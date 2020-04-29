 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Visualization shows how "tiny invisible droplets from a single cough" can spread across an entire airplane. Add this to your nightmare fuel for the next time you take a flight   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not a sneeze.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
scontent-yyz1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
assets.nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Flying in an airplane is third only to attending a kid's birthday party at Chuck E Cheese in the ratio of likelihood to catch something over time.

First is, of course, farking your mom.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ventilation was better on planes when you could smoke, which kills everything.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phrawgh: [scontent-yyz1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 496x500]


You missed the part where people touch their pee pants every five minutes and then play tag with you.  How about you just cover your mouth when you sneeze and cough?  The percentage of people that can accomplish that is a lot higher than people that can use a mask correctly.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's why I take prophylactic bleach before every flight.
 
deanis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think I'll be flying with a mask for the rest of my life.

And eating Tide Pods.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You all laughed at the tide pod challenge. But now it's mandatory before entering New Zealand (probably)!
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's how farts work.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The airlines don't care. They are responsible for spreading the virus worldwide so quickly in the first place. And they still jam as many passengers onto a plane as they can, and only one of them, to my knowledge, requires passengers to wear masks.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Ventilation was better on planes when you could smoke, which kills everything.


Do you have to smoke for it to work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
