could not find video with all three in one video):

In Action Hero The Wuss
Youtube 5Dd9yIGzI3s
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Action Hero The Suck-Up - Knock Knock
Youtube MFW0C92gJCQ
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Action Hero Mama's Boy (Bad Melons)
Youtube uF7LUx0POWo
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So buy, buy, buy. You're not a citizen, you're a consumer.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where's the IT professional? Don't tell me IT professionals are't essential workers these days.

/and no, not all IT work can be done remotely.
//suiting up for house calls sucks
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where's the GameStop employee action figure?

It comes used, in generic packaging, with label art written in sharpie.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RainDawg: So buy, buy, buy. You're not a citizen, you're a consumer.


You're a citizen of Mattel?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Behold! I am Kroger man! My abilities are having to show up for work and being surly when asked for the 500th time if there is any more toilet paper "in the back".
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A better way to thank them would be universal health care, better wages, and a sane social safety net like other industrialized nations.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Rampart: we've fixed up Mr Spock and now we're off to the Village People concert."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They didn't make one for me, but I would have demanded it be made anatomically correct and that would have used too much plastic.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Where's the IT professional? Don't tell me IT professionals are't essential workers these days.

/and no, not all IT work can be done remotely.
//suiting up for house calls sucks


I have been in my office everyday. We still have hardware to deploy.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Where's the IT professional? Don't tell me IT professionals are't essential workers these days.

/and no, not all IT work can be done remotely.
//suiting up for house calls sucks


This......

But really...toys, flybys, etc, all empty gestures.... how about a living wage, health care (not health ins) and proper PPE
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My favorite (on my desk):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

groppet: They didn't make one for me, but I would have demanded it be made anatomically correct and that would have used too much plastic.


Which parts of you are plastic?
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Beer store clerk? Come on Fark!
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Where's the GameStop employee action figure?

It comes used, in generic packaging, with label art written in sharpie.


therobotspajamas.comView Full Size
Something like this I think
 
KamikazeCraig
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As a dad whose kids grew up with Rescue Heroes, I say fark the snark: this is cool. Well done, Mattel.

https://www.mattel.com/en-us/playroom​-​thankyouheroes
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
that's a clever way to redesignate workers in southeast asia and mexico as essential workers.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: They didn't make one for me, but I would have demanded it be made anatomically correct and that would have used too much plastic.


cdn.bleacherreport.netView Full Size
 
Sachlpch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where's my auto parts guy action figure? The accessories are endless.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No public transportation worker? I feel unloved.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Where's the IT professional? Don't tell me IT professionals are't essential workers these days.

/and no, not all IT work can be done remotely.
//suiting up for house calls sucks


So much THIS!!

Where are the trash collectors, electricians, plumbers, mechanics and others??!
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Where's the GameStop employee action figure?

It comes used, in generic packaging, with label art written in sharpie.


The GameStop employee is also available "new," i.e. removed from the factory packaging and left banging around a drawer behind the counter in a paper sleeve.
 
