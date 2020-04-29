 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   This is 101-year old cancer survivor has now survived two pandemics in her lifetime   (fox43.com) divider line
3
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

58 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2020 at 8:20 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would she have survived a pandemic that wasn't in her lifetime?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moos: How would she have survived a pandemic that wasn't in her lifetime?


The Spanish Flu pandemic ran through December 1920.  She was born in 1918.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's been a lot more than 2 pandemics in the past 100 years.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.